Charolais sell to £1,325 for 588k at Markethill Mart

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 28th October sold in a steady demand.

Buyers and sellers from throughout Northern Ireland and export agents were in attendance.

HEIFERS: 250 store heifers sold in a steady trade with heavy heifers sold to £225 per 100 kilos for a 588k Charolais at £1,325 from a Cullyhanna producer.

The same owner received the top price of £1,360 for 620k £219 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £195 to £216 per 100 kilos.

Aberdeen Angus heifers to £210 per 100 kilos for 520k at £1,090 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £195 to £221 per 100 kilos for a 490k Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1,085 from a Fintona farmer.

Heavy heifers: Cullyhanna farmer 588k, £1,325, £225.00; Cullyhanna farmer 622k, £1,360, £219.00; Keady farmer 526k, £1,135, £216.00; Derrynoose farmer 550k, £1,180, £215.00; Tandragee farmer 582k, £1,240, £213.00; Annaghmore farmer 536k, £1,140, £213.00; Dromore farmer 616k, £1,295, £210.00; Derrynoose farmer 520k, £1,090, £210.00; Gilford farmer 516k, £1,080, £209.00.

Middleweight heifers: Fintona farmer 490k, £1,085, £221.00; Benburb farmer 422k, £870, £206.00; Armagh farmer 406k, £830, £204.00; Tynan farmer 404k £825, £204.00; Portadown farmer 468k, £955, £204.00; Keady farmer 488k, £990, £203.00; Hilltown farmer 456k, £920, £202.00; Mowhan farmer 464k, £935, £202.00.

BULLOCKS: 260 bullocks maintained a very firm trade.

Heavy bullocks sold steadily from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1,155 from a Ballygowan farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £209 per 100 kilos for 580k at £1,210 from a Glenanne producer.

Middleweight steers sold from £200 to £241 per 100 kilos for 402k Charolais at £970 from a Keady farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks from £140 to £169 per 100 kilos for 620k at £1,045 from a Hilltown farmer.

Heavy bullocks: Hillsborough farmer 550k, £1,155, £210.00; Loughgilly farmer 580k, £1,210, £209.00; Hillsborough farmer 556k, £1,150, £207.00; Cullyhanna farmer 514k, £1,050, £204.00; Tandragee farmer 598k, £1,215, £203.00; Mountnorris farmer 660k, £1,340, £203.00; Hillsoborough farmer 516k, £1,040, £202.00; Hillsborough farmer 530k, £1,050, £198.00; Banbridge farmer 572k, £1,130, £198.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Armagh farmer 402k, £970, £141.00; Armagh farmer 414k, £980, £237.00; Annaghmore farmer 406k, £950, £234.00; Armagh farmer 432k, £990, £229.00; Mountnorris farmer 484k, £1,105, £228.00; Banbridge farmer 418k, £945, £226.00; Armagh farmer 422k, £935, £222.00; Benburb farmer 414k, £910, £220.00; Armagh farmer 460k, £1,000, £217.00.

Friesian bullocks: Hilltown farmer 620k, £1,045, £169.00; Hilltown farmer 582k, £900, £155.00; Kilkeel farmer 736k, £1,055, £143.00; Kilkeel farmer 684k £975, £143.00; Kilkeel farmer 710k, £1,010, £142.00; Collone farmer 658k, £920, £140.00.

WEANLINGS: 180 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heifers sold from £190 to £214 per 100 kilos for 374k at £800 from a Derryadd farmer.

Male weanlings from £200 to £252 per 100 kilos for 258k Charolais at £650 from a Portadown farmer.

Heifer weanlings: Armagh farmer 280k, £600, £214.00; Keady farmer 272k, £580, £213.00; Derryadd farmer 374k, £800, £214.00; Derryadd farmer 370k, £770, £208.00; Armagh farmer 288k, £610, £212.00; Richhill farmer 204k, £430, £211.00; Poyntzpass farmer 382k, £785, £206.00.

Male weanlings: Portadown farmer 258k, £650, £252.00; Portadown farmer 266k, £655, £246.00; Portadown farmer 238k, £585, £246.00; Newry farmer 310k, £750, £242.00; Keady farmer 342k, £785, £229.00; Poyntzpass farmer 356k, £795, £223.00; Portadown farmer 294k, £670, £228.00; Hillsborough farmer 294k, £660, £225.00.

A special entry of cows and calves on Thursday 26th October G Mackle, Armagh returned a very strong demand selling to a top of £1,980 with others at £1,970, £1,900 and £1,800 with the entire entry averaging £1,725 each.