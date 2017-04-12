Dairy stock sells to a top price of £1,830 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,830 in Markethill on Tuesday 11th April paid for a calved heifer from a Loughgall farmer.

The same owner received £1,610 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS: 130 cull cows continued to sell in a very firm trade.

Beef bred cows from £130 to £158 per 100 kilos for a 780k Angus at £1,245.

Top price £1,305 for a 880k Angus (147).

Fleshed Friesian cows from £110 to £127 for 770k at £980.

Young Friesian cattle sold to £1,115 for 770k (144).

Second quality Friesian cows from £90 to £105 per 100kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Keady farmer 786k, £1,245, £158.00; Portadown farmer 588k, £915, £156.00; Portadown farmer 750k, £1,155, £154.00; Armagh farmer 706k, £1,060, £150.00; Lisburn farmer 536k, £800, £149.00; Armagh farmer 682k, £1,010, £148.00; Portadown farmer 636k, £940, £148.00; Portadown farmer 640k, £945, £148.00; Collone farmer 886k, £1,305, £147.00; Poyntzpass farmer 888k, £1,300, £146.00.

Friesian cull cows: Cullyhanna farmer 696k, £885, £127.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 774k, £980, £127.00; Keady farmer 664k, £795, £120.00; Derrynoose farmer 752k, £900, £120.00; Caledon farmer 678k, £805, £119.00; Derrynoose farmer 780k, £925, £119.00; Benburb farmer 604k, £715, £118.00; Eglish farmer 652k, £770, £118.00.

CALVES: 150 lots in the calf ring sold in the best trade for some weeks.

Good quality bulls sold from £300 to £400 paid for a Char bull from an Aghalee farmer.

Good quality heifer calves reached £390 paid for a Hereford heifer calf.

Main demand from £210 to £270.

Bull calves: Ch £400; Ch £370; Ch £350; Ch £340; Sim £305; Lim £300; Lim £300; AA £300.

Heifer calves: Her £390; Her £270; Her £250; Her £240; AA £240; BB £230; AA £225.