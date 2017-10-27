Charolais sell to up £1,460 per head at Enniskillen Mart

Increased entries in all six rings on offer at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 210 to 241 for a Charolais 352kg at £850, mediumweights sold from 205 to 239 for a Charolais 404kg at £965, heavy weights sold from 190 to 232 for a Charolais 506kg at £1,175 and sold up to £1,460 per head.

BULLOCKS

Garrison producer Charolais 352kg at £850, Dungannon producer Charolais 404kg at £965, Charolais 394kg at £925, Omagh producer Charolais 424kg at £980, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 406kg at £940, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 506kg at £1,175, Charolais 504kg at £1,140, Charolais 536kg at £1,185, Brookeborough producer Charolais 536kg @1175, CH 566kg at £1,220, Charolais 562kg at £1,205, Charolais 542kg at £1,115, Enniskillen producer 506kg at £1,100.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £620 to £975 paid for a 435kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £580 to £750 for a 348kg Charolais.

Ruling prices:

Kesh producer 276kg Charolais heifer at £680, 256kg Charolais heifer at £620, 266kg Charolais bull at £740, 244kg Charolais heifer at £595, Belcoo producer 271kg Charolais bull at £765, 208kg Charolais bull at £620, 212kg Charolais heifer at £550, 271kg Charolais bull at £720, Belleek producer 276kg Charolais bull at £740, 402k Charolais steer at £920, 219kg Charolais heifer at £505, Derrygonnelly producer 348kg Charolais bull at £825, 217kg Charolais bull at £620, 164kg Charolais bull at £560, Dromore producer 308kg Limousin bull at £785, 370kg Limousin bull at £930, 276kg Charolais heifer at £675, Garrison producer 284kg Charolais heifer at £685, 241kg Charolais heifer at £645, 273k Charolais heifer at £635, Ballinamallard producer 330kg Charolais bull at £850, 243kg Charolais heifer at £525, 277kg Charolais heifer at £675, Trillick producer 280kg Charolais bull 275kg Charolais heifer at £600, Garrison producer 298kg Charolais bull at £815, 260kg Charolais bull at £690, 291kg Charolais bull at £730, 278kg Charolais bull at £775, Enniskillen producer 328kg Charolais bull at £375, 335kg Charolais bull at £745, 277kg Charolais heifer at £570, 302kg Simmental heifer at £675, Derrylin producer 250kg at £660, 216kg Charolais bull at £620, 297kg Charolais bull at £820, 278kg Belgian Blue heifer at £725, 239kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £630, 272kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £545, Rosslea producer 335kg Charolais bull at £865, 257kg Charolais bull at £755, 390kg Limousin steer at £920, 266kg Charolais steer at £740, Tempo producer 440kg Charolais steer at £940, 295kg Charolais heifer at £695, 366kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £730, 281kg Simmental bull at £675.

Calves 2/3 months

Letterbreen producer Charolais heifer at £500, Enniskillen producer Limousin bull at £480, Derrygonnelly producer Hereford bull at £465, Hereford bull at £405, Kinawley producer Charolais bull at £425.

CALVES

Kinawley producer Charolais bull at £425, Charolais bull at £355, Charolais bull at £350, Trillick producer Belgian Blue heifer at £325, Simmental bull at £330, Belgian Blue bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £275, Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue heifer at £315.

SUCKLER COWS

Lisnaskea producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,500, Charolais cow with heifer at £1480, Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1,210, Limousin cow with heifer at £280, Boho producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,500, Blonde cow with bull at £1,490, Kesh producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,380, springing Charolais cow at £1,090, springing Hereford cow at £1,090, springing Aberdeen Angus cow at £1,100, Derrylin producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,280, Hereford cow with heifer at £1,290.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 230ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1,290, medium/light weights sold from 190-222ppk for a 385kg Charolais at £855, Irvinestown producer Charolais 560kg at £1,290, Charolais 515kg at £1,160, Charolais 560kg at £1,145, Trillick producer Charolais 530kg at £1,160, Charolais 500kg at £1,050, Rosslea producer Charolais 560kg at £1,155, Charolais 500kg at £1,100, Boho producer Charolais 500kg at £1,050, Charolais 460kg at £1,010.

Fat cows

Beef cows to 192p for a 604kg Limousin at £1,160, feeding cows to 203p for a 616kg Limousin at £1,250, Friesian and Holstein cows to 144p 610kg at £880. Bulls to 195p 590kg Charolais at £1,150 up to £1,650 per head.

Tempo producer 654kg Saler at £905, Trillick producer 632kg Simmental at £880, Garrison producer 518kg Aberdeen Angus at £755, Bellanaleck producer 612kg Charolais at £935, 676kg Belgian Blue at £1,040, Lisnaskea producer 686kg Limousin at £1,080, Newtownbutler 716kg Limousin at £1,015, 664kg Charolais at £1,050, 586kg Limousin at £1,140, Lack producer 488kg Charolais at £860, Letterbreen producer 614kg Charolais at £980, Belleek producer 700kg Simmental at £1,120, Springfield 584kg Limousin at £1,145, Trillick producer 590kg Charolais at £1,150, Maguiresbridge producer 584kg Friesian at £715, Lisnaskea producer 60okg Charolais at £820, Derrylin producer 610kg Friesian at £880, Newtownbutler producer at £1,054kg Charolais bull at £1,605, Trillick producer 590kg Charolais bull at £1,150, Leggs producer 810kg Charolais bull at £1,200.