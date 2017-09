Dairy stock sells to a top price of £2,190 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2,190 at Markethill Mart on Tuesday 12th September paid for a calved heifer from a local farmer.

The same owner received £1,930 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS

The 200 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows sold steadily from £135 to £169 per 100 kilos paid for 780k at £1,315.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £115 to £127 per 100 kilos with a top of £135 for 650k at £880.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Middletown farmer 780k, £1,315, £169.00; Killylea farmer 682k, £1,130 £166.00; Newmills farmer 568k, £930, £164.00; Newry farmer 684k, £1,090, £159.00; Keady farmer 588k, £900, £153.00; Castlewellan farmer 876k, £1,325, £151.00; Keady farmer 634k, £955, £151.00; Belleeks farmer 778k, £1,165, £150.00;

Friesian cull cows

Katesbridge farmer 652k, £880, £135.00; Dromore farmer 702k, £890, £127.00; Jerrettspass farmer 692k, £860, £124.00; Armagh farmer 758k, £940, £124.00; Katesbridge farmer 670k, £825, £123.00; Katesbridge farmer 724k, £880, £122.00; Jerrettspass farmer 708k, £850, £120.00; Banbridge farmer 584k, £700, £120.00; Lisburn farmer 616k, £730, £119.00.

CALVES

120 lots in the calf ring sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls sold to a top of £365 for a Whitehead.

Main demand from £230 to £315.

Aberdeen Angus calves from £310.

Good quality heifer calves to £350 for a Simmental followed by £325 for a Limousin.

All good quality heifers from £200 to £300 each.

Bull calves

Hereford £365; Aberdeen Angus £315; Aberdeen Angus £310; Aberdeen Angus £285; Aberdeen Angus £285; Aberdeen Angus £280; Aberdeen Angus £270; Hereford £260; Aberdeen Angus £255.

Heifer calves

Simmental £350; Limousin £325; Simmental £300; Aberdeen Angus £265; Hereford £250; Aberdeen Angus £240; Aberdeen Angus £240; Limousin £230.