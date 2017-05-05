Camlough Mart: Cows and calves sell to £1,600

At Camlough Mart on Wednesday, May 3 there was another full yard with great quality stock on offer and some great prices paid.

Cows and calves sold at £1,600, £1,580, £1,540, £1,520, £1,460, £1,400, £1,400 and £1,320.

Steers peaked at £1,120 for 490kg, £228.60 per 100kg, heifers sold to £235.70 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin at £990.

Weanlings sold to £269.90 per 100kg for a 365kg, Charolais at £985 and fat cows sold at £1,075 for 590kg, £182.20 per 100kg.

Special entry at next Wednesday’s sale (May 10) of for young Limousin/Simmental cows with four top quality Charolais bull calves at foot ranging from six weeks to three months of age.

Prices:

Steers: 280kg, 233.90, £655, 490kg, 228.60, £1,120, 430kg, 227.90, £980, 420kg, 226.20, £950, 510kg, 224.50, £1,145, 525kg, 223.80, £1,175, 470kg, 223.40, £1,050, 485kg, 222.70, £1,080, 610kg, 222.10, £1,355, 535kg, 220.60, £1,180, 550kg, 217.30, £1,195, 570kg, 215.80, £1,230, 350kg, 215.70, £755, 595kg, 214.30, £1,275.

Heifers: 420kg, 235.70, £990, 475kg, 229.50, £1,090, 480kg, 228.10, £1,095, 535kg, 214.00, £1,145, 540kg, 213.90, £1,155, 520kg, 213.50, £1,110, 565kg, 209.70, £1,185, 580kg, 206.90, £1,200, 500kg, 206.00, £1,030.

Fat cows: 590kg, 182.20, £1,075, 710kg, 164.80, £1,170, 570kg, 153.50, £875, 785kg, 143.30, £1,125, 635kg, 138.60, £880, 780kg, 130.80, £1,020.

Weanlings: 365kg, 269.90, £985, 300kg, 261.70, £785, 385kg, 259.70, £1,000, 295kg, 250.80, £740, 335kg, 247.80, £830, 310kg, 245.20, £760, 365kg, 245.20, £895, 355kg, 238.00, £845, 330kg, 236.40, £780, 300kg, 233.30, £700, 320kg, 231.30, £740, 340kg, 229.40, £780.