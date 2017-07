Downpatrick Mart: Lambs sell to £90 and fat ewes to £96

Have your say

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, July 22nd at Downpatrick Mart lambs sold to £90 and fat ewes to £96.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £4.00ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Drumnaquoile farmer 24kg, £90.00, Crossgar farmer 26kg, £90.00, Ballynoe farmer 26kg, £90.00, Legamaddy farmer 24kg, £89.50, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg, £88.00, Legamaddy farmer 24kg, £87.00, Ballygowan farmer 23kg, £86.50, Crossgar farmer 25kg, £86.00, Saintfield farmer 23kg, £86.00, Dromara farmer 23kg, £86.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £86.00, Newry farmer 22kg, £86.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £85.50, Clough farmer 22kg, £85.50, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £85.50, Dromara farmer 23kg, £85.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £84.00, Annacloy farmer 22kg, £84.00, Killinchy farmer 22kg, £83.00, Killough farmer 23kg, £83.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 22kg, £83.00 and Woodgrange farmer 22kg, £81.50.

FAT EWES: Crossgar farmer £96, Downpatrick farmer £92.00, Ballynahinch farmer £89.00 and Ballydonety farmer £85.00.