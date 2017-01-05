Calved heifer sells for £1820 at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of around 420 on Monday 2nd January met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

Lambs to £3.44 per kg and £83.00 per head. Ewes to £82.50. More required.

Lambs: R Brown, Garvagh, 19.5k, £67 (344); J Smyth, Kilrea, 22.5k, £77 (342), 21.5k, £73 (340); R Wylie, Bushmills, 23k, £78 (339); D Harbinson, Limavady, 21k, £70.50 (336); J Kerr, Macosquin, 22k, £74 (336); TS Moon, Kilrea, 22k, £74 (336); R J Anderson, Cullybackey, 23.5k, £78.40 (334); I McNaugher, Aghadowey, 24.5k, £81.70 (334); R C Reid, Glarryford, 23.5k, £78.50 (334); F Dowie, Ahoghill, 21k, £70 (333); S Moore, Portstewart, 24k, £80 (333); H Wylie, Rasharkin, 25k, £83 (332); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23k, £76 (330); G and C Neely, Upperlands, 21k, £69 (329); R Young, Ballymoney, 24.5k, £80 (327); N Allen, Ballymena, 21.5k, £70 (326); Magherafelt farmer, 21.5k, £70 (326).

Fat ewes: 40 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Heavy lambs to £83.00. Ewes to £82.50.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

All sheep must be double tagged and yard open from 9am.

A good entry of 25 dairy stock on Tuesday 3rd January met a good steady trade to a top of £1820 for a calved heifer.

R J and J A Boyce, Garvagh, calved heifers to £1820, £1720; H Steele, Portglenone, calved heifer £1800; A Pinkerton, Ballymoney, calved heifers to £1540, £1470; R Cummings, Strabane, calved heifer £1350; T Buchanan, Clough, calved heifer £1210; D and Y Allen, Moneymore, calved cow £1120.

More dairy stock required. Good demand.

A smaller entry of 180 stock on Wednesday 4th January at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1250, heifers to £1190, fat cows £1400.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required).

D Hood, Claudy, 580k BB, £955 (165); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 650k Lim, £1022 (157), 660k, £875 (133); J Currie, Ballymoney, 840k Lim, £1245 (148), 980k, £1400 (143); W Harkin, Limavady, 610k Lim, £875 (143); T Buchanan, Clough, 510k Fr, £700 (137); K McCaughan, Ballycastle, 510k AA, £685 (134); Bendooragh farmer, 640k Sim, £840 (131); M Kelly, Ballycastle, 610k Lim, £790 (130), 660k, £845 (128).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Claudy farmer, Sim cow with Ch bull calf at foot £1220, Sim cow with BB bull calf £1210, Sim cow with Lim heifer calf £1100.

Heifers: Toomebridge farmer, 170k Lim, £380 (224), 300k, £600 (200); B Mullan, Garvagh, 420k Lim, £937 (223), 430k Ch, £960 (223), 410k Lim, £880 (215), 490k Ch, £987 (201); Cushendall farmer, 180k Lim, £400 (222), 270k, £560 (207), 330k, £645 (196); G and R Wilson, Ballyclare, 260k Ch, £550 (212), 310k Sim, £635 (205), 290k Ch, £585 (202); J McGrath, Dunloy, 450k Lim, £948 (211), 370k, £720 (195); Claudy farmer, 400k Lim, £815 (204), 550k Ch, £1100 (200); J Campbell, Upperlands, 590k AA, £1190 (202), 540k, £1080 (200); J S Hamilton, Kells, 340k Ch, £685 (202), 480k Lim, £960 (200), 500k Ch, £990 (198), 480k, £930 (194), 410k, £780 (190), 480k, £912 (190), 480k, £910 (190); Draperstown farmer, 340k Lim, £678 (199); J Gillespie, Bellaghy, 550k Ch, £1065 (194).

Steers: Cushendall farmer, 230k Lim, £520 (226); Toome farmer, 290k Lim, £640 (221); Toomebridge farmer, 390k Lim, £840 (215), 420k, £860 (205); G and R Wilson, Ballyclare, 260k Sim, £555 (214); J Campbell, Upperlands, 580k AA, £1235 (213), 560k, £1170 (209), 610k, £1250 (205); B Mullan, Garvagh, 490k Lim, £1015 (207), 490k, £975 (199); Greysteel farmer, 460k Lim, £925 (201); G Campbell, Garvagh, 490k Fr, £982 (200); Bellaghy farmer, 280k Ch, £560 (200); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 460k AA, £895 (195).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.