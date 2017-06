Downpatrick Mart: Lambs sell to £95.50 and fat ewes to £80

At the weekly sheep sale at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday, June 3rd, lambs sold to £95.50 and fat ewes to £80.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £4.23ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Erinagh farmer 25kg, £95.50, Bishopscourt farmer 25kg, £95.00, Crossgar farmer 24kg, £95.00, Ballynahinch farmer 26kg, £93.50, Erinagh farmer 23kg, £92.50, Drumaness farmer 22kg, £92.50, Dundrum farmer 23kg, £92.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £92.00, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £92.00, Kilclief farmer 22kg, £92.00, Crossgar farmer 22kg, £92.00, Downpatrick farmer 21kg, £91.00, Bonecastle farmer 21kg, £90.50, Clough farmer 21kg, £90.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £90.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 21kg, £90.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £90.00, Raholp farmer 21kg, £88.00, Killinchy farmer 21kg, £88.00, Ballynoe farmer 21kg, £88.00, Annacloy farmer 21kg, £87.50 and Crossgar farmer 21kg, £87.00.

FAT EWES: Crossgar farmer £80, Ardglass farmer £80.00 and Strangford farmer £78.

At the Monday night (June 5th) cattle there was a very good entry of quality store bullocks that sold to £1,070 and also a Ch bullock from a Downpatrick farmer made to £2.75ppk, with light weight Lim heifers making to £2.22ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Clough farmer 426kg Ch, £1,070 (2.51ppk) and 414kg Ch, £1,055 (2.54ppk) and 418kg Ch, £1,055 (2.52kg), Ballyhornan farmer 436kg Sh, £840 (1.92ppk) and 436kg Sh, £790 (1.81ppk) and 324kg Lim, £770 (2.37ppk), Clough farmer 370kg Ch, £750 (2.02ppk) and 368kg Lim, £745 (2.02ppk), Strangford farmer 316kg Sim, £740 (2.34ppk) and 306kg Sim, £740 (2.41ppk), Ardglass farmer 432kg Sh, £730 (1.69ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 392kg Hereford, £700 (1.79ppk) and 294kg Saler, £695 (2.37ppk), Clough farmer 248 Ch, £680 (2.74ppk) and Crossgar farmer 320kg Ch, £655 (2.04ppk), Ardglass farmer 430kg Fkv, £655 (1.52ppk), Downpatrick farmer 218kg Ch, £600 (2.75ppk) and Ballyhornan farmer 386kg Mb, £575 (1.49ppk).

Heifers: Killough farmer 642kg Lim, £1,210 (1.88ppk) and 602kg Lim, £1,130 (1.87ppk), Legamaddy farmer 534kg AA, £1,115 (2.08ppk) and 562kg AA, £1,040 (1.85ppk) and 524kg AA, £1,035 (1.97ppk) and 530kg AA, £1,020 (1.92ppk), Downpatrick farmer 402kg Ch, £900 (2.24ppk) and 402kg Ch, £900 (2.24ppk) and 400kg Ch, £880 (2.20ppk), Edendarriff farmer 414kg St, £800 (1.93ppk) and Newcastle farmer 378kg Ch, £780 (2.22ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 398kg St, £770 (1.97ppk) and 398kg St, £750 (1.88ppk).