Dairy stock sell to £1680 at Markethill

Dairy stock sold to £1680 at Markethill on Tuesday 20th December paid for a calved heifer from a Loughgall farmer.

The same owner received £1520 for a calved Friesian.

CULL COWS: 85 cull cows sold in a steady demand. Beef bred cows from £120 to £137 for 660k at £910 and up to £1050 for 800k (131).

Friesian cows from £100 to £109 per 100 kilos for 650k at £710.

Second quality Friesians from £85 to £95 and the poorest types from £55 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Friesian clean cattle sold to £148 for 680k at £1015.

Cull cows: Kilkeel farmer 662k, £910, £137.00; Kilkeel farmer 638k, £850, £133.00; Collone farmer 800k, £1050, £131.00; Poyntzpass farmer 806k, £980, £122.00.

Friesian cull cows: Downpatrick farmer 654k, £710, £109.00; Dromore farmer 704k, £755, £107.00; Newry farmer 606k, £620, £102.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 550k, £555, £101.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 570k, £570, £100.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k, £600, £100.00.

CALVES: 170 lots in the calf ring returned a very strong demand. Bull calves to £420 for a six week old Lim. All good quality bulls to £250 to £385. Heifer calves to £360 for a Simmental. Main demand from to £200 to £240 each.

Bull calves: Lim £420; Sim £385; AA £300; Fkv £295; Lim £290; BB £280; Lim £280; AA £270.

Heifer calves: Sim £360; Lim £340; Lim £300; BB £295; BB £215; AA £210; BB £200.