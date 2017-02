Downpatrick: Fat lambs sell to £86.20 and fat ewes to £80

At the weekly sheep sale at Downpatrick on Saturday 11th February fat lambs sold to £86.20 and fat ewes to £80.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.47ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Ardglass farmer 28kg, £86.20, Castlescreen farmer 27kg, £85.50, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £84.20, Lisburn farmer 26kg, £84.00, Killinchy farmer 27kg, £83.80, Comber farmer 26kg, £82.50, Ballygowan farmer 26kg, £82.20, Kilkeel farmer 25kg, £82.50, Ballynahatten farmer 24kg, £80.50, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £73.50, Clough farmer 22kg, £70.50, Saintfield farmer 19kg, £66.00, Clough farmer 18kg, £65.50 and Strangford farmer 23kg, £60.00.

FAT EWES: Downpatrick farmer £80, Kilkeel farmer £72.00, Newcastle farmer £67, Ballyhatten farmer £65 and Ballyward farmer £65.

BREEDING EWES: Seaforde farmer’s breeding ewes made to £125.