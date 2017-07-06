Dairy stock sell to a top price of £1,590 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,590 at Markethill on Tuesday 4th July paid for a calved heifer from a Rathfriland producer the same owner received £1,380 and £1,330 for two calved heifers.

An Armagh farmer sold a calved heifer at £1,200.

CULL COWS: 140 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows from £135 to £163 per 100 kilos for 680k at £1,110 and up to £1,320 for 940k.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £115 to £135 for 700k at £940.

Second quality Friesians from £95 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorer types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Collone farmer 682k, £1,110, £163.00; Armagh farmer 676k, £1,095, £162.00; Armagh farmer 722k, £1,120, £155.00; Moira farmer 856k, £1,260, £147.00; Keady farmer 798k, £1,115, £139.00; Collone farmer 666k, £930, £139.00; Castlewellan farmer 946k, £1,320, £139.00; Keady farmer 696k, £960, £137.00; Kilmore farmer 858k, £1,175 £136.00.

Friesian cull cows: Dungannon farmer 698k, £940, £134.00; Banbridge farmer 704k, £925, £131.00; Kilkeel farmer 762k, £1,000, £131.00; Dungannon farmer 650k, £840, £129.00; Armagh farmer 590k, £760, £129.00; Newry farmer 554k, £700, £126.00; Armagh farmer 720k, £905, £126.00; Ballynahinch farmer 696k, £860, £124.00; Dungannon farmer 620k, £760, £123.00; Scarva farmer 772k, £945, £123.00,

CALVES: 220 lots in the calf ring sold in a very strong demand.

Top quality bulls to £470 for a six week old Charolais followed by £435 paid each to Aberdeen Angus calves.

Main demand from £300 to £395.

Good quality heifers to £400 paid for a three week old Limousin.

All good quality heifers sold from £250 to £345 each.

Bull calves: Charolais £470; Aberdeen Angus £435; Limousin £395; Simmental £335; Charolais £335; Charolais £335; Charolais £330; Simmental £320; Charolais £315.

Heifer calves: Limousin £400; Belgian Blue £345; Hereford £250; Aberdeen Angus £245; Simmental £230; Limousin £225; Hereford £215.