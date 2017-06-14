Dairy stock sell to £1,540 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to £1,540 at Markethill on Tuesday 13th June paid for a calved second calver for a Stewartstown farmer.

CULL COWS: 150 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows sold to £172 per 100 kilos for 840k at £1,450.

Main demand from £135 to £168 per 100 kilos.

Friesian cull cows sold to a top of £1,150 for 930k (123 per 100 kilos) and from £115 to £131 per 100 kilos for 770k at £1,015.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Banbridge farmer 842k, £1,450, £172.00; Cullyhanna farmer 600k, £1,005, £168.00; Banbridge farmer 658k, £1,085, £165.00; Portadown farmer 546k, £890, £163.00; Tassagh farmer 716k, £1,155, £161.00; Banbridge farmer 842k, £1,340, £159.00; Cullyhanna farmer 644k, £975, £152.00; Richhill farmer 748k, £1,125, £150.00; Poyntzpass farmer 750k, £1,100, £147.00.

Friesian cull cows: Glenanne farmer 770k, £1,015, £131.00; Milford farmer 894k, £1,150, £129.00; Armagh farmer 754k, £960, £127.00; Gilford farmer 698k, £875, £125.00; Lisburn farmer 682k, £845, £124.00; Kilkeel farmer 708k £875, £124.00; Armagh farmer 932k, £1,150, £123.00; Cullyhanna farmer 638k, £775, £122.00.

CALVES: 180 lots in the calf ring continued to sell in an exceptionally good demand.

Top quality heifer calves to a top of £470 for a Simmental with several more from £250 to £420 each.

Good quality bull calves sold to £400 for a Limousin with all good quality bulls selling readily from £280 to £390 each.

Bull calves: Limousin £400; Simmental £400; Simmental £390; Limousin £380; Limousin £380; Limousin £365; Aberdeen Angus £365; British Blue £360.

Heifer calves: Simmental £470; Limousin £470; Limousin £420; British Blue £305; Charolais £275; Limousin £270; Limousin £250; Simmental £245.