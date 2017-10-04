Dairy stock sell to a top price of £1,360 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,360 at Markethill on Tuesday 3rd October paid for an in calf third calver from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Several in calf heifers sold from £1,000 to £1,240 each.

A entry of maiden heifers sold to a top of £960 with others at £890, £880, £800 each.

CULL COWS

210 cull cows continue to sell in an excellent trade.

Beef bred cows to £176 per 100 kilos for 770k at £1,355.

Main demand from £130 to £166 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £124 per 100 kilos for 798k at £990 followed by £122 for 730k at £895.

Second quality Friesians from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Aged bulls sold to £143 per 100 kilos for 880k at £1260.

Cull cows

Newry farmer 772k, £1,355, £176.00; Banbridge farmer 670k, £1,110, £166.00; Whiteross farmer 596k, £975, £164.00; Newry farmer 670k, £990, £148.00; Newry farmer 742k, £1,060, £143.00; Markethill farmer 852k, £1,185, £139.00; Armagh farmer 694k, £960, £138.00; Armagh farmer 700k, £960, £137.00; Collone farmer 730k, £960, £132.00.

Aged bulls

Newry farmer 884k, £1,260, £143.00; Newry farmer 830k, £1,145, £137.00; Armagh farmer 894k, £1,190, £133.00.

Friesian cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 798k, £990, £124.00; Bessbrook farmer 732k, £895, £122.00; Jerrettspass farmer 770k, £920, £119.00; Donaghmore farmer 652k, £770, £118.00; Dromara farmer 628k, £740, £118.00; Donaghmore farmer 716k, £835, £117.00; Bessbrook farmer 654k, £755, £116.00; Newry farmer 698k, £800, £115.00; Bessbrook farmer 724k, £820, £113.00.

CALVES

150 lots in the calf ring sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves from £250 to £370 for a Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £275 for a Simmental.