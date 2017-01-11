Dairy stock sell to £1450 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock to £1450 at Markethill on Tuesday 10th January paid for a calved heifer from a Loughgall farmer. A Kilkeel farmer received £1250 for a calved Holstein heifer.

CULL COWS: 130 cull cows returned an exceptionally strong trade especially for poor quality Holstein cows. Fleshed cows sold from £125 to £146 per 100 kilos for 650k at £950 and up to £1165 for a 890k Hereford cow (131 per 100 kilos). Fleshed Friesian cows sold £105 to £115 per 100 kilos and up to £140 for a 780k cow. Second quality friesians from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos with the poor quality thin Friesian cows in exceptionally good demand from £55 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Newry farmer 652k, £950, £146.00; Newry farmer 754k, £1095, £145.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 712k, £985, £138.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 678k, £930, £137.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 684k, £930, £136.00; Keady farmer 890k, £1165, £131.00; Annaghmore farmer 512k, £670, £131.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 704k, £920, £131.00.

Friesian cull cows: Newry farmer 584k, £670, £115.00; Glenanne farmer 618k, £675, £109.00; Dungannon farmer 720k, £775, £108.00; Scarva farmer 674k, £720, £107.00; Jerrettspass farmer 788k, £840, £107.00; Kilkeel farmer 686k, £730, £107.00; Mowhan farmer 754k, £800, £106.00; Kilkeel farmer 700k, £740, £106.00.

SUCKLERS: A special entry of 16 back springers from Co Tyrone producer sold in a very strong trade to a top of £1060 with others selling at £1050, £1000 and £940. A Simmental cow with a bull calf at foot sold to £1500.

Lim £1060, Her £1050, Char £1000, Lim £940.

CALVES: 160 calves returned a very firm trade. Bull calves to £405 for a four week old Simmental. All good quality bulls from £240 to £350 each. Good quality heifer calves to £285 for a blue. Main demand from £190 to £250. AA heifer calves to £235.

Bull calves: Sim £405; Lim £350; Lim £280; AA £280; BB £260; Lim £260; Ch £255; AA £250; AA £250; BB £245.

Heifer calves: BB £285; BB £265; AA £250; Her £245; AA £235; AA £235; BB £235.