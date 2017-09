Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,540 for 750kg

Trade was on fire last Friday at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart.

Bullocks sold to £1,540 for 750kg, heifers sold to £1,490 for 640kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,100, suckler cows sold to £1,370 and fat cows sold to £1,558/950kg.

BULLOCKS

John Downey £1,540/750kg, £1,380/660kg, £1,325/610kg, £1,320/620kg, £1,320/670kg, £1,300/680kg, £1,295/630kg, Gerald Mullan £1,490/750kg, £1,490/760kg, £1,400/670kg, £1,390/670kg, £1,360/670kg, £1,350/650kg, £1,300/640kg, Emma McSloy £1,375/650kg, Roddy Kearney £1,335/600kg, C McGarvey £1,332, Trevor Smyth £1,310/620kg, Seamus McAtamney £1,300/610kg, Robert Junk £1,300/710kg, £1,250/590kg, Edmund Brewster £1,295/600kg, £1,240/580kg, George Sheppard £1,280/640kg, John Downey £1,270/620kg, £1,260/590kg, £1,240/600kg, £1,225/630kg, Robert Junk £1,255/610kg, £1,250/600kg, £1,200/610kg, Thomas Jeffers £1,245/610kg, Meredith Gibson £130/590kg, Roddy Kearney £1,220/540kg, £1,200/590kg, Trevor Smyth £1,220/590kg, John Smyth £1,215/570kg, £1,200/630kg, Cecil Bell £1,215/570kg, C and M McCann £1,195/590kg, John McDevitte £1,195/590kg, £1,190/530kg, £1,190/570kg, £1,160/560kg, £1,115/520kg, £1,105/480kg, £1,100/540kg, £1,095/490kg, £1,090/460kg.

HEIFERS

Cecil Bell £1,490/640kg, £1,360/580kg, £1,295/580kg, £1,250/580kg, £1,230/550kg, £1,220/540kg, £1,215/630kg, £1,190/510kg, £1,175/560kg, £1,150/540kg, £1,150/520kg, £1,135/530kg, Tony Lagan £1,465/710kg, £1,300/600kg, £1,265/610kg, £195/540kg, £1,195/580kg, £1,140/530kg, D McAlister £1,285/550kg, P and D McCrory £1,280/630kg, £1,225/550kg, Oliver McElvogue £1,230/560kg, £1150/520kg, David McMurray £1,165/660kg, £1,125/640kg, Rian Lagan £1,150/550kg, Kathleen McCloskey £1,140/540kg, Cecil Bell £1,105/480kg, £1,100/480kg, £1,100/490kg, £1,100/500kg, £1,095/490kg, Tony Lagan £1,100/490kg, £1,095/500kg, David McMurray £1,100/630kg, Rian Lagan £1,100/510kg, C and M McCann £1,095/500kg, Francis McNally £1,090/480kg, David McMurray £1,085/620kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Shane McDevitt £1,010/380kg, £1,000/470kg, £1,000/430kg, Christopher McBride £950/450kg, £850/380kg, B Hempton £850/430kg, £820/380kg, £740/330kg, £715/330kg, D McCloskey £835/390kg,£670/320kg, £665/330kg, Paul McArthur £800/380kg, M McBride £800/370kg, Sean Slean £700/250kg, Liam McCloskey £690/360kg, Mark Cowan £635/370kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

John McDevitt £1,100/540kg, £1,040/520kg, £1,010/470kg, £950/450kg, £930/460kg, £920/430kg, £900/440kg, Shane McDevitt £900/420kg, £830/370kg, £820/380kg, £800/350kg, £770/330kg, M Rafferty £860/410kg, Paul McArthur £845/410kg, £800/410kg, £795/400kg, £770, £30/370kg, £730/390kg, £680/400kg, C McBride £835/380kg, Robert Overend £810/360kg, £700/320kg, £670/310kg, K Campton £740/470kg.

SUCKLER COWS

F Pearson £1,370, £1,160, C Scott £1,320, £1,320, £1,100, Joseph McNamee £1,150,

FAT COWS

Frank Stewart £1,558/950kg, Malachy Canavan £1,302/930kg, James Bradley £1,293.60/770kg, £1,271/820kg, James McVeigh £1,240/620kg, £1,235/650kg, Laurnce McKenna £1,098.50/650kg, L and M O’Neill £1,068.60/780kg, Damien Miller £1,044/600kg, D McAlister £1,029.50/710kg, Henry Palmer £1,028.60/740kg, Pat McKenna £1,006.50/610kg, Christopher McBride £969/570kg, Damien Walls £968.50/650kg, Gerry O’Hagan £963.80/610kg, Malachy Nicholas £960/600kg, £936/720kg,£924.60/670kg, George Sheppard £934.40/730kg, C Kelly £911.20/680kg, Michael McCullagh £890.50/650kg.