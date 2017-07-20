Downpatrick Marts: Lambs sell to £97 and fat ewes to £91

Have your say

At the weekly sheep sale at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday, July 15th lambs sold to £97.00 and fat ewes to £91.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.83ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Loughmoney farmer 35kg, £97.00, Bonecastle farmer 24kg, £93.50, Killinchy farmer 24kg, £93.00, Ballyhossett farmer 23kg, £93.00, Ballydonety farmer 24kg, £93.00, Ballyhossett farmer 23kg, £93.00, Ballee farmer 23kg, £93.00, Strangford farmer 24kg, £92.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £92.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 23kg, £91.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £90.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg, £90.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £90.00, Clough farmer 23kg, £89.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg, £88.00, Dunbeg farmer 22kg, £88.00, Comber farmer 22kg, £87.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £86.50, Tyrella farmer 22kg, £86.00, Corbally farmer 22kg, £86.00, Dundrum farmer 21kg, £86.00 and Raholp farmer 21kg, £85.00.

FAT EWES: Woodgrange farmer £91 and £80, Ballynahinch farmer £80.00 and Clough farmer £79.

At the Monday night cattle sale on July 17th there was a very good entry of quality store bullocks that sold to £1,415 and also a Blonde D’Aquataine bullock from a Downpatrick farmer made to £2.35ppk with light weight Limousin heifers making to £2.22ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Clough farmer 700kg Simmental, £1,415 (2.02ppk) and 686kg Blonde D’Aquataine, £1,345 (1.96ppk), Ballygallum farmer 590kg Hereford, £1,095 (1.86ppk) and 608kg Hereford, £1,085 (1.78ppk), Annacloy farmer 580kg Aberdeen Angus, £1,055 (1.82ppk), Ballygullam farmer 574kg Hereford, £1,045 (1.82ppk) and 570kg Belgian Blue £1,040 (1.83ppk) and 534kg Hereford, £1,020 (1.91ppk) and 542kg Hereford £990 (1.79ppk), Loughinisland farmer 472kg Shorthorn, £985 (2.09ppk), Ballygullam farmer 590kg Hereford, £965 (1.63ppk) and 546kg Herford, £955 (1.75ppk), Clough farmer 444kg Limousin, £940 (2.11ppk) and Ballynoe farmer 476kg Limousin, £925 (1.94ppk), Ardglass farmer 500kg Limousin, £655 (1.80ppk), Downpatrick farmer 518kg Simmental, £885 (1.71ppk) and Seaforde farmer 384kg Montbeliarde, £880 (2.30ppk), Ballynoe farmer 356kg Blonde D’Aquataine, £875 (2.46ppk) and 398kg Blonde D’Aquataine, £855 (2.15ppk) and 356kg Blonde D’Aquataine, £850 (2.39ppk) and 356kg Blonde D’Aquataine, £835 (2.35ppk).

Heifers: Killough farmer 698kg Fleckvieh, £870 (1.75ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 375kg Limousin, £850 (2.27ppk), Legamaddy farmer 380kg Blonde D’Aquataine, £750 (1.98ppk) and Annalong farmer 326kg Charolais, £700 (2.15ppk), Ballynoe farmer Blonde D’Aquataine, 340ppk £680 (2.00ppk) and 306kg Charolais, £680 (2.22ppk), Maghery farmer 388kg Limousin, £670 (1.73ppk) and 295kg Charolais, £600 (2.03ppk) and 275kg Charolais, £600 (2.18ppk).