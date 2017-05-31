Dairy stock sell to £1,440 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to £1,440 at Markethill on Tuesday 30th May for a calved heifer from a Stewartstown farmer.

A Hillsborough farmer sold two calved heifers at £1,250 and £1,200 and a Middletown farmer received £1,050 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS: 115 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows from £140 to £172 per 100 kilos for 670k at £1,150.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £126 for a 760k at £955.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 and the poorest types from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Armagh farmer 670k, £1,150, £172.00, Armagh farmer 718k, £1,125, £157.00; Newry farmer 662k, £1,035, £156.00; Armagh farmer 808k, £1,220, £151.00; Newry farmer 768k, £1,130, £147.00; Banbridge farmer 600k, £870, £145.00; Newry farmer 744k, £1,060, £143.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 682k, £970, £142.00; Darkley farmer 800k, £1,115, £139.00.

Friesian cull cows: Warringstown farmer 760k, £955, £126.00; Cullyhanna farmer 738k, £920, £125.00; Tassagh farmer 604k, £745, £123.00; Loughgilly farmer 642k, £780, £122.00; Newry farmer 714k, £855, £120.00; Tynan farmer 616k, £735, £119.00.

CALVES: 150 calves returned in an exceptionally strong demand.

Bull calves sold to a top of £460 paid for a five week old Char from a Newry farmer.

All good quality bulls from £300 to £400 with the top 10 bulls averaging £375.

Heifer calves sold to £435 for a five week old BB followed by £420 for a four week old Lim.

Main demand from £260 to £330 each.

The top 10 heifers averaging £330 each.