Calved heifer sells for £1970 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 260 calves on Thursday 5th January met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: J McNeill, Coleraine, Ch £365; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Lim £360, £302; W A Gillespie, Portglenone, Lim £345, £315, £290, £268, £260; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £318, £302, £272; R Irwin, Kilea, BB £340, MB £318; G E Bates, Moneymore, Sim £285; W Linton, Coleraine, AA £272; W K Shiels, Maghera, AA £268, BB £242; R and A Boyce, Garvagh, AA £262; J McCrea, Donemana, Her £262, £260, £245, £240, £230, £225, £205; Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, BB £260, £235, £218; J Sayers, Cloughmills, BB £260; R and R Cousley, Moneymore, Fkv £250; J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Lim £250; W and T Munnis, Kilraughts, AA £242, £205; A Evans, Dungiven, Lim £235; S Tweed, Ballymoney, Her £232; J Blair, Coleraine, Fkv £230; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, BB £215; Ahoghill farmer, Lim £212; H Riddell, Portglenone, Lim £200.

Heifer calves: S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £352, Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, BB £320; R Irwin, Kilrea, BB £285; J McAllister, Dervock, AA £275, £237; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £270; M Elliott, Ballymoney, Her £270, £250; Randalstown farmer, AA £262; J McCrea, Strabane, Her £260, £255, £225; D Scott, Coleraine, Lim £255; W K Shiels, Maghera, BB £245; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, BB £242; W Gillespie, Portglenone, Lim £227; J Sayers, Cloughmills, BB £225; J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Lim £212; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Fr £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £156.

Weanlings/suck calves: 60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A small entry of 16 dairy stock on Tuesday 10th January met a good steady trade to a top of £1970 for a calved heifer.

J Moore, Portstewart, calved heifers to £1970, £1950, £1890, £1670.

More dairy stock required. Good demand.

A good entry of 195 stock on Wednesday 11th January at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1200, heifers to £1325, fat cows £1097.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

P McIlvar, Garvagh, 640k BB, £1055 (165); A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, 670k Fr, £1075 (160), 600k, £840 (140), 610k, £840 (138); Lakeview Farm, Ballyronan, 680k Fkv, £1030 (152); B Mullan, Garvagh, 770k Lim, £1097 (143); M McLeister, Portglenone, 520k Fkv, £680 (131); D and D Wright, Magherafelt, 730k Lim, £950 (130); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 620k Lim, £800 (129); E J Connor, Maghera, 700k Ch, £865 (124); E J Connor, Maghera, 800k Ch bull, £1240 (155).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: M Tannahill, Coleraine, 270k Ch, £580 (215), 290k, £600 (207); A McFarlane, Dungiven, 370k Lim, £778 (210), 410k, £860 (210), 350k, £730 (209), 440k, £900 (205), 310k, £625 (202), 350k, £702 (201), 380k, £758 (200); Kilrea farmer, 350k Ch, £715 (204); G Kerr, Ahoghill, 430k AA, £862 (201); G Boyce, Garvagh, 590k Lim, £1175 (199), 550k, £1090 (198); R Kane, Ballintoy, 280k Lim, £555 (198); T Bates, Magherafelt, 310k Lim, £600 (194).

Steers: T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 330k Lim, £732 (222), 350k Ch, £760 (217), 340k Lim, £735 (216), 340k, £732 (215), 320k, £675 (211), 300k, £615 (205), 340k, £680 (200); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 440k Ch, £975 (222), 460k, £990 (215), 480k Lim, £1005 (209), 430k Ch, £892 (207), 520k, £1045 (201); Kilrea farmer, 310k Lim, £660 (213); S W Bell, Magherafelt, 340k Her, £722 (212); Portglenone farmer, 380k Lim, £790 (208); Coleraine farmer, 310k Ch, £635 (205), 320k Lim, £645 (202); G Kerr, Ahoghill, 590k AA, £1200 (203), 480k, £975 (203), 530k, £1055 (199), 590k, £1150 (195); M Graham, Articlave, 480k Daq, £952 (198), 500k, £985 (197); Glarryford farmer, 560k Sim, £1095 (196); S and S Houston, Maghera, 390k Ch, £765 (196), 380k AA, £740 (195); G Jeffers, Ballyronan, 350k Ch, £675 (193); R J Shiels, Garvagh, 410k Lim, £790 (193).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.