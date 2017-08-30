Calved heifers sell to £1,920 twice at Markethill Mart

Highlight of the sale in Markethill on Tuesday 29th August was the exceptional demand for dairy stock which sold to a top of £2,200 for a calved heifer from a Glenanne farmer.

The same owner sold two calved heifers at £1,920 each.

A Dungannon producer received £1,450 for a calved heifer with a Kilkeel farmer receiving £1,400 for a calved heifer.

A local producer sold a calved heifer at £1,300.

The 200 cull cows returned a firmer demand.

Cow heifers sold to £211 per 100k for 630k at £1,340 followed by £200 per 100k for 680k at £136.

Cows sold to £170 per 100k for 620k at £1,060 and up to £1,430 paid for 870k Char £164 per 100k.

All good quality cows from £135 to £162 per 100k.

Friesian cows sold steadily from £110 to £126 for 740k at £940.

Young Friesians sold to £155 for 580k at £900.

Second quality cows sold from £90 to £105 with poorest cows from £65 to £80 per 100k.

150 calves sold in exceptionally strong demand.

Young Charolais bulls sold at £460 for a four week old calf.

Main demand from £270 to £345.

Stronger bull calves sold to £670 for four month old Charolais with others selling from £550 to £615 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £380 for a five week old Charolais.

All good quality heifers sold from £230 to £325 each.

CULL COWS: Newry producer 634k £1,340, £211; Newtownbutler producer 682k, £1,365, £200; Killylea producer 624k, £1,060, £170; Loughgall producer 718k, £1,190, £166; Poyntzpass producer 878k, £1,430, £163; 836k, £1,350, £162; Mountnorris producer 684k, £1,100 £161; Newry producer 738k, £1,155, £157; Poyntzpass producer 888k, £1,385, £156.

FRIESIAN CULL COWS: Armagh producer 746k, £940, £126; Portadown producer 744k, £930, £125; Armagh producer 702k, £870, £124; Katesbridge producer 696k, £860, £214; Markethill producer 706k, £870, £123; Ballynahinch producer 608k, £745, £123; Portadown producer 558k, £680, £122; Dungannon producer 690k, £835, £121.

BULL CALVES: Charolais £460; Charolais £345; Limousin £345; Aberdeen Angus £340; Montbeliarde £335; Limousin £300.

HEIFER CALVES: Charolais £380; Limousin £325; Limousin £290: Charolais £265; Aberdeen Angus £260; Limousin £250; Limousin £250; Aberdeen Angus £245; Aberdeen Angus £230.