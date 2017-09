Charolais sells to £1,360 for 770k at Markethill Mart

An entry of 140 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 5th September continued to sell in a very firm trade.

Cows/heifers sold from £160 to £177 per 100 kilos for 650k at £1,155 and up to £1,360 for 770k Charolais £175 per 100 kilos.

Beef bred cows sold steadily from £135 to £151 per 100 kilos for 740k Belgian Blue at £1,125.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £110 to £123 per 100 kilos with a top of £131 per 100 kilos for 828k at £1,085.

Several heavy cows sold from £850 to £950 each.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Markethill farmer 654k, £1,155, £177.00; Markethill farmer 626k, £1,100, £176.00; Banbridge farmer 778k, £1,360, £175.00; Markethill farmer 638k, £1,100, £172.00; Markethill farmer 640k, £1,080, £169.00; Markethill farmer 712k, £1,200, £169.00; Markethill farmer 642k, £1,060, £165.00; Markethill farmer 746k, £1,125, £151.00.

Friesian cull cows: Castlewellan farmer 828k, £1,085, £131.00; Katesbridge farmer 790k, £975, £123.00; Katesbridge farmer 734k, £895, £122.00; Tynan farmer 688k, £835, £121.00; Caledon farmer 696k, £840, £121.00; Keady farmer 770k, £915, £119.00; Newry farmer 796k, £910, £114.00; Katesbridge farmer 746k, £825, £111.00.

CALVES: 150 calves. Good quality bulls to £415 for Hereford. Main demand from £250 to £400. Good quality heifer calves sold steadily from £230 to a top of £320 for a Limousin.

Bull calves: Hereford £415; Hereford £400; Aberdeen Angus £300; Simmental £285; Belgian Blue £285; Hereford £275; Belgian Blue £260; Hereford £250; Limousin £250.

Heifer calves: Limousin £320; Belgian Blue £270; Aberdeen Angus £260; Aberdeen Angus £250; Hereford £240; Hereford £235; Belgian Blue £230.