Clogher Mart: Large entry of 1,331 cattle come under the hammer

A large entry of 1,331 cattle came under the hammer this week at Clogher Mart with the demand for quality lots getting stronger in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 356 lots listed sold to an excellent demand with cow heifers selling to £226 for a 720kg B/B, £214 for a 720kg B/B, £206 for a 530kg Lim and £204 for a 560kg Lim.

Beef cows sold to £188 for a 630kg Sim, £186 for a 610kg Lim, £184 for a 710kg Daq and £182 for 690kg Lim.

Friesian cows topped £130 per 100kg with the top 20 average this week at £186 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES: Dungannon producer 720kg B/B to £226 and 720kg B/B to £214. Cookstown producer 530kg Lim to £206, 560kg Lim to £204, 630kg Lim to £199, 550kg Lim to £198, 580kg Lim to £188 and 500kg Lim to £188. Castlederg producer 630kg Sim to £188 and 650kg Ch to £186. Gilford producer 610kg to £182. Augher producer 650kg Lim to £182.Clogher producer 680kg Lim to £179. Lisbellaw producer 490kg Ch to £179. Greysteel producer 590kg B/B to £178. Carrickmore producer 630kg Ch to £176. Portadown producer 550kg Sim to £174. Magheraveely producer 760kg Lim to £172.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £118 to £130 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £62 to £80 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 1,040kg Lim to £137. 780kg AA to £130. 930kg Sim to £126. 840kg Ch to £124. 1,000kg Lim to £122. 890kg Sim to £114. 950kg Ch £113. 800kg Lim to £112.

FAT STEERS (overage): 590kg Ch to £215. 650kg Lim to £199. 520kg Lim to £198. 680kg Lim to £194. 680kg Ch to £190. 630kg Sim to £170. 620kg Lim to £168. 680kg Friesian to £150. 700kg Friesian to £150. 770kg Friesian to £144.

FAT STEERS (underage): 700kg Her to £205. 530kg S/H to £197 twice. 670kg Lim to £196. 680kg Sim to £193. 460kg Ch to £190. 750kg Ch to £188. 480kg Ch to £187, 580kg B/B to £186. 690kg Her to £185. 600kg Ch to £184. 660kg AA to £181. 480kg S/H to £180. 760kg Ch to £178. 920kg Lim to £172. 650kg Her to £171. 830kg Ch to £170. Friesians sold to £163 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 540kg Lim to £206. 540kg Ch to £203. 650kg Ch to £199. 520kg Ch to £191. 540kg Lim to £190. 460kg Shb to £189. 500kg Lim to £186. 420kg Sim to £176. 430kg AA to £174. 540kg Lim to £169. 560kg B/B to £162. 550kg Friesian to £142. 470kg Friesian to £136.

A very keen demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,530 for a 770kg AA and £1,420 for a 650kg Ch to P F Curry, Benburb. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown sold a 710kg Ch to £1,495, 700kg Lim to £1,420 and 650kg Ch to £1,400. Omagh producer 790kg Ch to £1,475, 740kg Ch to £1,415 and 720kg Ch to £1,400. J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 740kg Ch to £1,455, 740kg Ch to £1,420 and 710kg Ch to £1,400. I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 750kg Ch to £1,445. Joe Keys, Clogher 680kg Ch to £1,440, 700kg Ch to £1,415, 710kg Ch to £1,400 twice and 690kg Ch to £1,400. K Caldwell, Fivemiletown 690kg Lim to £1,440 and 620kg Lim to £1,435.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: P McDonnell, Dungannon 460kg Ch to £1,105, 500kg Ch to £1,100, 440kg Ch to £1,085, 480kg Ch to £1,070, 450kg Lim to £1,030 440kg B/B to £975 and 410kg Ch to £970. D Monaghan, Cookstown 490kg Lim to £1,100, 500kg Lim to £1,030. T Cassidy, Augher 460kg Ch to £1,085. T S Patton, Kinawley 490kg Ch to £1,045. J Quinn, Donaghmore 490kg Lim to £1,030. N and D Black, Cookstown 480kg Ch to £1,025. I Patton, Kinawley 470kg Lim to £1,020. R J Coulter, Fivemiletown 460kg Lim to £1,000 and 460kg Lim to £980. B and B Hamill, Dungannon £440kg Sim to £980.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D Monaghan, Cookstown 390kg Lim to £985. 330kg Lim to £750 and 340kg Lim to £695. E McCaffery, Tempo 320kg Ch to £890. P McDonnell, Dungannon 350kg Ch to £880. N and D Black, Cookstown 350kg Limousins to £790 twice. S R Hessin, Moneymore 320kg B/B to £680. M O’Callaghan, Armagh 280kg AA to £660.

STORE HEIFERS: Another good entry sold easily to a brisk demand with strong stores selling to £1,330 for a 630kg AA and 580kg Ch to £1,235 for M/S S and A McGuinness, Greysteel. K W G Allen, Ballygawley sold a 580kg Lim to £1,305 and 550kg Ch to £1,240. T McClean, Galbally 580kg Lim to £1,295 and 520kg Lim to £1,165. R Mc Aree, Tynan 660kg Ch to £1,250. G W Fergson, Blaney 580kg AA to £1,220. A Black, Cookstown 560kg Ch to £1,195 and 510kg Ch to £1,150. T J McAree, Tynan 580kg Lim to £1,175 and 550kg Lim to £1,150. R J Bleakley, Clogher 530kg Lim to £1,120.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: T McClean, Galbally 470kg Lim to £1,055. M Connelly, Clogher 440kg Sim to £1,050. M and N O Conner, Augher 490kg Ch to £1,035 and 490kg Ch to £975. P McGovern, Fivemiletown 500kg Ch to £1,020. P Rooney, Rosslea 480kg Ch to £980 and 480kg Ch to £940. G W Ferguson, Blaney 450kg AA to £965. M A Lee, Tempo 440kg Ch to £935 and 410kg Ch to £895. S Gallen, Castlederg 420kg Ch to £935. I Patton, Kinawley 450kg Lim to £930. M Connelly, Clogher 450kg Sim to £920. W Managh, Beragh 440kg Lim to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D Monaghan, Cookstown 390kg Lim to £900 and 400kg Lim to £870. W Managh, Beragh 390kg Lim to £790 and 360kg Lim to £755. J Stewart, Fivemiletown 380kg Lim to £780. J Quinn, Donaghmore, Ballygawley 400kg AA to £750 and 400kg AA to £710. J Kelly, Pomeroy 370kg Ch to £670 370kg B/B to £655.

WEANLINGS

Another good entry sold to a very keen demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,110 for a 450kg Lim with a 330kg Lim to £950 for Tom Logan, Clogher. V McCrystal, Ballygawley sold a 390kg Ch to £1,040 and a 360kg Sal to £900. J McGlinchey, Eskra 420kg Lim to £1,040. R Withers, Fivemiletown 460kg Ch to £1,025, 460kg Ch to £1,000 and 440kg Ch to £925. P McCullagh, Omagh 470kg Ch to £1,025, 420kg Ch to £925 and 400kg Ch to £915. E McWilliams, Seskinore 450kg Ch to £1,020. S F McCaughey, Augher 420kg Ch to £1,010 and 390kg Ch to £990. M McWilliams, Seskinore 430kg Lim to £1,000. A L Williamson, Fermanagh 430kg Lim to £940 and 390kg Ch to £925. K Murray, Rosslea 410kg Ch to £930. Ian Smith, Fivemiletown 400kg S/H to £900.

WEANLING HEIFERS: M McSorley, Ballygawley 330kg Lim to £1,160, 320kg Lim to £1,000 and 330kg Lim to £825. S F McCaughey, Augher 400kg Ch to £1,060. V McCrystal, Ballygawley 420kg Ch to £1,050, 390kg Ch to £990, 350kg Ch to £970, 360kg Sal to £950, 370kg Ch to £920, 370kg Ch to £920, 380kg Ch to £900, 320kg Lim to £850 and 360kg Ch to £840. C McAninley, Dungannon 440kg Ch to £950. A Short, Omagh 400kg Lim to £940. P Dunne, Fermanagh 420kg Ch to £900. Conor Fee, Tempo 400kg Lim to £840 and 400kg Ch to £835.

DAIRY STOCK: A much larger entry sold to a steady demand with M/S C and A Maxwell, Augher selling calved heifers to £1,400 and £1,200. W Noble, Clogher £1,320 for calved heifer and £1,160 for second calver. Dungannon producer £1,255 and £1,175 for calved heifers. O Mitchellproducer Eskra £1,130 and £1,125 for calved heifers. J Greaves, Derrylin £1,045 for calved cow. Other calved cows sold from £730 to £940.

BREEDING BULLS: T Rafferty £1,970 for pedigree registered Limousin S Cousins £1,760 for pedigree registered Char. B McStravick £1,760 for pedigree registered AA. D H Montgomery £1,500 for pedigree non registered Char. P McCorry £1,300 for pedigree non registered Limousin. R McBride £1,300 for pedigree registered Char (2011).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another strong demand for quality lots with Keith Caldwel, Fivemiletown selling an 09 cow and bull calf to £2,140. Kingsle Bell, Aughnacloy £1,650 for heifer and bull calf, £1,520 for 2012 cow and bull calf. £1,510 for heifer and heifer calf and £1,420 for 2012 cow and bull calf. A C Moane, Cooneen £1,600 for second calver and heifer calf and £1,150 for 2010 cow and bull calf. G Robinson, Fintona £1,600 for heifer and bull calf, £1,510 for heifer and heifer calf, £1,440 for heifer and bull calf, £1,420 and £1,410 for heifers and heifer calves. C McCombe, Clogher £1,400 for 2012 cow and heifer calf and £1,390 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. H Rainey, Ballygawley £1,230 for 09 cow and heifer calf. Special entry of six heifers with calves at foot for Saturday, May 13th.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Great demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £505 for a Char to C McMahon, Omagh, Augher producer £495 for Sim. M J and G Ward, SMX £495, £470 and £465 for Chars. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £450 for Ch. M Breen, Tempo £435 for B/B. S Duffy, Lisbellaw £430 for Lim. K Kelly, Trillick £390 for Lim. Fairmount Farm Ltd, Claudy £390 for Sim.

HEIFERS: C McMahon Omagh £445 and £440 for Chars. Augher producer £385 for Ch, £354 for Lim and £350 for Sim. Dungannon producer £345 twice for Lims, £340 and £335 for Chars. Fermanagh £330, £325 and £320 twice for AAs.

REARED BULLS: J Pickens, Fintona £805, £720, £700 and £650 for Lims. K Murray, Omagh £700, £685 and £610 for Chars. Augher producer £685 for Ch. B Ward, Dungannon £640 for B/B, £640, for Lim £600, £550 for AAs and £570 and £550 for Her. R J Moore, Victoria Bridge £605 for Ch. B Mulligan, Rosslea £500 for Ch.

REARED HEIFERS: Fairmount Farm Ltd, Claudy £705 and £495 for Fkv. K Murray, Omagh £610 for Ch. G Maguire, Fermanagh £540 for Lim. K Moore, Augher £530 for Ch. Kesh producer £520 for Ch. Lisbellaw producer £500 for Sim. M Hackett, Augher £465 for AA and £405 for Lim. I V Hawkes, Omagh £425 and £410 for AAs.