Clogher Mart: 1104 cattle came under the hammer

1104 cattle came under the hammer last week at Clogher Mart producing a very strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring another sharp demand reported with cow heifers selling to £204 for a 520kg Lim, £195 for a 550kg Lim, £189 for a 570kg Lim and £189 for a 580kg AA.

Beef cows peaked at £187 for a 670kg Ch, £178 for a 850kg Sim, £178 for a 870kg Daq and £177 for a 940kg Lim.

Leading prices: Dungannon producer 520kg Lim to £204. Ballygawley producer 550kg Lim to £195. Ballygawley producer 570kg Lim to £189. Enniskillen producer 580kg AA to £189. Moy producer 670kg Ch to £187. Fivemiletown producer 490kg Lim to £185. Ballygawley producer 560kg Lim to £183. Lisnaskea producer 470kg Ch to £181. Dungannon producer 850kg Sim to £178. Keady producer 870kg Daq to £178. Clogher producer 940kg Lim to £177. Kinawley producer 500kg Ch to £176. Macken producer 700kg Ch to £175. Aughnacloy producer 850kg Ch to £175. Ballygawley producer 720kg Lim to £174. Kilkeel producer 650kg Lim to £171. Fivemiletown producer 530kg Lim to £168. Ballygawley producer 760kg Lim to £165. Enniskillen producer 480kg B/B to £164. Portadown producer 630kg Lim to £162.

Other quality lots sold from £135 to £160 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from 114 to £132 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £114 to £125 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £108 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 770kg AA to £137, 940kg Ch to £117, 910kg Daq to £108, 910kg Her to £105, 800kg Lim to £105, 1060kg Ch to £101.

FAT STEERS (overage): 640kg Ch to £181, 590kg Lim to £179, 620kg Ch to £177, 570kg Sim to £174, 640kg Daq to £172, 740kg Lim to £163, 530kg Ch to £161, 600kg Ch to £159, 680kg Lim to £157.

FAT STEERS (underage): 710kg Ch to £194, 680kg Ch to £190, 590kg Lim to £186, 540kg Lim to £183, 610kg Sim to £180, 590kg Ch to £178, 490kg Fkv to £171, 640kg Sim to £150, 620kg Fr to £134, 580kg B/B to £130.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 530kg Lim to £198, 580kg Lim to £196, 540kg Her to £190, 610kg Ch to £188, 420kg Lim to £170, 480kg Lim to £168, 540kg Sim to £150, 430kg Fr to £137, 390kg Fr to £137 and 430kg Fr to £131.

STORE BULLOCKS: Very keen demand in this section with heavy stores selling to £1670 for a 930kg Ch and £1500 for a 860kg Ch to J Lendrum, Fivemiletown. Clogher producer 680kg Sim to £1340, 630kg Shb to £1310, 620kg Shb to £1290, 680kg Shb to £1285, 570kg AA to £1280 and 580kg Ch to £1250. D Keys, Fivemiletown 640kg AA to £1330. Wm Jordan, Gortaclare 690kg Ch to £1325, 660kg Ch to £1305 and 730kg Lim to £1290. Magheraveely producer 640kg AA to £1320. J J Beggan, Rosslea 630kg Ch to £1300. L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland 680kg Lim to £1300. B M Howell, Fivemiletown 600kg Ch to £1275 and 590kg Ch to £1270. P Loughran, Dungannon 590kg Sim to £1275. P J and E Murphy, Dungannon 660kg Lim to £1270. D J and K Scott, Armagh 580kg Ch to £1270.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: G McVitty, Fermanagh 460kg Lim to £1075 and 480kg Lim to £980. T W Livingstone, Tynan 490kg Lim to £1075, 500kg Lim to £1070, 480kg Lim to £1060 and 450kg Lim to £985. S Mohan, Fivemiletown 490kg Lim to £1050, 440kg Lim to £995 and 490kg Lim to £970. M and T Buchannon, Augher 470kg Lim to £1040. P M Gilleese, Derrylin 470kg Ch to £1030. W G Hoey, Fivemiletown 490kg Ch to £995. Clogher producer 470kg Sim to £995. J Kirkpatrick, Clabby 490kg Ch to £985 and 460kg Ch to £935. A M Irvine, Fivemiletown 440kg Lim to £985. S Bingham, Augher 440kg Ch to £965. S C and E Bell, Cookstown 500kg AA to £975. T W Livingstone, Tynan 460kg Lim to £940.

STORE HEIFERS: A very good entry in this section sold easily to a very keen demand with forward lots selling to £1370 for a 750kg Lim to Walter Hogg, Fivemiletown. K Brown, Fermanagh 640kg Lim to £1355. E O’Neill, Ballygawley 570kg Lim to £1290. K W G Allen, Ballygawley 610kg Ch to £1290 and 580kg Ch to £1150. P and A Connelly, Rosslea 780kg Sim to £1200. P J Kelly, Ballygawley 690kg Ch to £1200, 630kg Lim to £1200, 630kg Ch to £1200. G McGarrity, SMX 560kg Lim to £1190, 600kg Ch to £1150, 560kg Lim to £1145 and 590kg Ch to £1145. G Brodision, Stewartstown 590kg Lim to £1170. P Donnelly, Ballygawley 560kg Ch to £1155 and 560kg Ch to £1150. S Heenan, Fintona 560kg Ch to £1150. Magheraveely producer 550kg Au to £1150. O McCall, Armagh 540kg Ch to £1150. F and G Stewart, Dungannon 530kg Lim to £1145.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: K F McDonnell, Fivemiletown 490kg Lim to £1070. O McCall, Armagh 470kg Ch to £1055, 460kg Ch to £1030 and 490kg Ch to £950. J McSorley, Beragh 420kg Ch to £1050, 490kg Lim to £1030, 500kg Ch to £1015. P Loughran, Dungannon 480kg Lim to £1045, 470kg Lim to £1045 and 500kg Lim to £975. D J Doherty, Enniskillen 490kg Ch to £1035. P Donnelly, Ballygawley 450kg Lim to £1015 and 430kg Lim to £955. Clogher producer 450kg Lim to £970. N McCall, Armagh 470kg Ch to £995. J J McDonnell, Fivemiletown 430kg Lim to £965. F and G Stewart, Dungannon 440kg Lim to £955. Magheraveely producer 470kg Au to £950. R E McCrea, Fivemiletown 490kg Sim to £940. S Heenan, Fintona 480kg Ch to £940.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Sim to £740, 360kg Sim to £685. A G Kerr, Fivemiletown 390kg Lim to £755. M Boyle, Cooneen 390kg Lim to £740 and 320kg Lim to £600. J F McElroy, Fivemiletown 400kg Lim to £705 and 370kg Lim to £580.

WEANLINGS: A large entry sold to a very keen demand with steers and bulls selling to £1080 for a 460kg Ch, £1070 for a 460kg Ch, £1030 for a 460kg Ch, £985 for a 410kg Ch, £960 for a 390kg Ch and £950 for a 450kg Lim to W and D Irwin, Magheraveely. C Gillis, Coalisland 470kg Lim to £1010. P Slane, Carrickmore 400kg Ch to £990, 370kg Ch to £990, 440kg Ch to £970, 430kg Ch to £960 and 420kg Ch to £950. F L Lee, Lisnaskea 400kg Ch to £970 and £380kg Ch to £945. P Maguire, Omagh 440kg Ch to £970. A W J Shaw, Benburb 410kg Lim to £960 and 430kg Lim to £950. M E Fee, Lisnaskea 420kg Lim to £950 and 410kg Lim to £950. I E and E S Johnston, Cookstown 380kg Ch to £945.

WEANLING HEIFERS: N McDonagh, Fivemiletown 380kg Ch to £895, 380kg Ch to £885 and 370kg Ch to £785. E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown 370kg Lim to £875 and 340kg Lim to £785. D A Keys, Irvinestown 400kg Ch to £830. M E Fee, Lisnaskea 420kg Lim to £825. M A Flynn, Rosslea 400kg Sim to £805, 380kg Ch to £795, R Birney, Ederney 350kg Lim to £800. J McDonnell, Cooneen 360kg Ch to £800 and 290kg Ch to £775. P Campbell, Brookeborough 400kg Lim to £795 and 440kg Lim to £770. P Byers, Fivemiletown 370kg Lim to £790. M Toner, Desertmartin 420kg Lim to £780. N Clarke, Enniskillen 380kg AA to £775. M Beacom, Ederney 320kg Ch to £770. C Gillis, Coalisland 360kg Ch to £770. S Wamsley, Kesh 370kg Lim to £770.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: Complete clearance in the dairy ring this week with calved heifers selling to £1605 and £1530 for A McGovern, Fivemiletown. Noel Jackson, Omagh £1500 for calved heifer. Keady producer £1450 for calved heifer and £1280 for calved second calver. Lurgan producer £1420 for calved heifer and £1160 for calved cow. A Moses, Omagh £1215 for calved cow. Ballygawley producer £1200 and £1150 for calved heifers. Others sold from £1000.

BREEDING BULLS: P G McBrien, Boho recieved £1890 for pedigree registered Limousin born February 15, 2015.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another large turnout sold readily with G Robinson, Fintona selling a heifer and heifer calf to £1800. Heifers with bull calves to £1745, £1745, £1710 and £1660. J Ritchie, Fermanagh £1680 for heifer and bull calf. B McDonagh, Kinawley 1510 for second calver and bull calf. A Cassidy, Fintona 1380 for second calver and bull calf. Kingsle Bell, Aughnacloy £1290 and £1170 for 09 cows with bull calves. S McMenamin, Drumquin £1210 for heifer and bull calf. Other outfits sold from £1010. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1370, £1240, £1190, £1175, £1015, £960 with lots of others selling from £760 to £940. Special entry Saturday, February 27, 16 young suckler cows with Shorthorn bred calves at foot and back incalf again to a pedigree Char bull.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Trade remains very strong in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £420 for a Ch to Clogher producer. Lisbellaw producer £355 for a B/B. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £330 for a B/B. Wm Wilson, Dungannon £320 for a Lim. J Carolan, Rosslea £302 for a B/B. G Steen, Clogher £288 for B/B. T A Watson, Cookstown 280 for Ch. A Willis, Derrylin £250 for AA. Tempo producer £250 for AA.

HEIFERS: Clogher producer 340 for Ch. P McKenna, Augher £328 for Ch. G Steen, Clogher £305 for B/B. Wm Wilson, Dungannon £300 for Sim. J and E Reid, Trillick £298 for Ch. J Carolan, Rosslea £270 for AA. W R Adams, Fivemiletown £270 for Ch. G Johnston, Lisbellaw £265 for Her. B Boyle, Rosslea £240 for AA.

REARED BULLS: S Duffy, Lisbellaw £780 for Ch. D Gallagher, Irvinestown £665, £605, £575, £555 and £490 for Chars. J Leslie, Claudy £605 for Ch and £605 for Daq. S Eagleson, Aughnacloy £510 for Ch. D M Mallon, Ballygawley £470 for Ch. S McGarrity, Irvinestown 455 for Sim. J McKelvey, Omagh £450 for Lim.

REARED HEIFERS: Kesh producer £700 for Lim. S McGarrity, Irvinestown £600 for Lim and £555 for Ch. D Gallagher, Irvinestown £600, £500 and £450 for Chars and £505 for Sim and £485 for Lim. Lisbellaw producer £580 for Lim. D M Mallon, Ballygawley £490 for AA £470 for Ch, £450 for B/B and £405 for Lim. R McCann, Dungannon £435 and £420 for Lims.