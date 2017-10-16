Champion Charolais heifer sells for £2,050 at Markethill Mart

The annual sale of Charolais suckled calves at Markethill on Thursday 12 October attracted an entry of 510 top quality Charolais calves with perhaps the best quality entry for some time.

The show champion was a 352k Charolais heifer from K McCall, Collone, Armagh which sold at £2,050, 582k.

HEIFER WEANLINGS

All good middleweight heifer calves sold from £250 to £338 per 100 kilos for 364k at £1,230.

The entire entry of middleweight heifers averaged 338k at £790 each.

Lightweight heifers sold to a top of £314 per 100 kilos for a 282k heifer at £885 from J Rice, Richhill, followed by £313 per 100 kilos for 294k at £920 from K McCall, Collone.

All good quality lightweight heifers sold from £260 to £311 per 100 kilos with the entire entry of light heifers averaging 257k at £615, £249 per 100 kilos.

Strong heifers sold to a top of £299 per 100 kilos for a 428k heifer at £1,280 from A O’Rourke, Newtownhamilton, followed by £243 per 100 kilos for a 416k heifer at £1,010 from J Rice, Richhill.

A special entry of Simmental cross Luing heifers sold to a top of £1,230 with several more selling from £700 to £870 each from T Freeburn, Waringstown.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Collone farmer 352k, £2,050, £582.00; Waringstown farmer 364k, £1,230, £338.00; Armagh farmer 308k, £870, £283.00; Richhill farmer 314k, £870, £277.00; Richhill farmer 304k, £830, £273.00; Waringstown farmer 320k, £870, £272.00; Richhill farmer 314k, £850, £271.00; Richhill farmer 328k, £885, £270.00; Richhill farmer 324k, £870, £269.00.

Lightweight heifer weanlings

Richhill farmer 282k, £885, £314.00; Collone farmer 294k, £920, £313.00; Collone farmer 236k, £735, £311.00; Collone farmer 262k, £810, £309.00; Newry farmer 272k, £800, £294.00; Collone farmer 272k, £795, £292.00; Richhill farmer 244k, £710, £291.00.

MALE WEANLINGS

In the bullock section light males sold to a top of £323 per 100 kilos for 192k at £620 for P Magennis, Newry, followed by £322 per 100 kilos for 298k at £960 from K McCall, Collone.

All good quality light males from £260 to £318 per 100 kilos with the entire entry of light males averaging 258k at £670, £216 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight males sold to £331 per 100 kilos for 332k Charolais at £1,100 from J Rice, Richhill, followed by £321 per 100 kilos for 358k Charolais at £1,150 from J Rice, Richhill.

Main demand for middleweight males from £260 to £318 per 100 kilos with the entire entry averaging 362k at £840, £245 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings sold to a top of £278 per 100 kilos for 418k at £1,160 for K McCall, Collone, followed by £273 per 100 kilos for 418k at £1,140 from J Rice, Richhill.

The average price for ever calf sold at this special sale was £749 each.

This sale was not supported by the Northern Ireland Charolais Club.

Strong male weanlings

Collone farmer 418k, £1,160, £278.00, Richhill farmer 418k, £1,140, £273.00; Richhill farmer 416k, £1,120, £269.00; Collone farmer 416k, £1,105, £266.00; Collone farmer 406k, £1,060, £261.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 406k, £1,050, £259.00; Richhill farmer 418k, £1,060, £254.00.

Middleweight male weanlings

Richhill farmer 332k, £1,100, £331.00; Richhill farmer 358k, £1,150, £321.00; Richhill farmer 312k, £1,000, £321.00; Collone farmer 318k, £1,010, £318.00; Collone farmer 314k, £990, £315.00; Collone farmer 368k, £1,150, £313.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 338k, £1,040, £308.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 320k, £980, £306.00; Lisnadill farmer 380k, £1,160, £305.00.

Light male weanlings

Newry farmer 192k, £620, £323.00; Collone farmer 298k, £960, £322.00; Collone farmer 274k, £880, £321.00; Collone farmer 270k, £860, £319.00; Newry farmer 228k, £720, £316.00; Collone farmer 260k, £790, £304.00; Poyntzpass farmer 266k, £800, £301.00.