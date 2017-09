Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Rise in prices in all sections

There was a rise in prices in all sections last Friday (September 1st) at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart.

Bullocks sold to £1,475 for 700kg, heifers sold to £1,320 for 570kg, weanlings sold to £965, suckler cows sold to £1,560 and fat cows sold to £1,730.40 for 1,030kg.

BULLOCKS: John Downey £1,475/700kg, £1,370/620kg, £1,330/600kg, £1,290/570kg, £1,270/600kg, £1,260/600kg, £1,235/600kg, Ray Wilson £1,370/620kg, Robert Henry £1,335/670kg, £1,290/610kg, John Downey £1,330/600kg, £1,290/570kg, £1,270/600kg, £1,260/600kg, Iso Lees £1,320/620kg, Ivan Bruce £1,280/630kg, C Convery £1,275/600kg, £1,270/580kg, £1,270/560kg, John Smyth £1,270/590kg, £1,270/640kg, Robert Henry £1,260/620kg, Robert Ferguson £1,255/650kg, £1,245/640kg, Stanley Ferguson £1,250/600kg, John Cranston £1,235/540kg, William Johnston £1,235/660kg, £1,235/680kg, Laurence McKenna £1,235/590kg, John Downey £1,235/600kg, John Cranston £1,230/520kg, £1,220/600kg, Iso Lees £1,230/660kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £122/560kg, Robert Henry £1,225/580kg, £1,195/540kg, £1,175/570kg, William Johnston £1,220/640kg, C Convery £1,220/580kg, John Smyth £1,200/610kg, John Downey £1,195/520kg, B Quinn £1,190/470kg, Ray Wilson £1,180/530kg, John Lyle £1,175/520kg, John Downey £1,170/540kg, John Cranston £1,170/540kg, £1,160/520kg, £1155/440kg, £1,155/470kg, Stanley Watterson £1,150/560kg.

HEIFERS: Francis Cushenan £1,320/570kg, £1,295/570kg, Ivan Bruce £1,275/610kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,250/590kg, Robert Ferguson £1,210/570kg, £1,170/510kg, Francis Cushenan £1,200/570kg, £1,175/580kg, £1,125/510kg, William Hutchinson £1,140/590kg, B Quinn £1,120/470kg, £1,095/490kg, £1,090/460kg, £1,060/490kg, £1,050/470kg, £1,045/480kg, E Doris £1,050/510kg, Ann Walls £1,115/520kg, E Doris £1,060/510kg, Marion Greaves £1,050/500kg, P McGuigan £1,050/500kg, P McGuigan £1,040/500kg, Ann Walls £1,030/530kg, Dermot Nugent £1,020/520kg, £1,015/540kg, £1,015/540kg, Robert Ferguson £1,010/460kg, £1,005/470kg, E Doris £1,010/520kg, B Quinn £1,000/420kg, Trevor Knox £975/520kg, B Quinn £970/440kg, £950/430kg, P McGuigan £965/440kg, £950/480kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: B Quinn £965/430kg, £965/430kg, £965/420kg, £900/410kg, Peter O’Neill £860/450kg, £770/390kg, Thomas Workman £760/400kg, Francis McErlean £670/280kg, £605/290kg, £575/270kg, £570/310kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: S Bradley £835/360kg, £760/330kg, £750/340kg, £750/410kg, £730/320kg, £700/310kg, £700/300kg, Peter O’Neill £805/450kg, Patrick Donaghy £750/360kg, £650/300kg.

SUCKLER COWS: Martin Hayden £1,560, £1,420, £1,250, John Bradley £1,370, Patrick Donaghy £1,340, William Hutchinson £1,160, Gerard McCrory £1,060.

FAT COWS: Fergal Gormley £1,730.40/1,030kg, S Gormley £1,572.50/850kg, £1,474.40/760kg, Adrian McAler £1,458.60/1,020kg, Richard Lyle £1,386/1,050kg, Michael McKeffry £1,379.70/730kg, P McGuigan £1,377, G Lynch £1,214.10/710kg, Neil McErlean £1,214.10/710kg, E Doris £1,102.50/750kg, Neil McErlean £1,066.40/620kg, Brendan Lagan £1,004.70/510kg, James Stevenson £986/680kg, Neil McErlean £954.80/620kg, £926.10/630kg, Peter O’Neill £932.40/630kg, Peter Quinn £925.60/520kg, Michael McKeefry £900.80/630kg, Gerard Lynch £883.20/640kg, Ivan Bruce £944.80/660kg, P Quinn £792/600kg, P McGuigan £768/640kg, Peter Quinn £763.80/570kg, £756/630kg.