Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,967 for 890kg

A seasonal entry of 1,004 cattle at Clogher Mart sold to a strong demand in all sections for all classes of stock.

Highlights this week in fatstock section beef cows sold to £1,967 for 890kg British Blue (£221 per 100kg).

Cow heifers sold to £1,360 for 660kg Charolais (£206 per 100kg).

Fleshy Friesian cows to £1,003.20 (760kg to £132 per 100kg), fat bulls to £1,363 for 960kg Limousin to £142 per 100kg, fat steers (overage) to £204 per 100kg for 640kg Limousin.

Fat steers (underage) to £192 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin.

Fat heifers (underage) to £215 per 100kg, store bullocks sold to £1,450 for a 710kg Limousin and selling to a top £213 per 100kg, 630kg Charolais to £1,345.

Store heifers sold to a top price of £1,440 for a 670kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,050 for a 460kg Charolais (£228) and selling to a high of £284 per 100kg 320kg Charolais at £910.

Weanling heifers sold to £910 for a 500kg Limousin and selling to a top of £216 per 100kg 380kg Limousin at £820.

Dairy cows sold to £1,730 and £1,700 twice.

Suckler cows and calves sold to £1,580 and £1,500 for heifers with bull calves.

Dropped calves bulls to £450 for Limousin. Heifer calves to £435 for Charolais. Reared bulls sold to £805 for Limousn. Reared heifers sold to £690 for Limousin.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING: Newtownstewart producer 890kg British Blue to £221 and 880kg Limousin to £171. Blaney producer 660kg Charolais to £206. Letterbreen producer 570kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £185. Banbridge producer 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. Donaghmore producer 710kg Fleckvieh to £173. Donaghmore producer 600kg Limousin to £170. Cooneen producer 810kg Limousin to £169. Ballygawley producer 700kg Limousin to £169. Aughnacloy producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £168. Armagh producer 490kg Limousin to £168. Swatragh producer 690kg Limousin to £168. Derrylin producer 640kg Limousin to £167. Ederney producer 540kg Charolais to £167. Tempo producer 700kg Limousin to £165. Toome producer 880kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £165. Pomeroy producer 710kg British Blue to £164. Derrylin producer 610kg Limousin to £163. Fivemiletown producer 630kg Charolais to £162. Pomeroy producer 730kg British Blue to £162.

Other quality lots sold from £134 to £160 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £114 to 3130 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £122 to £132 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £83 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 900kg Limousin to £145 (£1,305), 960kg Limousin to £142 (£1,363), 900kg Charolais to £131. 850kg Limousin to £130. 1,020kg Hereford to £124. 950kg Charolais to £123. 900kg Charolais to £119. 840kg Limousin to £117. 720kg Limousin to £117. 830kg Simmental to £112.

FAT STEERS (overage): 640kg Limousin to £204. 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £200. 580kg Charolais to £192. 630kg Limousin to £190. 610kg Limousin to £184. 670kg Friesian to £178. 790kg Friesian to £155. 610kg Friesian to £150. 750kg Friesian to £143. 880kg Friesian to £125.

FAT STEERS (underage): 640kg Limousin to £192. 590kg Simmental to £187. 800kg Belgian Blue to £183. 670kg Charolais to £180. 580kg Limousin to £176. 630kg Charolais to £174. 540kg Limousin to £170. A selection of Fleckvieh steers sold at £137 per 100kg. Friesians sold from £118 to £129 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 580kg Limousin to £215. 510kg Charolais to £198. 610kg Limousin to £195. 560kg Charolais to £192. 640kg Simmental to £180. 450kg Charolais to £174. 620kg Hereford to £168.

STORE BULLOCKS (136): A very keen demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,450 for a 710kg Limousin (£204), 790kg Limousin to £1,445, and 640kg Limousin to £1,290 for J Morris, Drumquin. Armagh producer 690kg Charolais to £1,405 and 650kg Charolais to £1,365. J Greenaway, Portadown 650kg Charolais to £1,400, 630kg Charolais to £1,345 (£213) and 640kg Charolais to £1,340. W J and G Falls, Aughnacloy 690kg Charolais to £1,375, 650kg Simmental to £1,370, 650kg Charolais to £1,370, 690kg Charolais to £1,340 and 660kg Charolais to £1,290. J R Keys, Brookeborough 660kg Belgian Blue to £1,320. D Shortt, Clogher 670kg Charolais to £1,220 and 650kg Charolais to £1,200. A Keys, Ballygawley 590kg Charolais to £1,220. S Elliott, Florencecourt 630kg Charolais to £1,190. R Watson, Augher 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,190 and 580kg Charolais to £1,160. J Hagan, Clogher 590kg Charolais to £1,175.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: H Gillespie, Aughnacloy 480kg Limousin to £1,040 (£216) and 480kg Limousin to £985. E O Harte, Newtownbutler 490kg Limousin to £1,005. Ballygawley producer 480kg Limousin to £990. S McConnell, Clogher 450kg Limousin to £980. Beechmount Farms Ltd, Moira 490kg Limousin to £975, 470kg Charolais to £950, 480kg Limousin to £945, 490kg Hereford to £940, 440kg Limousin to £930, 490kg Charolais to £930 and 470kg Charolais to £930. Caledon producer 490kg Limousin to £950, 470kg Charolais to £945 and 440kg Charolais to £930. F Grimley, Armagh 480kg Belgian Blue to £945. R H Lowry, Fivemiletown 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £935. J R Keys, Brookeborough 430kg Limousin to £935.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: M/S J and E McCann, Coalisland 350kg Limousin to £730. J H Lowry, Fivemiletown 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £680. C McCombe, Clogher 330kg Hereford to £660. P J McKenna, Clogher 330kg Belgian Blue to £655, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £560. M Devlin, Portadown 350kg Charolais to £650, 300kg Belgian Blue to £600 and 330kg Limousin to £580.

STORE HEIFERS (112): A very good entry sold easily to a brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1,440 for a 670kg Charolais (£215), 650kg Charolais to £1,375, 650kg Charolais to £1,370, 630kg Charolais to £1,370 (£217) 640kg Charolais to £1,345, 630kg Charolais to £1,330, 600kg Charolais to £1,310, 650kg Charolais to £1,300, 640kg Charolais to £1,280 and 570kg Charolais to £1,230 for William S Hall, Magheraveely. M McCarroll, Fintona 630kg Simmental to £1,280. D Colgan, Omagh 620kg Charolais to £1,265. J Lavery, Aghalee 560kg Limousin to £1,215. F O’Neill, Stewartstown 590kg Charolais to £1,205, 640kg Belgian Blue to £1,175 and 620kg Limousin to £1,160. M J Keys, Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1,115 and 540kg Charolais to £1,080.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: K Mathers, Banbridge 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. J Lavery, Aghalee 470kg Charolais to £970. D Kerr, Galbally 490kg Charolais to £970 and 450kg Simmental to £810. H McAnespie, Aughnacloy 460kg Charolais to £920 and 430kg Chariolais to £810. E G Elliott, Drumgose 480kg Limousin to £880, 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, 440kg Hereford to £825 and 480kg Aberdeeen Angus to £820. C A Dobson, Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £870. S McConnell, Clogher 450kg Limousin to £865, 430kg Charolais to £850, 430kg Charolais to £835 and 480kg Limousin to £805. K Hughes, Dungannon 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £785.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: K Murray, Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £760, 390kg Charolais to £735, 360kg Limousin to £695 and 290kg Charolais to £645. F Grimley, Armagh 390kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £700, 340kg Belgian Blue to £665 and 280kg Charolais to £640. P Hamilton, Portadown 370kg Limousin to £685 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £550. J and E McCann, Coalisland 300kg Limousin to £565. K Hughes, Dungannon 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £550.

WEANLINGS: A strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,050 for a 460kg Charolais (£228), 450kg Charolais to £1,005 and 420kg Limousin to £985 for M Gormley, Sixmilecross. J McGarvey, Cookstown 440kg Charolais to £985, 380kg Charolais to £955 (£251) and 330kg Charolais to £850 (£257). H Robertson, Fivemiletown 340kg Charolais to £930 (£273), J Hawkes, Omagh 320kg Charolais to £910 (£284) and 320kg Charolais to £795. E McBride, Ballygawley 380kg Charolais to £900. M F Nugent, Cappagh 390kg Charolais to £875. Rosslea producer 370kg Charolais to £870 and 390kg Charolais to £820. K Cullinan, Fivemiletown 350kg Charolais to £850. G Hagan, Clogher 290kg Charolais to £815. Carrickmore producer 330kg Charolais to £800.

WEANLING HEIFERS: R Newport, Armagh 500kg Limousin to £910, 480kg Limousin to £900, 440kg Limousin to £880, 450kg Limousin to £875, 460kg Limousin to £870, 380kg Limousin to £820, 410kg Limousin to £810, 460kg Limousin to £805, 410kg Limousin to £790, 390kg Limousin to £780, 430kg Charolais to £770 and 380kg Limousin to £765. B McClean, Omagh 390kg Charolais to £790. J McGarvey, Cookstown 420kg Charolais to £775. J McElroy, Clogher 310kg Charolais to £675. Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £665.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A smaller entry sold easily to a very keen demand with Roy Givan, Dungannon selling calved heifers to £1,730 and £1,700 twice. W Bloomer, Dungannon £1,380 for calved heifer. C O’Hare, Newry £1,250 for calved heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Demand was stronger this week with M McVeigh, Dungannon selling heifers with bull calves to £1,580 and £1,500. P McDonald, Tempo £1,470 for heifer and bull calf. A Duffy, Church Road, Enniskillen £1,355 for 2010 cow and bull calf. C McCombe, Clogher £1,350 for heifer and heifer calf. T Armstrong, Derrygonnelly £1,310 for heifer and bull calf. J T Lynch, Lisnaskea £1,277 for heifer and heifer calf. Pomeroy producer £1,250 for heifer and heifer calf. F Boyle, Rosslea £1,165 for 06 cow and heifer calf. J Ballantine, Omagh £1,070 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. Others sold from £1,005 older outfits sold from £750 to £960. Incalf cows and heifers sold £1,300 and £1,100 to M McCarroll, Fintona. M T Harper, Castlederg £1,160. J T Lynch, Lisnaskea £1,095. A Green, Tempo £1,045. Lots of others sold from £700 to £980.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A smaller entry this week sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £450 for a Limousin to M/S Y and H Cunningham, Fivemiletown, K Acheson, Dromore £375 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £370 for Belgian Blue. M/S E and A Thompson, Tempo £340 for Simmental £290 for Hereford and £280 for Hereford. Fintona producer £325 for Limousin and £320 for Belgian Blue, Mountain View Farm Ltd, Augher £315 for Belgian Blue. M McGirr, Fivemiletown £300 for Limousin. J McGrath, Dromore £300 for Hereford.

HEIFERS: H Robertson, Fivemiletown £435 for Charolais. E Crawford, Stewartstown £380 for Charolais. F J Coulter, Tempo £380 for Charolais. Fermanagh producer £325 for Charolais. F Kelly, Ballygawley £295 and £285 for Limousins. Fintona producer £290 for Belgian Blue. E and A Thompson, Tempo £280 for Hereford. J Teague, Dromore £275 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS: D Haughian, Lurgan £805 for Limousin and £690 for Simmental. J A Maguire, Derrylin £650 twice for Aberdeen Angus. R Graham, Fivemiletown £590 for Charolais, £550 for Aberdeen Angus, £500 for Limousin. S Smyth, Rosslea £570 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £570 for Simmental. McHugh Francis, Boho £560 for Aberdeen Angus. J Maguire, Trillick £520 for Belgian Blue and 455 for Limousin. W J Henry, Lisbellaw £505 for Charolais. Clogher producer £500 for Simmental and £500 for Charolais.

REARED HEIFERS: D Haughian, Lurgan £690, £660 and £625 for Limousins. S M Nelson, Aghagallon £600 x 4 £490 and £435 for Simmentals. McHugh Francis, Boho £550 twice for Aberdeen Angus and £510 for Limousin. Clogher producer £530 for Limousin. Lisbellaw producer £515 and £500 for Limousins. T H Robinson, Fivemiletown £460 and £455 for Limousins. A and N Johnston, Newtownbutler £450 for Aberdeen Angus.