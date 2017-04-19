Dairy stock sells to a top of £1860 at Markethill

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1860 at Markethill on Tuesday, 18th April paid for a calved heifer from a Stewartstown farmer the same owner received £1710 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS

110 cull cows continued to sell in a very strong demand. Beef bred cows to £149 for 720k at £1070. Main demand from £130 to £148 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £125 for 730k at £915. Second quality friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Banbridge farmer 720k £1070 £149.00; Tassagh farmer 634k £940 £148.00; Newry farmer 660k £970 £147.00; Markethill farmer 660k £965 £146.00; Banbridge farmer 716k £1045 £146.00; Banbridge farmer 742k £1080 £146.00; Newry farmer 536k £770 £144.00.

Friesian cull cows: Dromore farmer 734k £915 £125.00; Portadown farmer 702k £875 £124.00; Collone farmer 710k £865 £122.00; Scarva farmer 648k £770 £119.00; Tynan farmer 698k £820 £118.00; Scarva farmer 654k £760 £116.00; Collone farmer 712k £825 £116.00.

CALVES

Over 300 lots in the calf ring sold in an excellent trade. Good quality bull calves to £410 for a 3 week blue followed by £390 for a 4 week old Lim. All good quality bull calves from £290 to £375. Heifer calves from £305 for a four week old Char with all good quality heifers from £220 to £290 each.

Bull calves: BB £410; Lim £390; Ch £375; Lim £370; Ch £370; Lim £350; Ch £345; Ch £335; Her £315; Lim £310.

Heifer calves: Ch £305; BB £290; BB £290; BB £290; BB £280; Her £270; AA £270; Lim £260.