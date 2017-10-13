Charollais rams sell to a top of 780gns in Ballymena

Charollais rams sold to a top of 780gns at their recent sale in Ballymena, achieving the top price was the champion, a shearling ram shown by Columb Moran.

Judging the pre sale classes sponsored by Masons’s Animal Feeds was Brian McAllister who chose his reserve champion from the pen of Derek Bell.

A delighted Derek Bell and his daughter with their reserve champion at the Charollais show and sale in Ballymena Market with Michael Copeland representing Masons Animal Feeds

Placed first in the early December ram lamb class this big well muscled ram, sired by Cardoonan Rambo later selling for 480gns.

First place in the late December/January class went to new breeder Alistair Moore, this stylish ram lamb, sired by Kirkhouse Remo and out of a Beechbrook dam later selling to local breeder Matt Taggart for 350gns.

Top pen on the night went to Tommy Fenton, selling to a top of 510gns averaging 456gns for six.

Ian Goudy placed third in the shearling ram class sold this strong ram sired by Logis Durno Lightening Strike for 500gns with David Anderson also selling his third prize winning lamb for 500gns, this one a Ballynoe House Playboy Son.

Alistair Moore and daughter with their first prize winning ram at the Charollais show and sale in Ballymena Market

David Mawhinney thanked Brian McAllister for stepping in at the last minute to act as judge and Michael Copeland representing Mason’s Animal Feeds for their generous sponsorship.

Show results:

Shearling rams: First Columb Moran, second Jim Bell, third Ian Goudy

Early December ram lamb: First Derek Fenton, second Ian Craig, third Derek Fenton

Late December ram lamb: First Alistair Moore, second Ian Craig, third David Anderson

Champion: Columb Moran

Reserve champion: Derek Bell

Prices: Columb Moran 780gns, Tommy Fenton 510gns,4 80gns, 480gns, 450gns, 420gns. David Anderson 500gns, 400gns, 350gns, 350gns, 350gns. Ian Goudy 500gns, 420gns. Derek Bell 480gns, 400gns. Columb Moran 400gns. David Mawhinney 350gns. Alistair Moore 350gns.