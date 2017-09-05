Charolais heifer sells for £1,515 at Markethill Mart

A large entry of 750 store cattle and weanlings at Markethill Mart on Saturday 2nd September continued to sell in an excellent trade.

Buyers and sellers from throughtout Northern Ireland and export agents were in attendance.

HEIFERS: Over 300 store heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand. Heavy heifers sold to a top of £239 per 100 kilos for 600k Limousin at £1,440 from a Killylea farmer.

Main demand from £200 to £236 per 100 kilos.

Top individual price £1,515 for a 700k Charolais heifer from an Armagh producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos for 470k at £1,080 from a Dromore farmer.

The same owner received £226 per 100 kilos for 490k at £1,105.

Heavy bullocks: Killylea farmer 602k, £1,140, £239.00; Killylea farmer 622k, £1,470, £236.00; Killylea farmer 650k, £1,475, £227.00; Portadown farmer 522k, £1,180, £226.00; Loughgall farmer 544k, £1,205, £222.00; Loughgall farmer 532k, £1,170, £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 566k, £1,240, £219.00; Scarva farmer 550k, £1,200, £218.00; Magheralin farmer 648k, £1,410, £218.00.

Middlweight heifers: Dromore farmr 470k, £1,080, £230.00; Dromore farmer 490k, £1,105, £226.00; Ballynahinch farmer 484k, £1,080, £223.00; Armagh farmer 442k, £980, £222.00; Ballynahinch farmer 488k, £1,080, £221.00; Keady farmer 482k, £1,065, £221.00; Portadown farmer 480k, £1,040, £217.00; Keady farmer 402k, £870, £216.00; Loughgilly farmer 490k, £1,060, £216.00.

BULLOCKS: 260 bullocks sold in an excellent demand.

Heavy bullocks sold to a top of £229 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1,350.

Main demand from £200 to £221 per 100 kilos.

Top price of £1,515 was paid for a 680k Charolais from a Richhill farmer.

Angus bullocks sold to £217 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1,280 from a Keady producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £150 to £163 per 100 kilos with a top of £168 per 100 kilos for 690k at £1,170.

Heavy bullocks: Benburb farmer 590k, £1,350, £229.00; Richhill farmer 680k, £1,515, £221.00; Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 590k, £1,280, £217.00; Hilltown farmer 614k, £1,320, £215.00; Benburb farmer 592k, £1,270, £215.00; Hilltown farmer 654k, £1,400, £214.00; Armagh farmer 544k, £1,160, £213.00; Benburb farmer 598k, £1,270, £212.00; Tandragee farmer 672k, £1,425, £212.00; Newry farmer 676k, £1,425, £211.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Keady farmer 386k, £890, £231.00; Killylea farmer 318k, £700, £220.00; Magheralin farmr 406k, £900, £222.00; Keady farmer 454k, £1,000, £220.00; Armagh farmer 486k, £1,050, £216.00; Killylea farmer 326k, £700, £215.00; Armagh farmer 452k, £960, £212.00; Tandragee farmer 442k, £930, £210.00; Keady farmer 472k, £980, £208.00.

Friesian bullocks: Glenanne farmer 696k, £1,170, £168.00; Glenanne farmer 630k, £1,025, £163.00; Stewartstown farmer 572k, £930, £163.00; Glenanne farmer 628k, £1,020, £163.00; Stewartstown farmer 608k, £985, £162.00; Stewartstown farmer 558k, £900, £161.00; Glenanne farmer 680k, £1,060, £156.00; Glenanne farmer 700k, £1,080, £154.00; Glenanne farmer 694k, £1,070, £154.00; Glenanne farmer 656k, £1,010, £154.00.

WEANLINGS: 180 lots in the weanling ring sold in a steady demand. Good quality heifers sold from £210 to £248 per 100 kilos for 306k at £760 from a Hillsborough producer.

Good quality light males sold from £210 to £264 for 288k at £760.

Aberdeen Angus males sold from £250 to 270k at £680.

Stronger lots sold from £220 to £247 per 100 kilos for 332k at 820.

Heifer weanlings: Hillsborough farmer 306k, £760, £248.00; Richhill farmer 318k, £775, £244.00; Richhill farmer 352k, £830, £236.00; Tassagh farmer 352k, £805, £229.00; Richhill farmer 372k, £850, £228.00; Derrynoose farmer 360k, £815, £226.00; Markethill farmer 304k, £670, £220.00; Armagh farmer 324k, £710, £219.00; Tassagh farmer 370k, £790, £214.00.

Strong male weanlings: Gilford farmer 332k, £820, £247.00; Derrynoose farmer 342k, £820, £240.00; Richhill farmer 376k, £900, £239.00; Richhill farmer 362k, £865, £239.00; Gilford farmer 356k, £820, £230.00; Gilford farmer 304k, £700, £230.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 304k, £700, £230.00; Hillsborough farmer 350k, £800, £229.00.

Light male weanlings: Keady farmer 288k, £760, £264.00; Tandragee farmer 272k, £680, £250.00; Tandragee farmer 272k, £650, £239.00; Markethill farmer 244k, £575, £236.00; Tandragee farmer 266k, £620, £233.00; Markethill farmer 282k, £625, £222.00; Tandragee farmer 276k, £590, £214.00.

Suckler outfits sold at £1,500, £1,400 and £1,350.