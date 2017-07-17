Clogher Mart: Strong demand for quality cattle

A seasonal entry of 704 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart this week continue to sell to a strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring cow heifers sold to £203 for a 570kg Limousin. £184 for a 560kg Limousin. £183 for a 500kg Belgian Blue and £181 for a 570kg Limousin.

Beef cows sold to £198 for a 630kg Limousin. £185 for a 700kg Limousin. £180 for a 780kg Hereford and 178 for a 720kg Blonde D’Aquataine.

Friesian cows sold to £128 for 780kg top twenty average for cows and cow heifers £180 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES: Kilkeel producer 570kg Limousin to £203 and 720kg Blonde D’Aquataine to £178. Clogher producer 630kg Limousin to £198. Clogher producer 700kg Limousin to £185 and 560kg Limousin to £184. Brookeborough producer 500kg Belgian Blue to £183. Lurgan producer 570kg Limousin to £181. Kilnaloo producer 450kg Charolais to £180. Omagh producer 590kg Limousin to £180. Omagh producer 780kg Hereford to £180. Augher producer 520kg Limousin to £180 Fivemiletown producer 670kg Limousin to £179. Pomeroy producer 580kg Charolais to £177. Augher producer 690kg Limousin to £176. Armagh producer 840kg Limousin to £176. Tempo producer 540kg Belgian Blue to £175. Portadown producer 660kg Charolais to £173. Pomeroy producer 600kg Charolais to £171. Pomeroy producer 690kg Limousin to £170 and 600kg Limousin to £170.

Other quality lots sold from £136 to £167 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £133 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £118 to £128 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £107 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £57 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: Crumlin producer 890kg Saler to £133. Fivemiletown producer 750kg Limousin to £129. Coleraine producer 710kg Limousin to £126. Lisnaskea producer 810kg Limousin to £122. Ballygawley producer 820kg Canadian Black to £117. Newtownbutler producer 910kg Limousin to £112.

FAT STEERS (overage): 710kg Charolais to £186. 560kg Limousin to £182. 630kg Limousin to £180. 550kg Simmental to £178. 630kg Charolais to £176. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. 980kg Hereford to £132. 530kg Charolais to £130.

FAT STEERS (underage): 760kg Limousin to £193. 560kg Shorthorn Beef to £183. 710kg Belgian Blue to £161. 670kg Shorthorn Beef to £160. 560kg Friesian to £156. 530kg Friesian to £152. 580kg Limousin to £134. Other Friesians sold from £106 to £128 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage)

590kg Limousin to £218. 670kg Limousin to £212. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £207. 630kg Limousin to £206. 600kg Charolais to £205. 420kg Limousin to £204. 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £203. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £202. 450kg Limousin to £199. 700kg Charolais to £197. 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £197. 550kg Blonde D’Aquataine to £192. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £184. 480kg Hereford to £183. 610kg Shorthorn Beef to £170. 520kg Fleckvieh to £157. 530kg Holstein to £148.

STORE BULLOCKS: Good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,455 for a 740kg Charolais and 750kg Charolais to £1,450 for M/S J and P Donnelly, Milford. D Kerr, Galbally 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,450 and 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,230. I Whiteman, Newtownbutler 640kg Charolais to £1,425, 650kg Limousin to £1,400, 660kg Limousin to £1,400, 650kg Limousin to £1,355 and 560kg Charolais to £1,340. J R McAree, Keady 650kg Charolais to £1,375 and 660kg Charolais to £1,300. H Robinson, Portadown 650kg Charolais to £1,365, 650kg Charolais to £1,360 twice, 620kg Charolais to £1,300, 570kg Charolais to £1,265 and 610kg Charolais to £1,230. Keady producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,320. M Irwin, Clogher 630kg Simmental to £1,290. Beragh producer 550kg Charolais to £1,220.

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Beragh producer 490kg Charolais to £1,095, and 500kg Charolais to £1,070. P J O’Neill, Lurgan 470kg Limousin to £1,065, 460kg Limousin to £1,065, 460kg Simmental to £1,010, 470kg Limousin to £1,010, 440kg Charolais to £985 and 450kg Limousin to £940. S Brannigan, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,060 and 460kg Limousin to £870. E J McDaid, Beragh 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,055 and 470kg Limousin to £1,050. H Robertson, Fivemiletown 500kg Hereford to £1,010. C and R Graham, Enniskillen 460kg Simmental to £995, 440kg Simmental to £930 and 430kg Charolais to £905. Caledon producer 500kg Shorthhorn to £855 and 470kg Shorthorn to £800 twice. Beragh producer 450kg Charolais to £825.

STORE HEIFERS: Strong demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,360 for a 600kg Limousin and 540kg Limousin to £1,155 for D G and R McFarland, Omagh, Keady producer 580kg Limousin to £1,330, 570kg Limousin to £1,140 and 560kg Limousin to £1,095. P F McKenna, Armagh 640kg Limousin to £1,250. D Williamson, Portadown 560kg Charolais to £1,220 and 540kg Charolais to £1,125. D McFarland, Beragh 540kg Simmental to £1,190 and 510kg Simmental to £1,065. M Early, Fintona 530kg Limousin to £1,100. J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 530kg Charolais to £1,080. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1,075, 520kg Limousin to £1,040 and 530kg Limousin to £990.

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,100. D McFarland, Beragh 500kg Simmental to £1,085, 420kg Limousin to £960 and 420kg Limousin to £860. K Cullinan, Fivemiletown 490kg Limousin to £1,075 and 470kg Aberdeen Angus. to £920. D G and R McFarland, Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1,045. H Thompson, Ballinderry 420kg Limousin to £1,025. C A Earley, Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1,000 and 450kg Charolais to £880. D Williamson, Portadown 500kg Charolais to £960. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £955. C Williamson, Portadown 450kg Limousin to £935. J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £905. William Rankin, Castlederg 460kg Simmental. to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: M/S C and R Graham, Enniskillen 390kg Charolais to £935 and 400kg Charolais to £865. C McDonald, Ballygawley 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £830 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £755. C A Early, Clogher 390kg Charolais to £800. P Cassidy, Ballygawley 370kg Limousin to £720kg, H Brough, Derrylin 310kg Charolais to £675.

WEANLINGS: Very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,125 for a 550kg Limousin and 450kg Simmental to £855 for J R Keys, Brookeborough. T Donohoe, Derrylin 470kg Belgian Blue to £965. M O’Hanlon, Ballygawley 420kg Charolais to £935, 350kg Charolais to £875, 350kg Limousin to £850 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £815. K Cullinan, Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £925 and 320kg Charolais to £785. C McArdle, Middletown 330kg Charolais to £880, 350kg Limousin to £800, and 340kg Limousin to £775. R J Crawford, Clogher 420kg Limousin to £850, 400kg Charolais to £835 and 350kg Charolais to £795. E Haughey, Omagh 400kg Simmental to £800. J Walsh, Omagh 330kg Charolais to £800. W Higginson, Lisburn 300kg Belgian Blue to £790. J McKenzie, Cookstown 330kg Charolais to £785. Dessie Irwin, Augher 340kg Limousin to £770.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Kesh producer 350kg Limousin to £900, 400kg Charolais to £840, 330kg Charolais to £820, 350kg Limousin to £815, 370kg Belgian Blue to £780, 370kg Blonde D’Aquataine to £780, 330kg Limousin to £760 and 260kg Charolais to £720. K Cullinan, Fivemiletown 330kg Limousin to £840 and 340kg Limousin to £670. M Allen Loughgall 300kg Limousin to £800. M O’Hanlon, Ballygawley 340kg Charolais to £745, 420kg Charolais to £740 and 350kg Charolais to £720. J Beacom, Brookeborough 240kg Charolais to £510 and 210kg Charolais to £440. S Cassidy, Tempo 250kg Limousin to £505. E Donohoe, Derrylin 140kg Limousin to £395, 190kg Charolais to £395 and 190kg Limousin to £370.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A smaller entry sold to £1,475 for calved heifer and £1,380 for calved second calver from E Smith, Ballygawley. R Givan, Dungannon £1,400 for calved heifer. J Greaves, Derrylin £1,100 for calved cow. Maiden heifers sold to £770, £730 and £630 for Friesians and £610 for Ayrshire. Reared Friesian calves sold from £260 to £355 each.

BREEDING BULLS: T Reilly, Keady £2,030 for pedigree registered Limousin. S Donohoe, Derrylin £1,600 for pedigree registered Limousin. E Murray, Killylea £1,600 for pedigree registered Limousin. C O’Reilly Keady £1,520 for pedigree registered Limousin. H Thompson, Ballinderry £1,100 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Holiday time saw reduced numbers however O McElroy, Augher sold a secon calver and bull calf to £1,645. M/S I and W R Kee, Douglas Bridge sold heifers with bull calves to £1,540 and £1,510 and a heifer and heifer calf to £1,300. C Conroy, Foremass £1,470 for third calver and heifer calf. S McCaffery, Trillick £1,360 for 2012 cow and bull calf. A Vance, Trillick £1,330 for 2010 cow and heifer calf, £1,130 for third calver and heifer calf and £1,055 for heifer and heifer calf. R J Dickson, Aughnacloy £1,250 for 05 cow and bull calf and £1,165 for 2011 cow and bull calf. Norman Deazley, Omagh £1,195 for 09 cow and heifer calf. F G Flynn, Cooneen £1,130 for third calver and bull calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold by Armagh producer £1,050, £1,035, £1,000 and £900. C Conroy, £1,000 for 07 cow. Special entries on Saturday, July 22nd, 20 top quality incalf Limousin, Simmmental and Charolais heifers all in calf to pedigree Limousin and Blonde D’Aquataine bulls some are at note remainder due August. The on Saturday, July 29th there will be a special entry of 25 suckler cows and heifers with strong Shorthorn calves at foot.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Another good turnout this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £500 for an Aberdeen Angus and £390 for Limousin to K Haughey, Tassagh. R J Crawford, Clogher £490, £475, £450 and £400 for Charolais. Pomeroy producer £480 for Belgian Blue. Nigel Neal, Irvinestown £470 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £460 for Simmental £450 for Charolais and £440 for Blonde D’Aquataine. D McFarland, Omagh £410 for Charolais. W T Watson, Ballygawley £390 for Hereford.

HEIFERS: R J Crawford, Clogher £475 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £460 for Charolais, £445 for Limousin and £435 for Simmental. Lisnaskea producer £400, £390 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS: M C McGovern, Newtownbutler £675 for Charolais. R J Crawford, Clogher £620 for Charolais. J Daly, Dungannon £590 for Limousin. Augher producer £535 for Charolais. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £535 for Charolais. D Feeney, Eglinton £495 for Simmental.

REARED HEIFERS: R J Crawford, Clogher £640 for Charolais. S J Sloan, Irvinestown £630 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £600, £545, £500 twice for Limousins and £520 for Hereford. T Simpson, Ederney £570 for Limousin. Brookeborough producer £505 for Charolais. Augher producer £490 and £460 for Charolais.