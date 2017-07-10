Clogher Mart: Good entry of 1,064 cattle

Another good entry of 1,064 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart sold to a very strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 304 lots listed produced a sharp demand with cow heifers selling to £212 for a 670kg Charolais. £200 for a 650kg Parthenais £197 for a 550kg Limousin and £194 for a 550kg Limousin.

Beef cows sold to £206 for a 690kg Limousin, £204 for a 730kg Limousin, £188 for a 600kg Limousin and £188 for a 640kg Simmental.

Friesian cows sold to £128 per 100kg top twenty average for cows and cow heifers was £188 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES: Magheraveely producer 670kg Charolais to £212 and 530kg Simmental to £183. Maguiresbridge producer 690kg Limousin to £206 and 550kg Limousin to £186. Saintfield producer 730kg Limousin to £204. Augher producer 650kg Parthenais to £200, 550kg Limousin to £194, and 600kg Charolais to £188. Rosslea producer 550kg Limousin to £197 and 600kg Limousin to £182. Keady producer 560kg Limousin to £193. Fivemiletown producer 540kg Limousin to £190. Fivemiletown producer 600kg Limousin to £188. Augher producer 640kg Simmental to £188. Irvinestown producer 480kg Limousin to £188. Fivemiletown producer 810kg Charolais to £185. Sixmilecross producer 570kg Limousin to £184. Galbally producer 520kg Charolais to £183. Carnlough producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £182. Dungannon producer 660kg Blonde D’Aquataine to £181. Pomeroy producer 710kg Limousin to £180.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £178 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £137 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £122 to £128 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £116 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £59 to £83 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 940kg Charolais to £140. 740kg Limousin to £136. 970kg Limousin to £134. 990kg Charolais to £115. 720kg Friesian to £100.

FAT STEERS (overage): 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £180. 610kg Charolais to £175. 880kg Simmental to £175. 710kg Belgian Blue to £166. 480kg Simmental to £146 530kg Dexter to £145. 370kg Friesian to £142. 570kg Simmental to £140. 790kg Simmental to £132.

FAT STEERS (underage): Clogher producer 640kg Limousin to £209 and 720kg Limousin to £209. Ballygawley producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £206, 640kg Hereford to £196, 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £192, 770kg Fleckvieh to £180, 790kg Fleckvieh to £179. Birches producer 730kg Charolais to £195. Armagh producer 460kg Charolais to £184. Keady producer 390kg Simmental to £178 twice. Ballygawley producer 550kg Hereford to £173. Drumquin producer 540kg Simmental to £160 and 610kg Simmental to £160. 590kg Belted Galloway to £157. Friesians sold to £154 per 100kg. 620kg Charolais to £208. 550kg Hereford to £185. 550kg Hereford. to £177. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. 490kg Hereford to £170. 590kg Friesian to £157. 460kg Friesian to £148. 440kg Friesian to £147. 510kg Swedish Red to £137. 410kg Friesian to £133. 490kg Friesian to £124.

STORE BULLOCKS: A very sound trade in this section with forward lots selling to £1,575 for a 680kg Charolais (£231) £1,540 for a 740kg Charolais £1,540 for a 730kg Charolais £1,530 for a 730kg Charolais £1,510 for a 720kg Charolais £1,500 for a 750kg Charolais £1,490 for a 680kg Charolais £1,475 for a 720kg Charolais and £1,460 for a 700kg Charolais to H Robinson, Portadown. E Murtagh, Newry 730kg Belgian Blue to £1,555 and 720kg Belgian Blue to £1,525. R Robison, Portadown 710kg Charolais to £1,530 and 700kg Charolais to £1,440. R Sands, Newry 740kg Charolais to £1,515, 720kg Charolais to £1,515, 690kg Charolais to £1,485, 670kg Charolais to £1,465, and 690kg Charolais to £1,465. E Morton, Armagh 730kg Charolais to £1,450 and 710kg Charolais to £1,435.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: R T Rooney, Downpatrick 470kg Simmental to £1,075, 460kg Simmental to £975, 470kg Simmental to £970, 480kg Simmental to £960, 440kg Simmental to £955, 470kg Simmental to £910, 420kg Simmental to £905 and 440kg Simmental to £900. D Armstrong, Lisbellaw 490kg Charolais to £905, 450kg Charolais to £920. K Lockhart, Dungannon 430kg Charolais to £935 and 470kg Charolais to £900. D Maguire, Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £925, 420kg Charolais to £920. P McConnell, Augher 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £910 and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £905.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D Maguire, Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £875, 360kg Charolais to £860 and 350kg Charolais to £880. S Kelly, Loughgall 340kg Simmental to £705.

STORE HEIFERS: A good entry sold easily to a brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1,405 for a 680kg Charolais £1,290 for a 580kg Charolais and £1270 for a 670kg Charolais for E Greenaway, Dungannon. George Potts, Dungannon sold a 600kg Limousin to £1,350, 610kg Limousin to £1,350. 590kg Limousin to £1,320, 620kg Charolais to £1,270, and 560kg Charolais to £1,240. Lewis Potts, Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1,300. P L Haugh, Portadown 540kg Limousin to £1,255, 580kg Charolais to £1,250, 590kg Charolais to £1,220, 570kg Charolais to £1,190, 570kg Charolais to £1,170, 540kg Belgian Blue to £1170 and 540kg Limousin to £1140. M McCaughey Aughnacloy 550kg Limousin to £1,240, 650kg Charolais to £1,200 and 530kg Charolais to £1,200. A G Johnston, Lisbellaw 560kg Charolais to £1,165.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Beragh producer 490kg Charolais to £1,070, 490kg Charolais to £1,025, 470kg Charolais to £1,000, and 490kg Charolais to £970. M/S J D and D R Hall, Richill 490kg Lim. to £1,065. W Boyd, Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1,060. M and N O Conner, Augher 480kg Lim. to £1,050, 430kg Charolais to £960 and 430kg Limousin to £910 twice. J McCarroll, Seskinore 460kg Charolais to £1040, 450kg Charolais to £1020, 460kg Charolais to £960 and 450kg Charolais to £930. J McCann, Coalisland 490kg Limousin to £1,000. M Beattie, Fivemiletown 440kg Charolais to £970 and 440kg Charolais to £960. R M Richmond, Aughlane 490kg Hereford to £970. Claudy producer 480kg Limousin to £960. E McBride, Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £890.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: M and N O Conner, Augher 340kg Charolais to £875 and 330kg Charolais to £790. G T and E Murphy, Tempo 390kg Charolais to £810 and 370kg Charolais to £710. P A Fee, Tempo 370kg Belgian Blue to £760 and 360kg Limousin to £610. M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea 380kg Charolais to £700.

WEANLINGS: A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,130 for a 430kg Charolais and 350kg Blonde D’Aquataine to £890 to Hugh Mulholland, Glenavy. P McDonald, Tynan 450kg Limousin to £1,065, 450kg Limousin to £1,010 and 390kg Limousin to £880. B McCullagh, Greencastle 370kg Charolais to £1,075. J Morrison, Tynan 440kg Charolais to £1,020, 410kg Charolais to £1,000, 430kg Limousin to £950 and 430kg Simmental to £870. R Bleakley, Clogher 460kg Limousin to £1,000 and 370kg Limousin to £875. A Lynch, Ballygawley 510kg Limousin to £990, 470kg Limousin to £965 and 440kg Limousin to £920. C Murray, Aughnacloy 500kg Charolais to £955. P Coyle, Cookstown 450kg Hereford to £935. J Lynch, Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £930. Fivemiletown producer 420kg Limousin to £900. P McGarrity, Omagh 330kg Charolais to £870.

WEANLING HEIFERS: J Morrison, Tynan 430kg Sal. to £1025. Fivemiletown producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000. R Bleakley, Clogher 390kg Limousin to £945, 410kg Limousin to £895 and 420kg Limousin to £785. R S and M McKee, Saintfield 390kg Limousin to £865. P McDonald, Tynan 380kg Limousin to £855. J J Moane, Cooneen 350kg Limousin to £840 and 320kg Limousin to £835. P Coyle, Cookstown 390kg Hereford to £835, 340kg Hereford to £715, and 360kg Hereford to £715. M Donnelly, Loughgall 420kg Charolais to £820. S Kelly, Fintona 370kg Charolais to £795 and 340kg Charolais to £775. B McCullagh, Greencastle 320kg Charolais to £780. M McCabe, Rosslea 340kg Charolais to £755. Hugh Mulholland, Glenavy 300kg Belgian Blue to £730 and 370kg Blonde D’Aquataine to £720. B McKeever, Armagh 320kg Charolais to £725.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A much brighter demand this week with R Givan, Dungannon selling a calved heifer to £1,700. A Lurgan producer sold three calved heifers to make £1,600 each. K J McCann, Dungannon £1,325 for springing second calver. M/S F and D Liggett, Stewartstown £1,220 for calved heifer and £1,260 for calved cow.

BREEDING BULLS: D Noble, Ballinamallard £1,700 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 08/06/15).

SUCKER COWS & CALVES: Another large entry sold to a good steady demand for quality lots with Martin Mohan, Lisnaskea selling a second calver and bull calf to £1,700 second calver and bull calf to £1,500 and heifer and bull calf to £1,390. M A Flynn, Rosslea £1,650 for 09 cow and heifer calf. B McCullagh, Greencastle £1,600 for heifer and bull calf and £1,305 for 09 cow and heifer calf. D Murray, Fintona £1,505 and £1,265 for heifers with bull calves and £1,255 for heifer and heifer calf. J E Gillespie, Dungannon £1,480 for third calver and bull calf. J Breen, Craigavon £1,450 for heifer and bull calf and £1,220 for heifer and heifer calf. B Goodwin, Omagh £1,405 for heifer and heifer calf. P J McMenamin, Drumquin £1,400 for heifer and bull calf. M McVeigh, Brantry £1,400 for second calver and heifer calf. J Jackson, Fivemiletown £1,345 for 09 cow and bull balf. C Monteith, Omagh £1,330 for heifer and bull calf. M/S F E and P E Leitch, Aughnacloy £1,310 for second calver and heifer calf. P D McGartland, Dungannon £1,260 for second calver and bull calf. A McDonald, Ballygawley £1,285 and £1,225 for heifers with bull calves and £1,240 for heifer and heifer calf. Incalf cows and Heifers sold to £1,435. Saturday July 29th - Special entry of 25 cows and calves. For more details in next week

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A very strong demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £520 for a Limousin to C Monteith, Omagh, D Haughian, Lurgan £490 for Blonde D’Aquataine. J Daly, Dungannon £490 for Charolais. Augher producer £490 for Charolais. E Taggart, Omagh £465 for Limousin. P T McMenamin, Newtownstewart £455 for Charolais. G Maguire, Fivemiletown £390 for Limousin. K and T Rainey Magherafelt £345 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFERS: William Wilson, Dungannon £485 and £350 for Charolais. P T McMenamin, Newtownstewart £445 for Charolais. M Rafferty, Dungannon £425 for Limousin. M McGuiggan, Dungannon £420 for Blonde D’Aquataine. M Wylie, Aughnacloy £400 for Charolais. Dan McKenna, Fintona £350 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS: E Watson, Ederney £690 for Simmental and £665 for Charolais. M Mohan, Lisnaskea £680 for Limousin. Augher producer £650 and £540 for Charolais and £530 for Limousin. Wm Wilson, Dungannon £580 for Charolais. W Murphy, Craigavon £565 for Belgian Blue. J Daly, Dungannon £530 for Limousin. G R McCourt, Florencecourt £520 and £490 for Aberdeen Angus. M McGirr, Tempo £500 for Hereford. J Leitch, Castlederg £490 for Charolais. M McGuiggan, Dungannon £485 for Blonde D’Aquataine.

REARED HEIFERS: P Maguire, Tempo £680 for Charolais. E Connelly, Augher £615 for Limousin. R Watson, Fivemiletown £600 and £560 for Charolais and £470 and £465 for Belgian Blues. A McDonald, Ballygawley £600 and £570 for Charolais. M Kyle, Aughnacloy £570 for Limousin and £550 for Hereford. Augher producer £560 for Charolais. P T McMenamin, Newtownstewart £520 for Limousin. D Maguire, Rosslea £490 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £490 for Aberdeen Angus. William Wilson, Dungannon £465 for Charolais.