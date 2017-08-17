Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,550 for 740kg

Have your say

Cattle prices continue to rise on Friday at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart with another large entry for sale.

Bullocks sold to £1,550 for 740kg, heifers sold to £1,420 for 570kg, weanlings sold to up to £920, suckler cows sold to £1,620 and fat cows sold to £1,420 for 710kg.

BULLOCKS: Donald Davidson £1,550/740kg, £1,465/650kg, £1,440/660kg, £1,410/690kg, £1,335/610kg, Norman McConnell £1,340/580kg, £1,265/540kg, G McDonald £1,300/620kg, £1,290/620kg, £1,255/600kg, £1,255/510kg, £1,250/620kg, Alan and W Hutchinson £1,280/610kg, £1,270/580kg, £1,235/570kg, £1,215/550kg, £1,205/560kg, Seamus McCrory £1,260/560kg, £1,230/610kg, £1,230/610kg, £1,220/590kg, £1,160/560kg, M O’Kane £1,255/610kg, £1,225/580kg, John Gourley £1,220/570kg, G McDonald £1,200/590kg, £1,195/610kg, James Chivers £1,180/440kg, £1,165/470kg, £1,140/460kg, John Connolly £1,160/550kg, £1,150/550kg, Damien Barrett £1,155/530kg, Peter Quinn £1,150/540kg, £1,120/530kg, Seamus McCrory £1,140/570kg,G McDonald £1,140/580kg, Martin Bradley £1,135/540kg, Alfred Hogg £11,30/530kg, £1,100/510kg, John Gourley £1,120/550kg, £1,095/570kg, G McDonald £1,115/540kg, John Connolly £1,100/600kg, J McLaughlin £1,100/520kg.

HEIFERS: A McConnell £1,420/570kg, John Gourley £1,400/630kg, Norman McConnell £1,340/580kg, £1,255/560kg, £1,230/520kg, £1185/570kg, Barry Hutton £1,325/620kg, £1,200/550kg, £1,200/590kg, £1,180/550kg, John James Quinn £1,315/600kg, £1,215/580kg, £1,225/550kg, John Gourley £1,245/630kg, W Galway £1,245/580kg, M O’Kane £1,190/590kg, £1,100/570kg, Michael McCrea £1,155/530kg, Seamus McCrory £1,150/580kg, £1,100/520kg, £1,085/450kg, £1,085/510kg, £1,075/530kg, £105/560kg, £1,015/470kg, £995/520kg, W Galway £1,120/540kg, Sean McShane £1,095/580kg, Norman McConnell £1,090/550kg, Barry Hutton £1,080/500kg, Brendan McHenry £1,060/510kg, Norman McConnell £1,055/540kg, Martin Bradley £1,050/470kg, P McGuigan £1,045/530kg, £1,030//490kg, Peter Quinn £1,020/450kg, £1,000/510kg, £970/460kg, Brendan McHenry £1,000/480kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: Sam Moore £920/320kg, £900/310kg, S Dillon £890/350kg, £870/350kg, Gerard Lynch £760/470kg, Michael Fox £760/350kg, Christopher O’Hagan £750/430kg, Alexander Arrell £740/350kg, £725/320kg, £725/290kg, £705/3310kg, £700/360kg, £595/270kg, Michael Fox £730/360kg, Gerard Lynch £700/390kg, W Spence £650/260kg, Samuel Allen £650/340kg, G Clarke £630/340kg, A and J Carmichael £590/340kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: William O’Hara £840/470kg, £645/400kg, £645/400kg, W Spence £770/420kg, £670/370kg, Gerard Lynch £690/330kg, £550/290kg, Kevin Connolly £520/290kg, Osmond Bell £500/190kg.

SUCKLER COWS: S Hamilton £1,620, £1,580, Robert Totten £1290, Damien Millar £1,260, £1,010, Denis Crosson £1,070, £1,010.

FAT COWS: Shane O’Gara £1,420/710kg, James McVeigh £1,380/1000kg, Maureen Armstrong £1,372.80/1040kg, Moore Bros £1,170, Mark and Brian McGuigan £1,159/610kg, Kenneth McIlwaine £1,159/610kg, Hugh Lennox £1,147.60/760kg, M O’Kane £1,138.80/780kg, Joe Canavan £1,132.50/750kg, S Gormley £1,108.80/720kg, Osmond Bell £1,102.50/750kg, W Galway £1090.20/690kg, John J Quinn £1085/700kg, £1,058.80/710kg, M O’Kane £1,068.80/640kg, Norman McConnell £1,036.80/640kg, Damien Barrett £1,020/680kg, £1,014.80/590kg, Eric McIvor £1,010.60/620kg, John McLaughlin £990/660kg, S Bradley £970.20/630kg, I Derby £963.90/630kg, Mark and Brian McGuigan £962/650kg, M O’Kane £948.60/620kg, Patrick McKenna £924/770kg, Hugh Lennox £915/610kg, K enneth McIlwaine £908.80/710kg, M McGuigan £899.60/520kg.