Dairy stock sells to a top of £1570 at Markethill

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1570 at Markethill on Tuesday 1st August for a calved heifer from a Glenanne farmer.

The same owner sold three more heifers £1410, £1400, £1310. A Banbridge producer sold an Ayrshire 4th calving cow at £1300.

CULL COWS

170 cull cows sold in a very strong trade with beef bred cows from £140 to £182 per 100 kilos for 640k BB at £1175. Top price £1370 for 830k blonde cow £164 per 100 kilos. Friesian cows sold from £115 to £135 per 100 kilos for 698k Friesian cow at £945 several more friesians sold from £800 to £900 each. Second quality friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Cullyhanna farmer 646k £1175 £182.00; Lurgan farmer 658k £1130 £172.00; Newry farmer 706k £1180 £167.00; Lisburn farmer 610k £1010 £166.00; Whitecross farmer 726k £1200 £165.00; Loughgilly farmer 520k £855 £164.00; Killylea farmer 834k £1370 £164.00; Bessbrook farmer 648k £1060 £164.00; Killylea farmer 776k £1250 £161.00.

Friesian cull cows: Cullyhanna farmer 698k £945 £135.00; Banbridge farmer 704k £945 £134.00; Banbridge farmer 704k £875 £124.00; Tynan farmer 596k £740 £124.00; Rathfriland farmer 662k £820 £124.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 722k £890 £123.00; Keady farmer 690k £860 £123.00; Markethill farmer 770k £920 £119.00; Kilkeel farmer 724k £865 £119.00.

CALVES

150 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand. Bull calves sold to a top of £545 paid for a 4 week old Char bull. Main demand for good quality bulls from £250 to £435. Good quality heifer calves reached £430 for a 2 week old Lim with all suitable heifers from £240 to £320 each.

Bull calves: Ch £545; Lim £435; BB £375; BB £345; Sim £305; Ch £290; Her £285.

Heifer calves: Lim £430; Lim £320; BRB £285; AA £280; Her £270; Her £250; Her £245.