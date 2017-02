Camlough Mart: Fat cows selling to £1130 for 860kg

There was a great trade in Camlough this week, particularly for the top quality heifers, fat cows and light stores that were on offer.

More cows needed to meet demand.

Prices were as follows:

Fat cows: 610kg, £151.60/100kg, £925, 665kg, £145.90/100kg, £970, 735kg, £133.30/100kg, £980, 860kg, £131.40/100kg, £1130.

Steers: 545kg, £214.70/100kg, £1170, 530kg, £207.50/100kg, £1100, 460kg, £206.50/100kg, £950, 600kg, £203.30/100kg, £1220, 405kg, £202.50/100kg, £820, 590kg, £201.70/100kg, £1190.

Heifers: 420kg, £223.80/100kg, £940, 445kg, £220.20/100kg, £980, 445k, £220.20/100kg, £980, 455kg, £218.70/100kg, £995, 475kg, £214.70/100kg, £1,020, 450kg, £213.30/100kg, £960, 525kg, £209.50/100kg, £1,100, 420kg, £208.30/100kg, £875, 450kg, £205.60/100kg, £925, 470kg, £204.30/100kg, £960.

Weanlings: 200kg, £285.00/100kg, £570, 295kg, £257.60/100kg, £760, 325kg, £256.90/100kg, £835, 320kg, £251.60/100kg, £805, 355kg, £250.70/100kg, £890, 355kg, £249.30/100kg, £885, 220kg, £243.20/100kg, £535, 330kg, £242.40/100kg, £800, 380kg, £228.90/100kg, £870, 365kg £227.40/100kg, £830, 295kg, £225.40/100kg, £665, 300kg, £225.00/100kg, £675, 375kg, £224.00/100kg, £840, 415kg, £210.50/100kg, £800, 355kg £209.90/100kg, £745, 420kg, £209.50/100kg, £880.