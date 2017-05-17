Calved heifers sell to £1,400 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 18 lots in the dairy ring at Markethill on Tuesday 16th May sold in a good demand with calved heifers selling to £1,400 from a Kilkeel farmer.

A Stewartstown farmer sold two calved heifers at £1,360 and £1,300 each.

A Dungannon farmer received £1,170 for a calved heifer.

Several more from £1,000 to £1,100.

In-calf heifers sold to £1,190 each.

An entry of maiden heifers sold to a top of £730.

140 cull cows returned the best trade for some time.

Beef bred cows sold to a top of £173 for 100 kilos for 670k at £1,165.

Main demand from £140 to £160 per 100 kilos for a 770k at £1,245.

Friesian cows sold to a top of £1,275 for 904k (141) with several more friesians selling from £900 to £1,120 each.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £130 to £140 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesian cows from £100 to £115 and the poorest types from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos.

CULL COWS: Belleeks farmer 672k, £1,165, £173.00; Armagh farmer 778k, £1,245, £160.00; Caledon farmer 520k, £830, £159.00; Portadown farmer 550k, £875, £159.00; Armagh farmer 714k, £1,130, £158.00; Cullyhanna farmer 618k, £950, £154.00; Dungannon farmer 606k, £925, £153.00; Armagh farmer 706k, £1,065, £151.00; Loughgilly farmer 742k, £1,115, £150.00; Cullyhanna farmer 770k, £1,155, £150.00.

FRIESIAN CULL COWS: Newry farmer 904k, £1,275, £141.00; Cullyhanna farmer 656k, £920, £140.00; Caledon farmer 714k, £1,000, £140.00; Cullyhanna farmer 688k, £960, £140.00; Banbridge farmer 678k, £940, £139.00; Cullyhanna farmer 658k, £900, £137.00; Cullyhanna farmer 742k, £1,000, £135.00.

CALVES: 140 lots in the calf ring old in an exceptionally good demand.

Good quality bull calves sold to £430 for a five week old Char bull.

Main demand from £300 to £380 with the top 10 bulls averaging £365 each.

Heifer calves sold to £355 for a Lim.

Main demand from £250 to £350 with the top ten heifer calves averaging £315 each.

Bull calves: Ch £430; Lim £380; BB £380; Lim £360; Lim £350; Ch £345; BB £340; AA £325; Her £325.

Heifer calves: Lim £355; Her £350; Ch £345; BB £330; Lim £300; Lim £295; Lim £290; Lim £275.