Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Fat cows sell to £1,506.60 for 810kg

Prices remained strong this week at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart.
Bullocks sold to £1,375 for 650kg, heifers sold to £1,380 for 670kg, weanlings sold to up to £850 for390kg, suckler cows sold to £1,510 and fat cows sold to £1,506.60 for 810kg.
BULLOCKS
M O’Kane £1,375/650kg, Hugh Heron £1,365/700kg, Laura Morrison £1,345/700kg, £1,340/660kg, £1,295/670kg, £1,285/640kg, £1,250/610kg, £1,210/680kg, £1,190/640kg, £1,170/650kg, £1,150/560kg, £1,135/600kg, £1,120/580kg, Francis Kee £1,215/570kg, £1,200/560kg, Robert Wilson £1,185/500kg, Brendan McCloskey £1,175/530kg, £1,160/530kg, £1,155/540kg, £1,140/540kg, £1,100/540kg, Hugh Heron £1,150/560kg,£1,130/570kg, M O’Kane £1,175/580kg, Ralph Pickering £1,100/480kg, Francis McNally £1,100/520kg, £1,100/560kg, M O’Kane £1,090/560kg, £1,090/600kg, £1,080/550kg, £1,070/580kg, £1,050/560kg, J and M O’Connor £1,090/630kg, Frank McKenna £1,080/630kg, £1,055/590kg, Laura Morrison £1,070/580kg.
HEIFERS
Raymond McTeague £1,380/670kg, M O’Kane £1,330/680kg, Ralph Pickering £1,315/610kg, Francis McKee £1,315/600kg, John Boyle £1,220/570kg, Gorthill Farm £1,170/610kg, Raymond McTeague £1,165/570kg, £1,080/500kg, £1,000/510kg, J Boyle £1,160/560kg, Brendan Mulgrew £1,100/550kg, Ralph Pickering £1,100/500kg, Robert Wilson £1,080/500kg, £1,060/480kg, £1,060/470lg, £1,010/470kg, £1,000/480kg ,£1,000/470kg, P McLaughlin £1,050/440kg, Alex Bradley £1,000/480kg, £1,000/490kg, £980/470kg, £970/480kg, Hugh Lagan £900/400kg, R Pickering £890/450kg, Christopher O’Hagan £880/500kg, Alex Bradley £860/450kg, R Wilson £890/420kg, £870/420kg and Brendan Mulgrew £825/460kg, £815/480kg.
SUCKLER COWS
Robert Hamilton £1,510, Robert Wilson £1,350, £1,250, John Brennan £1,050, Nigel McCloskey £980 and B Girvan £920.
FAT COWS
Hugh Lennox £1,506.60/810kg, Andrew Orr £1,297.50/750kg, Thomas Black £1,213.60/740kg, Lewis Quinn £1,182.60/730kg, Damien Walls £1,152.80/740kg, D McMurray £1,1224.20/730kg, £1,115.20/680kg, Francis McNally £1,098/610kg, Thomas Black £1,071/630kg,Viven Black £1,054/680kg, Patrick McGarvey £1,051.20/720kg, Paul McNamee £1,021.20/740kg, Niall Donaghy £1,014/650kg, Liam McCloskey £999/740kg, M O’Kane £987/700kg, Thomas Black £945/700kg, £891/660kg, Francis McNally £938/700kg, Hugh Lennox £934.40/640kg, S Lynch £903/700kg, M O’Kane £896/700kg, Derek Campbell £860.20/460kg, Vivian Black £857.60/640kg, £822.80/680kg, John Conlon £838.50/650kg, Francis McNally £816/600kg and Damien Walls £812.20/620kg.
