Downpatrick Mart: Lambs sell to £90.50 and fat ewes to £96.00

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday 8th April at Downpatrick Mart lambs sold to £90.50 and fat ewes to £96.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.99ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Ballyalton farmer 29kg, £90.50, Ardglass farmer 27kg, £90.50, Ardglass farmer 26kg, £90.00, Downpatrick farmer 26kg, £90.00, Chapletown farmer 34kg, £90.00, Tyrella farmer 32kg, £90.00, Ardglass farmer 28kg, £90.00, Coniamstown farmer 26kg, £89.50, Ballynoe farmer 25kg, £89.50, Ballee farmer 24kg, £89.50, Ardglass farmer 26kg, £88.50, Ballee farmer 27kg, £88.00, Clough farmer 27kg, £88.00, Tobermoney farmer 26kg, £87.80, Clough farmer 26kg, £87.50, Killyeagh farmer 27kgv £87.00, Saintfield farmer 25kg, £87.00, Newry farmer 25kg, £87.00, Killinchy farmer 28kg, £87.00, Dundrum farmer 25kg, £84.80, Ballygowan farmer 22kg, £80.00 and Comber farmer 22kg, £79.00.

FAT EWES: Castlescreen farmer £96, Crossgar farmer £90.00, Minerstown farmer £90.00, Ardglass farmer £87 and £86, Ballyhornan farmer £85 and Downpatrick farmer £80, Castleward farmer £75 and Dromara, Clough, Downpatrick, Saintfield and Strangford farmers £70.

At the Monday night cattle sale on April 10th, there was a very good entry of quality store bullocks that sold to £1,120 and also £2.33ppk for a Ch bullock from a Crossgar farmer with light weight Sim heifers making to £2.55ppk. Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Bryansford farmer 502kg Ch £1,120 (2.23ppk), Strangford farmer 560kg Lim £1,110 (1.98ppk) and 536kg Lim £1,050 (1.96ppk), Crossgar farmer 446kg Ch £1,040 (2.33ppk), Downpatrick farmer 562kg Lim £1,030 (1.83ppk), Downpatrick farmer 530kg Lim £1,020 (1.92ppk), Crossgar farmer 460g Ch £1,005 (2.18ppk) and 490kg Lim £985 (2.01ppk), Strangford farmer 508kg Ch £975 (1.92ppk), Downpatrick farmer 484kg Lim £950 (1.96ppk), Crossgar farmer 480kg AA £910 (1.90ppk) and 500kg Lim £900 (1.80ppk), Tullymurray farmer 498kg Sal £900 (1.81ppk), Crossgar farmer 448 Her £890 (2.00ppk) and 488kg Her £880 (1.80ppk), Ballydugan farmer 480kg Sal £855 (1.78ppk) and 448kg Sal £850 ( 1.90ppk), Crossgar farmer 388kg Ch £835 (2.15ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 428kg Her £825 (1.93ppk), Crossgar farmer 414kg Her £805 (1.94ppk) and 436kg Her £800 (1.84ppk), Woodgrange farmer 558kg £790 (1.42ppk), Scaddy farmer 404kg Her £790 (1.96ppk), Strangford farmer 446kg Lim £785 (1.76ppk) and Clough farmer 570kg Sim £780 (1.37ppk).

Heifers: Dundrine farmer 562kg Lim £1,105 (1.97ppk), Castlewellan farmer 560kg Lim £1,105 (1.97ppk), Drumee farmer 542kg Lim £1,070 (1.97ppk) and 532 Lim £1,065 (2.00ppk), Castlewellan farmer 530kg Lim £1,050 (1.98ppk) and 498kg Lim £1030 (2.07ppk) and 450kg, £905 (2.01ppk), Downpatrick farmer 468kg Lim £860 (1.84ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 316kg Sim £805 (2.55pk) and 400kg Sim £800 (2.00ppk), Drumaness farmer 348kg Ch £770 (2.12ppk) and Ballyalton farmer 440kg Ch £680 (1.55ppk).