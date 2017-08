Downpatrick Mart: Lambs sell to £107

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, August 19th at Downpatrick Mart trade was again brisk with increased numbers.

Lambs sold to £107.00 and fat ewes to £90.00. Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.82ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Corbally farmer 29kg, £107.00, Annacloy farmer 27kg, £95.00, Ballynahinch farmer 29kg, £90.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg £88.00, Ballyalton farmer 23kg, £87.00, Ballykinlar farmer 23kg, £86.50, Drumnaquoile farmer 23kg, £86.50, Dromara farmer 24kg, £86.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg £86.00, Dromara farmer 24kg, £86.00, Ballyhossett farmer 23kg, £85.50, Ballyculter farmer 24kg, £85.50, Rossglass farmer 23kg, £85.00, Castlewellan farmer 23kg, £85.00, Ballykinlar farmer 22kg, £85.00, Dromara farmer 23kg, £85.00, Ballee farmer 24kg, £85.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £84.50, Comber farmer 23kg, £84.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £84.50, Vianstown farmer 22kg, £82.50, Castlewellan farmer 22kg, £82.00, Strangford farmer 27kg, £82.00, Crossgar farmer 22kg, £82.00, Clough farmer 22kg, £81.50 and Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £81.50.

FAT EWES: Ballykinlar farmer £90, Ardglass farmer £85.00, Lissoid farmer £85.00, Ballyculter farmer £80.50, Downpatrick farmer £72.50 and Downpatrick, Ballynahinch and Ballybrannagh farmers £65, Downpatrick and Kilkeel farmers £65.

Breeding ewes made to £120.