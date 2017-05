Downpatrick Mart: Lambs sell to £105 and fat ewes to £90

At the weekly sheep sale at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday, May 27th trade was again brisk with increased entries to meet demand.

Lambs sold to £105.00 and fat ewes to £90.00. Lighter weight lambs sold to a top price of £5.65ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Coniamstown farmer 23kg, £105.00, Killough farmer 24kg, £105.00, Saintfield farmer 27kg, £105.00, Ballynoe farmer 23kg, £105.00, Ardglass farmer 24kg, £104.00, Ballygowan farmer 24kg, £103.50, Ballyhossett farmer 22kg, £102.00, Ballydonety farmer 23kg, £102.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £102.00, Strangford farmer 23kg, £101.50, Killyleagh farmer 25kg, £101.00, Annacloy farmer 22kg, £101.00, Ballydugan farmer 22kg, £101.00, Annacloy farmer 23kg, £101.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 22kg, £101.00, Ballygowan farmer 24kg, £101.00, Ballyplunt farmer 22kg, £100.00, Lisburn farmer 23kg, £100.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £100.00, Comber farmer 22kg, £100.00, Loughinisland farmer 22kg, £100.00, Killinchy farmer 22kg, £99.00, Ardglass farmer 21kg, £98.50, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £97.00, Ardglass farmer 21kg, £97.00 and Comber farmer 22kg, £97.00.

FAT EWES: Legamaddy farmer £90, Ballynahinch farmer £85.00, Ballyward farmer £82.50, Clough farmer £81.50, Drumaness farmer £80.00 and Downpatrick, Ballynahinch and Drumaness farmers £80, Castlewellan, Downpatrick and Legamaddy farmers £77.

Ewes with lambs at foot made to £150.