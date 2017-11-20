Clogher Mart: Beef cows sell to a top price of £1,543.80

A large entry of 1,010 cattle came under the hammer this week at Clogher Mart with a firm trade reported in all sections.

Highlights this week in fatstock ring beef cows sold to a top of £1,543.80 for an 830kg Charolais. £186 per 100kg and selling to a top of £191 per 100kg for a 700kg Limousin, £1,337.

Cow heifers sold to £189 for a 650kg Charolais, £1,228.50. Fat bulls sold to £142 for a 920kg Limousin, £1.306.40.

Fat steers overage sold to £153 for a 700kg Friesians, £1,071.

Fat steers underage sold to £203 for a 570kg Charolais, £1,157.

Fat heifers underage sold to £193 for a 550kg Simmental, £1,061.50.

In the store ring bullocks sold to £1,575 for a 750kg Charolais. £210 per 100kg.

Medium weights to £1,070 for a 480kg Aberdeen Angus £223 per 100kg store heifers sold to £1,445 for a 670kg Charolais.

£215.50 per 100kg medium weights to £1,070 for a 480kg £223 per 100kg weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,090 for a 490kg Aberdeen Angus and selling to a top of £296 per 100kg, 270kg Limousin at £800 and 290kg Limousin at £850 (£293).

Weanling heifers sold to £920 for a 450kg Limousin.

Dairy cows sold to £1,760 for calved heifer suckler cows and calves sold to £1,850 for a heifer and bull calf.

Dropped calves bulls to £470 for Charolais. Heifers to £475 for Aberdeen Angus. Reared bulls to £700 for Charolais and reared heifers to £610 for Charolais.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING

Lisnaskea producer 700kg Limousin to £191. Omagh producer 650kg Charolais to £189. Maguiresbridge producer 610kg Simmental to £188. Portadown producer 580kg Limousin to £186. Newtownhamilton producer 830kg Charolais to £186 Sion Mills producer 620kg Limousin to £182. Pomeroy producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £177, 590kg Charolais to £175 and 490kg Hereford to £170. Keady producer 600kg Limousin to £176. Lisnaskea producer 860kg Charolais to £175 (£1,505). Fivemiletown producer 560kg Fleckvieh to £174. Tempo producer 600kg Limousin to £172. Killylea producer 610kg Limousin to £172. Clogher producer 640kg Charolais to £172. Carrickmore producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £171. Omagh producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. Tempo producer 610kg Simmental to £169. Fivemiletown producer 650kg Limousin to £169. Sixmilecross producer 600kg Limousin to £169.

Other quality lots sold from £134 to £166 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £132 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £117 to £126 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £109 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

920kg Limousin to £142. 890kg Limousin to £131. 830kg Limousin to £128. 950kg Charolais to £127. 1,030kg Hereford to £126. 870kg Limousin to £122. 920kg Limousin to £122. 980kg Charolais to £122. 970kg Charolais to £122. 1,030kg Charolais to £114. 850kg Hereford to £111. 870kg Friesian to £110. 980kg Charolais to £108. 810kg Charolais to £108. 1,100kg Charolais to £107.

FAT STEERS (overage)

700kg Friesian to £153. 580kg Friesian to £152. 610kg Limousin to £150. 580kg Shorthorn to £146. 510kg Shorthorn to £132.

FAT STEERS (underage)

570kg Limousin to £203. 630kg Limousin to £193. 580kg Charolais to £181. 730kg Simmental to £180. 610kg Belgian Blue to £173. 400kg Hereford to £165. 820kg Friesian to £165. 630kg Friesian to £164. 680kg Simmental to £156. Other Friesians sold from £112 to £134 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage)

550kg Simmental to £193. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £189. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £188. 570kg Simmental to £187. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £178. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £173. 660kg Simmental to £167. 460kg Limousin to £165. 540kg Friesian to £157.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very strong demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,575 for a 750kg Charolais (£210) for T Gorman, Ballygawley. W J Robinson, Clogher sold a 700kg Charolais to £1,440 (£206) 650kg Limousin to £1,360 (£209) and 630kg Limousin to £1,320. P Dobbs, Carrickmore 720kg Limousin to £1,425. P J McCarney, Fintona 700kg Limousin to £1,300, 620kg Limousin to £1,245 and 580kg Limousin to £1,200. Walter Hogg, Fivemiletown 630kg Charolais to £1,280 and 590kg Charolais to £1,260. P Mallon, Dungannon 650kg Limousin to £1,270. S McClelland, Portadown 600kg Charolais to £1,265 and 540kg Limousin to £1,190. P Tally, Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £1,235 and 530kg Limousin to £1,180. D Quinn, Cookstown 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,230. I McAdoo, Rosslea 650kg Belgian Belgian to £1,230. J McKeown, Augher 600kg Limousin to £1,220. M Campbell, Armagh 600kg Limousin to £1,215. R McManus, Fermanagh 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,180.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

R Watson, Augher 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,070. S McClelland, Portadown 470kg Charolais to £1,045, 500kg Limousin to £990 and 470kg Limousin to £955. J McKeown, Augher 500kg Belgian Blue to £1,040. J Courtney, Maguiresbridge 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,020. J Lavery, Aghalee 500kg Charolais to £1,010 and 450kg Limousin to £955. P McManus, Brookeborough 450kg Charolais to £1,000. H McGuigan, Coalisland 500kg Limousin to £985. M McCaughey, Trillick 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. S Elliott, Florencecourt 480kg Charolais to £950. J Holmes, Fivemiletown 460kg Hereford to £935, 420kg Charolais to £920, 470kg Charolais to £915 and 410kg Charolais to £900. B Gilroy, Lisnaskea 460kg Limousin to £905. A McCaffery, Clogher 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J Holmes, Fivemiletown 380kg Charolais to £895. P McManus, Brookeborough 380kg Charolais to £880. T Dillon, Omagh 350kg Limousin to £800.

STORE HEIFERS

A good entry sold readily with forward lots selling to £1,445 for a 670kg Charolais (£216) and £1,400 for a 660kg Limousin (£212) for J McMinn, Dungannon. F Flynn, Newtownbutler 660kg Charolais to £1,395, 680kg Charolais to £1,380, 640kg Charolais to £1,345 and 600kg Charolais to £1,250. K G Allen, Ballygawley 610kg Limousin to £1,335, 550kg Belgian Blue to £1,225 and 570kg Charolais to £1,215. N Tierney, Dungannon 600kg Charolais to £1,270, 590kg Limousin to £1,255, 570kg Charolais to £1,250, and 550kg Charolais to £1,180. M McCaughey, Aughnacloy 570kg Limousin to £1,265 and 550kg Charolais to £1,170. R McNutt, Castlecaufield 550kg Charolais to £1,240. J Lavery, Aghalee 590kg Charolais to £1,235 and 560kg Limousin to £1,200. F Collins, Lisnaskea 570kg Charolais to £1,235 and 550kg Charolais to £1,225.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

J Cassidy, Derrylin 480kg Charolais to £1,070, 500kg Charolais to £1,035, 480kg Charolais to £985, 490kg Limousin to £990, 480kg Charolais to £945, 440kg Charolais to £930, 480kg Charolais to £920, 480kg Charolais to £900, 470kg Charolais to £900 and 460kg Charolais to £900. Harvey Keys, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,045, 480kg Charolais to £1,005 and 450kg Charolais to £955. A and M Daly, Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1,045, 480kg Charolais to £955 and 480kg Charolais to £900. N McNutt, Castlecaufield 490kg Charolais to £1,000. C Cassidy, Derrylin 470kg Charolais to £960 and 440kg Charolais to £930.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

T I Lee, Fivemiletown 360kg Charolais to £845, 350kg Belgian Blue to £690, 330kg Limousin to £680, 340kg Limousin to £645 and 350kg Limousin to £625. K Brannigan, Galbally 400kg Charolais to £800. J O’Neill, Coalisland 380kg Limousin to £785, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £660, 360kg Limousin to £655. T Dillon, Omagh 360kg Charolais to £780. M A Lee, Tempo 320kg Charolais to £700 and 350kg Limousin to £655.

WEANLINGS

A seasonal entry sold easily to a strong demand with J Bosco, Johnston Newtownbutler selling a 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,040 and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £845. I A Elliot, Blaney 460kg Belgian Blue to £1,000 and 450kg Limousin to £950. M and G Monaghan, Clogher 460kg Charolais to £915 and 410kg Charolais to £860. J M McGovern, Clogher 500kg Limousin to £900 and 440kg Limousin to £875. J Robinson, Ballygawley 460kg Hereford to £870. Brian McCullagh, Greencastle 320kg Charolais to £855. (£267) P Colgan, Tempo 340kg Charolais to £850. C Rafferty, Ballygawley 290kg Limousin to £850. (£293) 390kg Limousin to £820, 270kg Limousin to £800 (£296), 310kg Limousin to £785 and 270kg Limousin to £775 (£287), E Charles, Cookstown 360kg Limousin to £810. A and M Millar, Moy 410kg Parthenais to £800. T McKeaney, Garrison 370kg Limousin to £800. R Irwin, Magheraveely 370kg Charolais to £790.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Dungannon producer 450kg Limousin to £920, C Rafferty, Ballygawley 310kg Limousin to £800 (£258), P Cox, Garvary 390kg Charolais to £770, 330kg Limousin to £610 and 300kg Limousin to £575. Kesh producer 300kg Limousin to £740, A and M Millar, Moy 390kg Parthenais to £735. J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 300kg Charolais to £725, 290kg Charolais to £705 and 300kg Charolais to £600. Brian McCullagh, Greencastle 280kg Limousin to £690. E Charles, Cookstown 340kg Limousin to £645. N McFadden, Portadown 30kg Limousin to £650, 240kg Simmental to £590 (£246) and 280kg Charolais to £570. J Cassidy, Derrylin 310kg Charolais to £650 and 290kg Charolais to £600. Clogher producer 330kg Charolais to £610. J McCaffery, Derrylin 250kg Limousin to £605. (£242) M Wylie, Aughnacloy 230kg Charolais to £605 (£263).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £1,760 for W N Gibson, Beragh. R Givan, Dungannon £1,680. Benburb producer £1,600. H Connelly, Rosslea £1,560. N Jackson, Dromore £1,400 and £1,340. Calved cows sold to £1,250 for J J Gunn, Derrylin. S J McGinley, Eskra £1,130 for second calver. D Orr, Benburb £1,110 for second calver Fleckvieh. Back springers sold £880 and £900.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good selection on offer this week sold to £1,850 for a heifer and bull calf to F McElroy, Augher. Roly Hadden, Dungannon £1,725 for heifer and bull calf. M/S R and D Hamilton, Drumquin £1,605 for heifer and bull calf and £1,520 for heifer and heifer calf. J Breen, Craigavon £1,490 for second calver and bull calf. Aughnacloy producer £1,340 for heifer and heifer calf. P McCrystal, Mullaslin £1,255 for 08 cow and bull. M Thompson, Armagh £1,220 for 05 cow and bull calf. P Lappin, Keady £1,180 for heifer and bull calf. J Kelly, Sion Mills £1,175 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. P F Ward, Carrickmore £1,160 for heifer and heifer calf. Incalf heifers sold to a top of £1,230, £1,225 and £1,120 for B McWilliams, Seskinore.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A smaller turnout sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £470 for a Charolais to a Dungannon producer. D J Primrose, Cooneen £425 for Charolais. M McGirr, Fivemiletown £400 for Limousin. N Keys, Fivemiletown £400 for Simmental. Lisbellaw producer £380 for Belgian Blue. P McAufield, Lisburn £375 for Aberdeen Angus. R Beacom, Lisbellaw £370 for Belgian Blue. E Conroy, Killyman £365 for Limousin. A Latimer, Derrylin £365 for Belgian Blue. G N Daly, Pomeroy £350 for Simmental.

HEIFERS

M Rafferty, Cappagh £475 for Aberdeen Angus. W Downey, Magheraveely £420 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £405 and £390 for Limousin. Dungannon producer £380, £370 and £365 for Limousin. E Conroy, Killyman £320 for Charolais. Clogher producer £320 for Charolais, £310 and £305 for Simmmentals.

REARED BULLS

M McCaughey Trillick £700 and £675 for Charolais. J Rea, Crumlin £695 for Aberdeen Angus. Clogher producer £630, £560, £560, £545, £470 and £415 for Charolais. P McAufield, Lisburn £525, £505, and £475 for Aberdeen Angus. H Givan, Aughnacloy £500 for Shorthorn beef. M Rafferty, Cappagh £460 for Stabiliser.

REARED HEIFERS

M McCaughey, Trillick £610 and £550 for Charolais. Clogher producer £600 for Charolais. M Rafferty, Cappagh £580, £550 for Limousin and £475 for Aberdeen Angus. D J Primrose, Cooneen £550 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £550 and £530 for Charolais and £545 for Limousin. Kesh producer £520 for Limousin. J Loughran, Dungannon £515 for Charolais. P Hackett, Clogher £480 for Charolais.