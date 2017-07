Downpatrick Mart: Lambs sell to £96.00 and fat ewes to £92.00

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, July 1st at Downpatrick Mart lambs sold to £96.00 and fat ewes to £92.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £4.13ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Ballyward farmer 27kg, £96.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £95.00, Dromara farmer 24kg, £93.00, Killough farmer 25kg, £93.00, Loughinisland farmer 23kg, £92.20, Ballyculter farmer 24kg, £91.50, Dundrum farmer 24kg, £91.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £90.00, Annacloy farmer 22kg, £89.00, Castlescreen farmer 21kg, £88.50, Crossgar farmer 22kg, £88.50, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £88.50, Bonecastle farmer 21kg, £88.50, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £87.00, Dundrum farmer 20kg, £86.00, Dromara farmer 22kg, £85.80, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £85.50, Crossgar farmer 20kg, £84.50, Ballykinler farmer 21kg, £84.00, Ballynoe farmer 20kg, £83.50, Ballybrannagh farmer 21kg, £82.80 and Crossgar farmer 21kg, £82.50, 21kg, £82.00, Tobercorran farmer 21kg, £81.50 and Cabra farmer 21kg, £80.50

FAT EWES: Crossgar farmer £91.50, Crossgar farmer £91.50 and Strangford farmer £82.50.

At the Monday night cattle sale on July 3rd 2017, again there was a very good entry of quality store bullocks that sold to £1,370 and also a Limousin bullock from an Annalong farmer made to £2.29ppk, with light weight Charolais heifers making to £2.00ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Ballynoe farmer 644kg Charolais £1,370 (2.13ppk) and 556kg Charolais £1,090 (1.96ppk), Legamaddy farmer Aberdeen Angus £1,080 (2.11kg), Ballynoe farmer 492kg Charolais £1,060 (2.15ppk), Clough farmer 460kg Saler £1,035 (2.25ppk), Tyrella farmer 488kg Limousin £1,000 (2.05ppk), Tullymurray farmer 432kg Saler £990 (2.29ppk), Ballynoe farmer 458kg Charolais £940 (2.05ppk), Ballydugan farmer 416kg Saler £930 (2.24ppk) and 444kg Saler £900 (2.03ppk) and 454kg Limousin £890 (1.96ppk), Downpatrick farmer 448 Charolais £870 (1.94ppk) and 450kg Charolais £860 (1.91ppk), Annalong farmer 400kg Limousin £860 (2.15ppk), Downpatrick farmer 544kg Limousin £830 (1.53ppk) and Ballyhornan farmer 464kg Charolais £805 (1.73ppk).

Heifers: Ballynoe farmer 558kg Charolais £1,105 (1.98ppk) and 534kg Charolais £1,080 (2.02ppk), Legamaddy farmer 526kg Charolais £1,005 (1.91ppk) and 520kg Charolais £955 (1.84ppk) and 474kg Charolais £950 (2.00ppk) and 502kg Charolais £910 (1.81ppk), Downpatrick farmer 490kg Charolais £895 (1.83ppk) and 506kg Charolais £890 (1.76ppk) and 466kg Charolais £880 (1.88ppk), Legmaddy farmer 664kg Aberdeen Angus £835 (1.26ppk) and Ballynoe farmer 428kg Charolais £760 (1.77ppk) and 370kg Charolais £650 (1.76ppk).