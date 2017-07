Demand remains very strong at Markethill Mart

Demand for cattle remained very strong at Markethill on Saturday, July 8th with a full ringside of buyers very keen to secure stock.

Over 240 store beef cattle sold in another excellent trade.

HEIFERS: Good quality forward heifers sold from £200 to £225 per 100 kilos for 546k Charolais at £1,230.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £224 for 558k at £1,250.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold up to £231 per 100 kilos for 490k at £1,130 followed by £227 per 100 kilos for 418k Hereford at £950.

Main demand from £200 to £216 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers: Annaghmore farmer 546k, £1,230, £225.00; Keady farmer 558k, £1,250, £224.00; Collone farmer 530k, £1,140, £215.00; Collone farmer 586k, £1,250, £213.00; Collone farmer 558k, £1,190, £213.00; Newry farmer 612k, £1,305, £213.00; Collone farmer 606k, £1,290, £213.00; Collone farmer 572k, £1,195, £209.00.

Middleweight heifers: Annaghmore farmer 490k, £1,130, £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 418k, £950, £227.00; Collone farmer 474k, £1,025, £216.00; Newry farmer 486k, £1,040, £214.00; Portadown farmer 492k, £1,050, £213.00; Scarva farmer 484k, £1,025 £212.00; Scarva farmer 482k, £1,010, £210.00; Scarva farmer 432k, £900, £208.00.

BULLOCKS: Forward bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £225 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1,325.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks to £223 per 100 kilos for 612k at £1,365.

Top price bullock £1,470 for 730k (201 per 100 kilos).

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £229 for 406k at £930.

Forward bullocks: Portadown farmer 590k, £1,325, £225.00; Mountnorris farmer 612k, £1,365, £223.00; Collone farmer 616k, £1,365, £222.00; Newry farmer 610k, £1,340, £219.00; Collone farmer 634k, £1,390, £219.00; Collone farmer 634k, £1,380, £218.00; Newry farmer 566k, £1,230, £217.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Newry farmer 406k £930 £229.00; Dungannon farmer 450k £1015 £226.00; Killyman farmer 414k, £910, £220.00; Tassagh farmer 472k, £1,025, £217.00; Killylea farmer 422k, £910, £216.00; Tassagh farmer 446k, £955, £214.00; Keady farmer 444k, £945, £213.00; Camlough farmer 406k, £860, £212.00; Tassagh farmer 468k, £990, £212.00.

WEANLINGS: 120 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Heifer weanlings sold to £300 per 100 kilos for 260k at £780 followed by £299 per 100 kilos for 272k at £820.

All good quality heifers sold steadily from £230 to £285 per 100 kilos.

Top quality male weanlings sold from £240 to £305 per 100 kilos for 330k Charolais at £1,005 followed by £287 per 100 kilos for 294k Charolais at £845.

Heifer weanlings: Dungannon farmer 260k, £780, £300.00; Bessbrook farmer 274k, £820, £299.00; Forkhill farmer 278k, £780 £281.00; Moy farmer 314k, £895, £285.00; Markethill farmr 346k, £880, £254.00; Armagh farmer 316k, £800, £253.00; Armagh farmer 310k, £770, £248.00; Cullyhanna farmer 344k, £890, £259.00.

Male weanlings: Collone farmer 330k, £1,005, £305.00; Collone farmer 294k, £845, £287.00; Collone farmer 300k, £815, £272.00; Collone farmer 300k, £815, £272.00; Collone farmer 342k, £890, £260.00; Cullyhanna farmer 314k, £810, £258.00; Collone farmer 332k, £840, £253.00; Collone farmer 356k, £880, £247.00.

Suckler outfits returned at very good trade with good quality lots selling at £1,600, £1,500, £1,450 and £1,440.

Breeding bulls sold at £1,520 at £1,300 each.