Cow heifers top £1,330 for 700kg at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1,576 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart continued to sell to a strong demand for all classes of stock in all sections.

In the fatstock ring cow heifers topped £190 for a 700kg Limousin (£1,330) £185 for 690kg Limousin. £179 for a 650kg Limousin and £179 for a 720kg Limousin.

Beef cows topped £188 for a 720kg Limousin (£1,353.60) £184 for a 820kg Belgian Blue (£1,508.80) £184 for 710kg Limousin and £180 for 780kg Charolais (£1,404).

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £130 per 100kg top 20 average for cows and cow heifers last week £177 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

Dungannon producer 700kg Limousin to £190 and 690kg Limousin to £185. Portadown producer 720kg Limousin to £188. Cookstown producer 820kg Belgian Blue to £184. Brookeborough producer 710kg Limousin to £184 and 710kg Limousin to £170. Gortin producer 780kg Charolai to £180. Plumbridge producer 650kg Limousin to £179 and 650kg Limousin to £176. G Keenan, Fivemiletown 720kg Limousin to £179. Dromore producer 820kg Limousin to £178 (£1,459.60). Dungannon producer 660kg Limousin to £177. Ballygawley producer 730kg Charolais to £174. Portadown producer 710kg Simmental to £174. Pomeroy producer 680kg Limousin to £173 and 490kg Limousin to £170. Castlederg producer 620kg Limousin to £170 and 560kg Charolais to £168. Markethill producer 760kg Charolais to £170. Aughnacloy producer 570kg Limousin to £169.

Other quality lots sold from £135 to £167 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £132 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £122 to £130 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £78 to £111 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £72 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 910kg Charolais to £137. 910kg Limousin to £134. 950kg Charolais to £132. 910kg Limousin to £130. 900kg Charolais to £128. 960kg Charolais to £128. 1,170kg Aberdeen Angus to £127. 1,150kg Hereford to £127. 1,040kg Simmental to £120. 1,160kg Aberdeen Angus to £116. 930kg Saler to £108. 860kg Charolais to £105. 990kg Limousin to £104. 780kg Limousin to £104.

FAT STEERS (overage): 730kg Limousin to £181. 720kg Limousin to £178. 620kg Charolais to £176. 590kg Charolais to £173. 680kg Limousin to £170. 640kg Limousin to £168. 570kg Limousin to £165. 700kg Charolais to £163. 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £160. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £160. 520kg Belgian Blue to £158. 910kg Aberdeen Angus to £142. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £140. 490kg Simmental to £135. 1,150kg Charolais to £131.

FAT STEERS (underage): 650kg Limousin to £204. 770kg Limousin to £204. 790kg Charolais to £195. 670kg Charolais to £194. 420kg Charolais to £192. 760kg Charolais to £186. 700kg Parthenais to £186. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £182. 800kg Limousin to £175. 440kg Friesian to £170. 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £164. 790kg Charolais to £162. 620kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £156. Friesians sold from £125 to £133 per 100kg Shorthorns to £125 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 630kg Limousin to £206. 540kg Charolais to £200. 650kg Limousin to £200. 500kg Limousin to £199. 500kg Limousin to £190. 510kg Charolais to £185. 510kg Charolais to £183. 510kg Limousin to £175. 460kg Simmental to £169. 500kg Shorthorn to £168. 480kg Piemontese to £162. 440kg Holstein to £148. 550kg Friesian to £147. 560kg Belgian Blue to £146. 480kg Hereford to £135.

STORE BULLOCKS (340): Another good entry sold easily to a very strong demand with G McKenna, Armagh selling a 700kg Belgian Blue to £1,650 (£235.70per 100kg), 740kg Limousin to £1,530 (£206.75), 700kg Charolais to £1,485, 710kg Limousin to £1,485 and 740kg Limousin to £1,475. C/o Antrim producer 690kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £1,495 (£217) 690kg Limousin to £1,495 (£217) 720kg Charolais to £1,485. 730kg Charolais to £1,480, 740kg Charolais to £1,475 and 660kg Parthenais to £1,430. T A Willis, Dungannon 680kg Charolais to £1,490 (£219) 680kg Charolais to £1,450 and 660kg Charolais to £1,440. P Gildernew, Middletown 740kg Limousin to £1,480 and 750kg Charolais to £1,435. D McVeigh, Dungannon 690kg Charolais to £1,460. M Campbell, Armagh 690kg Limousin to £1,460. F West, Newtownbutler 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,440.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Very sharp demand in this section with J Killen, Crossgar selling a 490kg Limousin to £1,205 (£246) and 500kg Limousin to £1,200 (£240), J Keenan, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,190 (£238). A Lynch, Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1,190 (£238) and 450kg Limousin to £1,100 (£245), S Oliver, Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1,165, 490kg Limousin to £1,165 and 500kg Limousin to £1,050. G Glendenning, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1,100 (£235), Beechmount Farms Ltd, Moira, 500kg Charolais to £1,100, 440kg Charolais to £1,030, 470kg Limousin to £990 and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £990. S Hayes, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,070, 480kg Limousin to £1,040. J Keenan, Fivemiletown 490kg Limousin to £1,040. P J O’Neill, Craigavon 480kg Charolais to £1,040. F McStay, Lurgan 470kg Charolais to £1,000. R B Woods, Tempo 460kg Charolais to £1,000. D Sands, Newry 490kg Charolais to £995.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J G Coffey, Newtownbutler 350kg Limousin to £865. R Mulligan, Clogher 340kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £690. M Bloomer, Tynan 340kg Belgian Blue to £640.

STORE HEIFERS (242): A large entry sold readily with forward lots selling to £1,390 for a 610kg Charolais (£228), 620kg Charolais to £1,355 (£218-50), 610kg Limousin to £1,335 (£219), 570kg Limousin to £1,295 (£227), 580kg Charolais to £1,275, 570kg Charolais to £1,265 and 540kg Limousin to £1,230 (£228) for J J Hobson, Dungannon. H Erskine, Ballygawley 620kg Charolais to £1,300, 590kg Limousin to £1,295, 670kg Limousin to £1,285, and 560kg Limousin to £1,245. Patrick Daly, Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1,285 (£225). J Austin, Armagh 610kg Belgian Blue to £1,280 and 580kg Charolais to £1,260. H McClure, Fivemiletown 580kg Limousin to £1,260 and 540kg Charolais to £1,225. W H Robinson, Armagh 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,250. H Halligan, Caledon 660kg Charolais to £1,230. G and M Daly, Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1,230.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: H McClure, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1,155 (£246) 450kg Charolais to £1,050 (£233) 470kg Charolais to £1,020, 450kg Charolais to £1,005 and 460kg Charolais to £1,000. Patrick Daly, Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1,100. C and W Gallagher, Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1,095, 460kg Charolais to £1,060. J McKenzie, Cookstown 500kg Charolais to £1,090. S Oliver, Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1,065. J Jardine, Aughnacloy 450kg Charolais to £1,040, 460kg Charolais to £1,035 and 480kg Charolais to £990 twice. K McElduff, Dungannon 470kg Limousin to £1,000. W J McCaffery, Ballygawley 470kg Limousin to £985

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: H McClure, Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £930 (£238), 390kg Charolais to £860. M Williamson, Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £855. C and W Gallagher, Tempo 380kg Charolais to £855. K McElduff, Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £830. J G Coffey, Newtownbutler 380kg Charolais to £830. Tirnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £830, 390kg Limousin to £780, 310kg Charolais to £680 and 310kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £600. B McElvogue, Dungannon 390kg Simmental to £820. J Boylan, Aughnacloy 400kg Simmental to £815. K Maguire, Clogher 340kg Limousin to £795 and 350kg Limousin to £740. WEANLINGS (236): A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,130 for a 390kg Charolais (£290), 340kg Limousin to £1,000 (£294), 340kg Charolais to (£290), 340kg Charolais to £970 and 360kg Charolais to £955 for E Cassidy, Rosslea. T Grew, Corranny 480kg Simmental to £1,050 and 430kg Charolais to £985. M Rafferty, Cappagh 470kg Charolais to £990 and 430kg Charolais to £880. N McCleery, Augher 460 Shorthorn beef to £980. G Moane, Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £970 and 400kg Limousin to £920. J McQuaid, Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £955, R Moore, Ballygawley 410kg Limousin to £950. N O’Donnell, Trillick 380kg Charolais to £945. D McQuaid, Cooneen 360kg Charolais to £905. P Flannigan, Rosslea 370kg Charolais to £900. M and N O’Conner, Augher 330kg Charolais to £900 (£273) and 350kg Charolais to (£254). A Armstrong, Trillick 450kg Simmental to £900.

WEANLING HEIFERS: N Armstrong, Trillick 410kg Charolais to £880 and 290kg Belgian Blue to £690. M Rafferty, Cappagh 440kg Charolais to £850 and 410kg Charolais to £730. T Grew, Corranny 400kg Charolais to £840. C J McKenna, Clogher 380kg Limousin to £825 and 290kg Limusin to £725. A Beggan, Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £820 and 340kg Charolais to £715. G Robinson, Fintona 400kg Limousin to £775. S Cousins, Omagh 340kg Charolais to £765 and 330kg Charolais to £730. G Moane, Cooneen 350kg Charolais to £760. D Armstrong, Trillick 340kg Limousin to £750. D J Doherty, Currin 370kg Charolais to £720. J J Callaghan, Rosslea 340kg Limousin to £715. L A Downey, Ardmore 400kg Simmental to £710. D J W Kettyle, Newtownbutler 340kg Limousin to £700. S Hayes, Dungannon 290kg Limousin to £680. A Armstrong, Trillick 270kg Limousin to £670.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: 47 Lots in the dairy section this week sold to a keen demand with calved heifers selling to £1,870 and £1,700 for R Givan, Dungannon. A Ballygawley producer sold four to £1,800, £1,750 twice and £1,700. Noel Hutchison, Trillick £1,380. B McStravick, Aghagallon £1,360 and £1,315. Glentop Farms Ltd, Castlederg £1,310, £1,270, and £1,190. Calved cows sold to £1,590, £1,510 and £1,460 for Glentop Farms Ltd, Caslederg. Others sold from £1,050. Back springers sold £980, £900, £885, £810 and £800. Maiden heifers sold from £550 for £635 for a Ballygawley producer. £550 to £595 for Fleckvieh cross Holstein to T R and K W Smith, Castlederg. £510 to £550 for G McNeill, Caledon. Special entry Saturday 23rd September of 15 Fleckvieh cross Friesian maiden heifers from an Aughnacloy producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A large entry sold to a steady demand with quality lots in short supply however Kingsley Bell, Aughnacloy sold a heifer and bull calf to £1,620, £1,250 for an 09 cow and bull calf and £1,220 for an 09 cow and heifer calf. Sylvia Armstrong, Cornafanogue, Enniskillen £1,560 for 2010 cow and bull calf, £1,405 for 05 cow and bull calf and £1,315 for 06 cow and heifer calf. S Farry, Trillick £1,460 for 2013 cow and bull calf. P J Mullarkey, Cooneen £1,360 for 2012 cow and bull calf. G McElmeel, Armagh £1,335 and £1,200 for heifers with bull calves. J Donnelly, Loughgall £1,255 for 08 cow and heifer calf and £1,130 for 09 cow and heifer calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £915.

Incalf heifers sold to £900 twice £850 and £800 for Herefords incalf to Hereford bull due October.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Large numbers continue in this section producing a steady demand for all classes with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £525, £445 for Charolais and £400 for Simmental to T Simpson, Ederney. D Orr, Fivemiletown £400 for Charolais. K Donaghy, Lisnaskea £350 for Charolais. T Maguire, Derrylin £340 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus. J Carolan, Rosslea £340 for Hereford. P and M McGirr, Augher £335 for Aberdeen Angus. Shane Gormley, Augher £335 for Limousin. W E L Beacom, Lisbellaw £320 for Limousin.

HEIFERS: M Rafferty, Dungannon £535 for Limousin. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £340 for Simmental. C Emerson, Sligo Road, Enniskillen £300 for Aberdeen Angus. T Maguire, Derrylin £290 for Belgian Blue. H Maguire, Cornafanogue £285 for Aberdeen Angus. W S Little, Lisbellaw £285 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS: J J M D M and Sean Donnelly, Sixmilecross £690 and £600 for Charolais and £520 for Hereford. Bosco Shannon, Bellanaleck £650 for Limousin and £645 for Charolais. C Treacy, Brookeborough £640 and £540 for Limousin and £565 for Charolais. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £620 twice for Charolais. I Gillespie, Ballygawley £615, £590 and £570 for Limousins. M Rafferty, Dungannon £600 for Charolais. C Davidson, Dungannon £565 for Saler. J Gervis, Ballygawley £560 for Charolais.

REARED HEIFERS: J Keys, Clogher £720 for Blonde D’Aquitaine £595 and £540 for Limousin. P J Monaghan, Omagh £655 for Limousin and £650 for Charolais. I Gillespie, Ballygawley £580 for Limousin. J J M D M and Sean Donnelly, Sixmilecross £580 for Charolais. S Lucy, Fermanagh £570 for Limousin. M Rafferty, Dungannon £535 for Limousin. S Johnston, Fintona £520 for Limousin. Clogher producer £520 for Hereford £490 for Charolais. E McKeown, Markethill £485 twice and £480 for Charolais.