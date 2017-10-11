Dairy stock sells to a top price of £2,100 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2,100 at Markethill on Tuesday 10th October paid for a calved Holstein heifer from a Glenanne farmer.

The same owner received £1,360 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS

220 cull cows sold in steady demand.

Beef bred cows sold from £130 to £157 per 100 kilos paid for a 980k Charolais at £1,540.

Cows/heifers sold to £202 per 100 kilos for 640k Belgian Blue at £1,295.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £110 to £127 per 100 kilos with a top of £130 for 780k at £1,015.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 642k, £1,295, £202.00; Dungannon farmer 984k, £1,540, £157.00; Poyntzpass farmer 692k, £1,075, £155.00; Cullyhanna farmer 718k, £1,095, £153.00; Newry farmer 740k, £1,120, £151.00; Mountnorris farmer 716k, £1,050, £147.0; Mountnorris farmer 736k, £1,070, £145.00; Dungannon farmer 912k, £1,320, £145.00; Armagh farmer 636k, £900, £142.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 782k, £1,015, £130.00; Newry farmer 782k, £990, £127.00; Dromore farmer 794k, £975, £123.00; Dromore farmer 660k, £800, £121.00; Dromore farmer 738k, £890, £121.00; Caledon farmer 642k, £745, £116.00; Waringstown farmer 592k, £680, £115.00; Jerrettspass farmer 820k, £940, £115.00.

CALVES

130 calves. Good quality bulls sold steadily from £250 to £350 for a five week old Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £250 to £320 paid for a five week old Limousin.

Bull calves

Limousin £350; Limousin £330; Aberdeen Angus £330; Aberdeen Angus £315; Aberdeen Angus £280; Hereford £270; Aberdeen Angus £260; Limousin £255.

Heifer calves

Limousin £320; Hereford £290; Hereford £290; Belgian Blue £290; Charolais £285; Simmental £270; Aberdeen Angus £65; Aberdeen Angus £255.