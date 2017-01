Calved second calver sells for £1700 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to £1700 at Markethill on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, paid for a calved second calver from a Stewartstown farmer.

A Loughgall producer received £1400 for a calved heifer. Several more made from £1210 to £1350 each.

There were 95 cull cows. Beef bred cows sold from £120 to £142 per 100 kilos for 696 kilos at £985. Fleshed friesian cows sold from £100 to £110 per 100 kilos for 680 kilos at £750. Second quality Friesian cows sold from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £55 to £75 per 100 kilos. Bulls sold to £174 per 100 kilos for 916 kilos at £1570.

180 lots in the calf ring returned a very good trade. Bull calves sold to £330 for a blue. Main demand from £250 to £325. Heifer calves to £355 for a Lim followed by £340 for a blue. All good quality heifers sold from £220 to £300 each.

CULL COWS: Markethill farmer 696k, £985, £142: Pomeroy farmer 604k, £830, £138: Dromore farmer: 648k, £870, £134: Newry farmer 644k, £800, £124, Portadown farmer: 620k, £770, £124: Armagh farmer: 684k, £845, £124.

FRIESIAN CULL COWS: Newtownhamilton farmer 680k, £750, £110.00: Kilkeel farmer: 658k, £710, £108: Gilford farmer: 690k, £740, £107: Annalong farmer: 720k, £760, £106: Derrynoose farmer: 714k, £745, £104.00: Dromore farmer: 746k, £750, £101.00.

BULL CALVES

Bb £330, Lim £325, Fkv £320, Sim £300, MB £300, Fkv £290, Fkv £265, Sim £265, Sim, £250.

HEIFER CALVES: Lim £355, BB £340, Lim £300, Her £295, BB £260, Lim £255, BB £250.