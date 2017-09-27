Charolais bullock sells to £1,270 for 570k at Markethill Mart

An entry of 850 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 23rd September sold in an excellent demand for all classes of stock.

Buyers and sellers from throughout Northern Ireland and export agents were in attendance.

BULLOCKS

380 bullocks returned a firmer demand for all types.

Good quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £223 per 100 kilos for 570k Charolais at £1,270 from a Portadown farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold up to £219 per 100 kilos for 540k at £1,180 from a Tandragee producer.

Top price of the day was £1460 for a 690k Aberdeen Angus bullock (210 per 100 kilos).

Good quality middleweight sold steadily from £200 to £245 per 100 kilos for 376k at £920.

Friesian bullocks sold to £172 per 100 kilos for 540k at £930 from a Dromara producer followed by 502k at £860 from the same seller.

Main demand from £150 to £169 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Portadown farmer 570k, £1,270, £223.00; Markethill farmer 506k, £1,125, £222.00; Magheralin farmer 524k, £1,160, £221.00; Dungannon farmer 600k, £1,320, £220.00; Richhill farmer 578k, £1,270, £220.00; Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus 540k, £1,180, £219.00; Portadown farmer 522k, £1,140, £218.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 638k, £1,390, £218.00; Tandrage farmer 548k, £1,190, £217.00; Tandragee farmer 516k, £1,112, £217.00; Armagh farmer 620k, £1,345, £217.

Middleweight bullocks

Markethill farmer 376k, £920, £245.00; Markethill farmer 356k, £865, £243.00; Tandragee farmer 402k, £960, £239.00; Waringstown farmer 352k, £815, £232.00; Markethill farmer 400k, £920, £230.00; Markethill farmer 430k, £990, £230.00; Waringstown farmer 370k, £850, £230.00; Waringstown farmer 382k, £870, £228.00; Mowhan farmer 382k, £860, £225.00.

Friesian bullocks

Hillsborough farmer 542k, £930, £172.00; Hillsborough farmer 502k, £860, £171.00; Hillsborough farmer 528k, £890, £169.00; Tassagh farmer 544k, £900, £165.00; Newry farmr 540k, £870, £161.00; Hillsborough farmer 512k, £800, £156.00; Portadown farmer 536k, £835, £156.00.

HEIFERS

220 heifers sold in a firmer demand.

Good quality heavy heifers sold to £231 per 100 kilos for 550k Limousin £1,280 from an Attical farmer.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £225 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1,300 from an Armagh producer.

Main demand from £200 to £221 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights sold from £200 to £230 for 470k at £1,080 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Heavy heifers

Attical farmer 554k, £1,280, £231.00; Armagh farmer 578k, £1,300, £225.00; Armagh farmer 550k, £1,230, £224.00; Benburb farmer 530k, £1,170, £221.00; Benurb farmer 506k, £1,105, £218.00; Benburb farmer 528k, £1,150, £218.00; Armagh farmer 516k, £1,120, £217.00; Armagh farmer 558k, £1,200, £215.00; Cullyhanna farmer 502k, £1,075, £214.00; Attical farmer 616k, £1,315, £213.00.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 470k, £1,080, £230.00; Armagh farmer 406k, £880, £217.00; Dromore farmer 470k, £1,015, £216.00; Armagh farmer 450k, £955, £212.00; Rathfriland farmer 406k, £850, £209.00; Cullyhanna farmer 454k, £950, £209.00; Armagh farmer 440k, £920, £209.00; Rathfriland farmer 402k, £840, £209.00.

Lightweight heifers

Rathfriland farmer 330k, £725, £220.00; Rathfriland farmer 364k, £795, £218.00; Rathfriland farmer 374k, £785, £210.00; Rathfriland farmer 340k, £700, £206.00; Rathfriland farmer 394k, £810, £206.00; Cullyhanna farmer 370k, £760, £205.00; Rathfriland farmer 360k, £720, £200.00.

WEANLINGS

230 weanlings sold in an exceptionally good demand.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold to £289 per 100 kilos for 330k at £960 from a Richhill producer.

All good quality heifers sold from £220 to £265 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings from £220 to £283 for 348k at £985.

Stronger lots to £223 for 420k at £940.

Heifer weanlings

Richhill farmer 332k, £960, £289.00; Richhill farmer 370k, £980, £265.00; Richhill farmer 284k, £735, £259.00; Tassagh farmer 316k, £805, £255.00; Richhill farmer 270k, £680, £252.00; Tassagh farmer 310k, £775, £250.00; Tassagh farmer 328k, £810, £247.00.

Male weanlings

Armagh farmer 348k, £985, £283.00; Warrenpoint farmer 292k, £820, £281.00; Newry farmer 300k, £830, £277.00; Richhill farmer 344k, £935, £272.00; Armagh farmer 362k, £975, £269.00; Cullyhanna farmer 168k, £450, £268.00; Warrenpoint farmer 234k, £620, £265.00; Armagh farmer 320k, £850, £266.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1,500, £1,450 and £1,400. Several more from £1,150 to £1,350.