Downpatrick Mart: Lambs sell to £96.50 and hoggetts to £95.50

At the weekly sheep sale at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday, May 6th trade was again brisk with increased demand.

Lambs sold to £96.50, hoggetts to £95.50 and fat ewes to £93.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £4.48ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Woodgrange farmer 24kg, £96.50, Strangford farmer 26kg, £96.00, Strangford farmer 26kg, £96.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £95.50, Ballynahinch farmer 24kg, £94.50, Glassdrummond farmer 21kg, £93.50, Bonecastle farmer 22kg, £92.80, Ardglass farmer 23kg, £92.20, Ballyculter farmer 20kg, £89.50, Strangford farmer 27kg, £89.00, Vianstown farmer 26kg, £85.50, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg, £70.00 and Kilkeel farmer 16kg, £65.00.

HOGGETTS: Ballee farmer 31kg, £95.50, Tobermoney farmer 27kg, £89.00, Strangford farmer 23kg, £88.20, Glassdrummond farmer 23kg, £83.50, Kilkeel farmer 24kg, £80.50, Ardglass farmer 25kg, £80.00 and 22kg, £76.50 and 27kg, £70.00, Dromore farmer 35kg, £62.00 and Kilkeel farmer 18kg, £55.50.

EWES: Ballee farmer £93, Strangford farmer £90.00, Ballyalton farmer £87.00, Ballyculter farmer £85, Ballycruttle farmer £85, Killough farmer £80, Ballykilbeg farmer £80 and Downpatrick and Saintfield, farmers £80.

EWES WITH SINGLE LAMBS: Ballee farmer £185.00, £182.00, £160.00, £158.00 and £158.00.

At the Monday (May 8) night cattle sale there was a very good entry of quality store bullocks and heifers that sold to £1,410 Lim heifers making to £2.38ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Ardglass farmer 694kg AA, £1,410 (2.03ppk) and 666kg AA, £1,270 (1.91ppk) and 586kg AA, £1,200 (2.05ppk) and 636kg AA, £1,200 (1.88ppk) 584kg AA, £1,165 (1.99ppk) and 624kg AA, £1,140 (1.83ppk) and 576kg AA, £1,100 (1.91ppk), Annadorn farmer 556kg BB, £1,070 (1.92ppk), Downpatrick farmer 620kg AA, £1,040 (1.68ppk), Drumaness farmer 476kg Lim, £995 (2.09ppk), Leitrim farmer 528 Lim, £950 (1.80ppk), Drumaness farmer 440kg Lim, £915 (2.07ppk), Glassdrummond farmer 390kg Lim, £910 (2.33ppk), Loughinisland farmer 392kg Sim, £900 (2.30ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 410kg Lim, £880 (2.15ppk).

Heifers: Ballyhossett farmer 590kg AA, £1,240 (2.10ppk), Downpatrick farmer 450kg Lim, £925 (2.06ppk), Annadorn farmer 480kg St, £825 (1.72ppk), Saul farmer 450kg Fkv, £825 (1.83ppk), Annalong farmer 342kg Lim, £815 (2.38ppk) Saul farmer 444kg Lim, £815 (1.84ppk), Downpatrick farmer 412kg AA, £800 (1.94ppk) and 420kg Sim, 420kg £800 (1.90ppk) and Downpatrick farmer 464kg Her, £780 (1.68ppk) and 408kg Sim, £760 (1.86ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 324kg Ch, £740 (2.28ppk).