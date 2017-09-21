Dairy stock sells to a top of £1,630 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,630 at Markethill on Tuesday 19th September paid an in-calf Holstein heifer from a Rathfriland farmer.

The same owner received £1,590 twice for two in-calf heifers with several more from £1,200 to £1,270 each.

Calved cows sold to £1,280 for a calved fourth calver from a Newry farmer.

The same owner received £1,200 for a calved fourth calver.

CULL COWS

170 cull cows sold in a steady trade. Beef bred cows from £130 to £165 for 670k at £1,105.

Fleshed Friesian cows from £105 to £121 for 670k at £820.

Second quality friesians from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types in good demand from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cows/heifers sold to £196 for 670k at £1,315.

Cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 670k, £1,105, £165.00; Crumlin farmer 688k, £1,090, £158.00; Tassagh farmer 780k, £1,230, £158.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 646k, £995, £154.00; Armagh farmer 822k, £1,230, £150.00; Markethill farmer 702k, £1,010, £144.00; Markethill farmer 562k, £790, £141.00; Loughgilly farmer 962k, £1,350, £140.00; Newry farmer 704k, £985, £140.00; Tassagh farmer 688k, £940, £137.00; Loughgilly farmer 906k, £1,230, £136.00.

Friesian cull cows

Dromore farmer 676k, £820, £121.00; Dungannon farmer 612k, £820, £120.00; Armagh farmer 698k, £825, £118.00; Cullyhanna farmer 592k, £685, £116.00; Armagh farmer 690k, £795, £115.00; Omagh farmer 722k, £830, £115.00; Armagh farmer 722k, £825, £114.00; Dromore farmer 710k, £810, £114.00; Armagh farmer 738k, £840, £114.00.

CALVES

200 lots in the calf ring sold in a very firm trade.

Good quality bulls sold from £250 to a top of £405 for a four week old Lim.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £290 for a two week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality Friesian bull calves in very good demand from £90 to £160 each with others from £60 to £80 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £405; Limousin £325; Hereford £315; Limousin £300; Aberdeen Angus £295; Aberdeen Angus £285; Belgian Blue £280; Aberdeen Angus £255; Belgian Blue £250.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £290; Limousin £290; Limousin £290; Aberdeen Angus £255; Limousin £240; Belgian Blue £240; Aberdeen Angus £240; Aberdeen Angus £230; Belgian Blue £230.