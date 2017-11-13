Clogher Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,880 for 940kg

Another large entry of 1,106 Cattle on offer at Clogher Mart sold to a very strong demand in all sections.

This week’s highlights as follows: Fat cows sold to £1,880 for a 940kg Limousin (£200), cow heifers sold to £1,550 for a 750kg Belgian Blue (£202), fat bulls sold to £1,367 and (£130 per 100kg).Fat steers U/A to £193 for a 640kg Limousin. Fat steers O/A to £170 for 690kg Hereford. Fat heifers U/A to £206 for a 760kg Charolais. Store bullocks sold to £1,565 for a 790kg Charolais (£198) and £212 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin. Medium weights to £1,070 for 470kg Limousin (£227). Store heifers to £1,490 for 710kg Simmental and £226 per 100kg for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,245 also £225 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin at £1,305. Medium weights to £1,405 and £223 per 100kg for a 470kg Charolais to £1,050. Weanling steers and bulls sold to a top price of £1,030 for 510kg Charolais and £232 per 100kg for a 410kg Charolais to £950. Weanling heifers sold to £840 for a 440kg Charolais and £248 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin to £720. Dairy cows sold to £1,800 suckler cows and calves sold to £1,700 for heifer and bull calf. Dropped calves bulls sold to £365 for Aberdeen Angus. Heifers sold to £360 for Simmmental. Reared bulls sold to £720 for Charolais and reared heifers sold to £640 for Charolais.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING: Fintona producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £202. Clogher producer 940kg Limousin to £202, 900kg Belgian Blue to £200 and 820kg Limousin to £176. Lurgan producer 800kg Limousin to £189. Derrylin producer 900kg Charolais to £180 and 840kg Charolais to £171. Armagh producer 670kg Limousin to £177 and 670kg Limousin to £167. Augher producer 730kg Limousin to £176. Pomeroy producer 620kg Simmental to £175. Newry producer 780kg Charolais to £175. Killeter producer 760kg Limousin to £172. Omagh producer 830kg BI to £172. Maguiresbridge producer 530kg Simmental to £170. Kesh producer 620kg Limousin to £169. Clogher producer 660kg Limousin to £168. Greencastle producer 570kg Limousin to £166 and 650kg Limousin to £164. Cooneen producer 710kg Charolais to £164. Armagh producer 740kg Limousin to £162 and 710kg Limousin to £161.

Other quality lots sold from £134 to £160 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £114 to £132 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £116 to £124 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £108 per 100kg.

Poorer typed sold from £54 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 990kg Simmental to £130. 1,060kg Hereford to £129. 790kg Limousin to £127. 1,010kg Aberdeen Angus to £126. 870kg Limousin to £122. 760kg Charolais to £111. 560kg Limousin to £107.

FAT STEERS (overage): 690kg Hereford to £170. 670kg Charolais to £168. 590kg Limousin to £166. 700kg Simmental to £164, 630kg Simmental to £158. 500kg Limousin to £151. 700kg Friesian to £151. 640kg Friesian to £151. 630kg Friesian to £151. 610kg Friesian to £136. 740kg Friesian to £136. 570kg Friesian to 3136. 640kg Limousin to £132.

FAT STEERS (underage): 640kg Limousin to £193. 530kg Limousin to £182. 520kg Saler to £179. 740kg Hereford to £170. 740kg Hereford to £170. 640kg Saler to £168. 600kg Hereford to £161. 510kg Shorthorn to £154. 490kg Simmental to £154. 580kg Belgian Blue to £130. Friesians sold to £115 per 100kg.

760kg Charolais to £206. 520kg Belgian Blue to £201. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £189. 640kg Charolais to £186. 590kg Charolais to £180. 690kg Charolais to £180. 480kg Limousin to £176. 470kg Belgian Blue to £175. 460kg Limousin to £175. 500kg Limousin to £164. 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £164. 530kg Simmental to £160. 560kg Friesian to £153. 540kg Friesian to £153. 510kg Friesian to £138.

STORE BULLOCKS: A good seasonal entry sold to a keen demand with forward lots selling to £1,565 for a 790kg Charolais (£198), 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330, 690kg Hereford to £1,245 and 780kg Hereford to £1,245 for P A Curry, Benburb. Baden Keys, Fivemiletown 720kg Charolais to £1,465, 640kg Charolais to £1,345, 620kg Charolais to £1,290 and 610kg Charolais to £1245. W J Robinson, Clogher 680kg Limousin to £1,440 (£212) 690kg Charolais to £1,430, 700kg Limousin to £1,395, 670kg Charolais to £1,350, 670kg Charolais to £1,340, Downpatrick producer 650kg Charolais to £1300, 610kg Charolais to £1,200 and 610kg Charolais to £1,190. D Shortt, Clogher 640kg Charolais to £1,205 and 610kg Charolais to £1,180. Armagh producer 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,195. M Donaghy, Ballygawley 530kg Limousin to £1,170 (£221).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: H McConnell, Clogher 470kg Limousin to £1,070 (£227) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,060. M McKernan, Tynan 500kg Charolais to £1,070. A Keys, Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £1,060, 460kg Limousin to £1,020, 490kg Charolais to £990, 470kg Charolais to £980, 450kg Charolais to £950. Corranny producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,045 and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,015. Paul Robinson, Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1,025. 490kg Limousin to £980. M Donaghy, Ballygawley 470kg Limousin to £980, 490kg Limousin to £970, and 440kg Limousin to £940. H McGuigan, Coalisland 470kg Limousin to £935. T Dillon, Omagh 460kg Charolais to £935.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Paul Robinson, Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £950. A Keys, Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £940. R J Sproule, Castlederg 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. K Madden, Cookstown 280kg Charolais to £600, 290kg Charolais to £600 and 280kg Limousin to £600. J J McIlroy, Banbridge 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £555.

STORE HEIFERS: Another good selection on offer sold easily to a risk demand with forward lots selling to £1,490 for a 710kg Simmental (£210) 660kg Charolais to £1,300 and £1,180 for a 620kg Limousin from J Connelly, Newtownbutler. J H Johnston, Magheraveely 650kg Limousin to £1,405 (£216) 580kg Limousin to £1,305 (£225) and 620kg Charolais to £1,260. M Magee, Omagh 650kg Charolais to £1,390, 660kg Charolais to £1,370, 660kg Charolais to £1,365 and 580kg Charolais to £1,305 (£225), C Keys, Fivemiletown 660kg Charolais to £1360, 640kg Charolais to £1,335 and 610kg Charolais to £1,180. P A Curry, Benburb 670kg Charolais to £1,330 J Kirkpatrick, Clabby 620kg Charolais to £1,290. G Brodison, Stewartstown 630kg Limousin to £1,275 and 600kg Limousin to £1,180. Corranny producer 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,245 (£226) and 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,165 (£219).

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: P J McCullagh, Omagh 490kg Charolais to £1,090 (£222) and 440kg Limousin to £960. M McCaffery, Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1,050 (£223) 500kg Charolais to £1,015, 480kg Charolais to £1,005, 460kg Limousin to £985, 470kg Charolais to £975, 480kg Charolais to £970 and 450kg Limousin to £920. G Brodison, Stewartstown 480kg Limousin to £1,030. Corranny producer 490kg Charolais to £1,025, 460kg Charolais to £990, 490kg Limousin to £985, 450kg Charolais to £940, 480kg Charolais to £935. J Redmond, Loughgall 450kg Limousin to £965 and 490kg Limousin to £945. J Austin, Craigavon 460kg Limousin to £955.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: B O’Rourke, Coalisland 390kg Limousin to £890, 390kg Limousin to £820, 390kg Limousin to £815, 380kg Limousin to £800 and 360kg Limousin to £755. G R McCourt, Florencecourt 400kg Limousin to £820. J Redmond, Loughgall 390kg Limousin to £820. P McManus, Brookeborough 380kg Charolais to £805, 400kg Charolais to £770, 380kg Charolais to £705, 350kg Charolais to £700, 360kg Charolais to £565 and 320kg Charolais to £565. K Beattie, Lisnaskea 390kg Charolais to £770, 400kg Charolais to £730. H McAnespie, Aughnacloy 350kg Charolais to £750.

WEANLINGS: A firm demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,030 for a 510kg Charolais, 490kg Charolais to £1,010, 420kg Charolais to £960, 420kg Charolais to £935, 440kg Charolais to £905, 420kg Charolais to £880 and 370kg Charolais to £855 (£231) for Liam Johnston, Tempo. J Bosco Johnston, Newtownbutler 500kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £995, 500kg Charolais to £990, 410kg Belgian Blue to £915 and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. G A Donnelly, Seskinore 430kg Charolais to £970 (£225.50) 450kg Charolais to £970, 410kg Charolais to £950 (£232), J Jackson, Fivemiletown 400kg Simmental to £850. P and R O’Hanlon, Ballygawley 410kg Charolais to £850. F Rooney, Rosslea 340kg Charolais to £850 (£250), R Holmes, Portadown 360kg Limousin to £820. B Quinn, Cookstown 390kg Limousin to £810.

WEANLING HEIFERS: F McGirr, Fintona 440kg Charolais to £840. T Smyth, Dromore 390kg Charolais to £800. M and N O’Conner, Augher 350kg Charolais to £735. P Gilroy, Derrylin 330kg Limousin to £730, 290kg Limousin to £720 (£248), 310kg Charolais to £715, 360kg Limousin to £690, 340kg Limousin to £665 and 290kg Limousin to £640. Walter Hogg, Fivemiletown 360kg Charolais to £705. J Jackson, Fivemiletown 300kg Simmental to £675 and 280kg Simmental to £645. B Quinn, Cookstown 280kg Limousin to £670 and 260kg Limousin to £650. F Rooney, Rosslea 330kg Charolais to £670, 300kg Limousin to £645 and 280kg Charolais to £640. P Turbitt, Ballygawley 250kg Limousin to £640. E Kelly, Augher 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £635.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A good turnout this week sold to a very keen demand with H Connelly, Rosslea selling a calved heifer to make £1,800. N Jackson, Dromore £1,700 and £1,650 for calved heifers. William Loughrin, Caledon £1,650 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1,640 for calved heifer. R Givan, Dungannon £1,620 and £1,600 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1,600 for calved heifer. N E J Watters, Aughnacloy £1,510 for calved heifer. J Mohan, Lisnaskea £1,360 for calved heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A larger entry sold readily with quality lots selling to £1,700 for heifer and bull calf to R Hadden, Dungannon. E M Whittaker, Derrygonnelly £1,670 for second calver and heifer calf. P J Haughey, Carrickmore £1,500 for second calver and bull calf. D McKenna, Clogher £1,360 for 2010 cow and heifer calf. P Slevin, Lisnaskea £1,360 for 2011 cow and bull calf and £1,310 for 07 cow and bull calf. S McManus, Kinawley £1,350 for heifer and heifer calf. And £1,260 for heifer and bull calf. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £1,310 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. L McCarney, Omagh £1,190 for 2012 cow and bull calf and £1,125 for 2011 cow and bull calf. S Armstrong, Cornafanogue £1,160 for 06 cow and heifer calf. C McCombe, Clogher £1,160 for heifer and bull calf and £1,000 for heifer and heifer calf. E Hughes, Carrickmore £1,060 for heifer and bull calf. P Bryson, Eglinton £1,100 for heifer and bull calf, £1,010 for heifer and bull calf and £965 for heifer and bull calf. Incalf heifers sold to a top of £1,380 for P J Haughey, Carrickmore with others selling from £710 to £1,005.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: S J Kelly, Dungannon, William Wilson, Dungannon £355 for Simmental and £330 for Charolais. J and V Magwood, Brookeborough £340 for Belgian Blue. A C Lunny, Aghalane £340 for Belgian Blue. B T Gardiner, Tempo £325 for Hereford. A Owens, Sixmilecross £300 for Simmental. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £300 for Aberdeen Angus. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £290 for Aberdeen Angus. E L and A Boyd, Augher £265 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES: Dungannon producer £360 and £325 for Simmentals and £300 for Aberdeen Angus. O P Donnelly, Augher £330 for Simmental. S J Kelly, Dungannon £275 for Aberdeen Angus. A Owens, Sixmilecross £260 for Simmental. J Maguire, Trillick £260 for Aberdeen Angus. B Breslin, Magheraveely £255 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS: K J Finlay, Magheraveely £720, £700 and £525 for Charolais. I V Bothwell, Drumgose £650 for Limousin. £550 and £520 for Simmentals. P McGirr, Ballygawley £640, £610, £600 and £585 for Limousin and £620 for Charolais. A McGirr, Ballygawley £630, £600 and £580 for Limousin. D McCullagh, Greencastle £590 for Limousin. A Bothwell, Drumgose £545 for Limousin. J Scott, Maguiresbridge £535 for Hereford.

REARED HEIFERS: Fintona producer £640, £590, £550, £530 and £470 for Charolais. P McGirr, Ballygawley £605 and £560 for Limousin. D McCullagh, Greencastle £600 for Limousin. I V Bothwell, Drumgose £590 and £530 for Limousin and £475 for Hereford. A McGirr, Ballygawley £580 for Limousin. O P Donnelly, Augher £510 for Simmental. J McDonagh, Brookeborough £490 for Charolais. K Brannigan, Dungannon £480 for Simmental. J Scott, Maguiresbridge £470 for Hereford. C Finlay, Aughnacloy £470 and £450 for Charolais.