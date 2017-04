Draperstown (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,505 for 750kg

There were excellent prices in all sections last Friday at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart.

An outstanding show of stock presented for sale selling keenly to demanding ringside.

Bullocks £1,505/750kg, heifers £1,310/630kg, weanlings up to £1,060, suckler cows up to £1,190 and fat cows £1,275/750kg.

BULLOCKS: Kenneth Brown £1,505/750kg, £1,350/6/0kg, £1,330/640kg, £1,270/620kg, £1,220/640kg, £1,150/570kg, Francis McKee £1,495/700kg, £1,490/680kg, David McMurray £1,455/710kg, £1,215kg, David Duncan £1,350/690kg, Gary Arthur £1,290/670kg, £1,175/620kg, Patrick O’Donnell £1,260/620kg, Kenneth Mitchell £1,250/560, Robert Ferguson £1,215/600kg, W Galway £1,205/570kg, £1,180/570kg, £1,145/560kg, £1,140/540kg, £1,120/530kg, Kenneth Brown £1,170/570kg, £1,120/630kg, Edward Logue £1,150/580kg, £1,145/580kg, David Duncan £1,150/630kg, Kenneth Mitchell £1,130/570kg, James Duffy £1,120/520kg, Michael Loughran £1,110/490kg, Charles Loughran £1,105/540kg, J and A McGurk £1,105/580kg, Charles Loughran £1,100/480kg, £1,100/490kg, £1,080/490kg, £1065/520kg, £1,055/540kg, Gary Arthur £1v100/590kg, £1,090/570kg, £1,075/560kg, Kenneth Mitchell £1,090/530kg, W Galway £1,090/490kg,£1,045/490kg, Seamus Loughran £1,085/500kg, £1,050/510kg, £1,060/460kg, James Chivers £1,070/540kg, £1,065/490kg.

HEIFERS: David McMurray £1,310/630kg, Elizabeth Kennedy £1,295/650kg, W Galway £1,240/600kg, £1,130/560kg, £1,115/540kg, £1,095/600kg, £1,075/620kg, £1,060/580kg, David McMurray £1,200/640kg, £1200610kg, £1,140/630kg, £1,100/610kg, Kenneth Mitchell £1,080/560kg, £990/490kg, Nigel Fields £1,065/510kg, £1,005/490kg, J and A McGurk £1,030/560kg, Dominic Rafferty £1,000/520kg, Charles Mallon £970/450kg, Joe Canavan £970/460kg, Nigel Fields £960/450kg, £960/450kg, £890/440kg, Charles Loughran £950/500kg, £905/410kg, J and A McGurk £940/550kg, £930/500kg, Seamus Loughran £930/480kg, £925/440kg, £900/450kg, £850/470kg, £845/430kg, £840/400kg, £815/400kg, Joe Canavan £910/440kg, William Davis £885/480kg, James Chivers £870/450kg, Nigel Fields £865/410kg, £840/400kg, Charles Loughran £850/380kg, Alaistair Turtle £800/470kg, Charles Mallon £800/420kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: Francis McGillion £1,060/490kg, Malachy Nicholas £1,005/450kg, James McVeigh £950/430kg, Arthur McGuigan £890/440kg, E Charles £875/410kg, Samuel Jackson £875/380kg, £870/400kg, James McVeigh £870/380kg, Arthur McGuigan £840/420kg, £830/360kg, £775/420kg, Hugh Lagan £800/340kg, Malcolm Smyth £800/380kg, E Charles £795/350kg, Malachy Nicholas £790/440kg, £765/350kg, Alan Clarke £85/360kg, £780/330kg, £765/340kg, Samuel Jackson £765/350kg, Rose Quinn £760/330kg, Alan Clarke £760/370kg, £755/360kg, £755/360kg, £750/370kg, Hugh Lagan £750/340kg, Malcolm Smyth £750/350kg, £720/300kg, £705/280kg, £705/320kg, Sylvia Miller £700/280kg, Samuel Jackson £700/270kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: James Orr £945/540kg, £910/430kg, £905/420kg, £900/440kg, S Murray £910/420kg, Richard Moore £890/410kg, E Charles £870/410kg, Eoin Loughran £865/410kg, £855/400kg, £850/400kg, £820/420kg, £800/420kg, £800/420kg, Brendan McCloskey £830/420kg, Francis McKee £825/340kg, £805/330kg, Philip Biggar £810/370kg, James McVeigh £790/390kg, James Orr £785/380kg, James McVeigh £775/380kg, Eoin Loughran £755/320kg, £750/400kg, £735/330kg, S Miller £750/340kg, Hugh Lagan £750/340kg, Brendan McCloskey £745/330kg, Richard Moore £735/330kg, Martin McCrory £730/340kg, James Orr £750/410kg, Patrick McGarvey £730/360kg, E Charles £725/320kg, Hugh Lagan £20/330kg.

SUCKLER COWS: Thomas Henderson £1,190, £1,150, £1,100, £1,095, £1,020, Shane Burke £1,170, £1,080, William Moore £1,065, £1,065, £1,055,£1,050, £1,050, Robert Miller £1,060.

FAT COWS: E and J Doris £1,275/750kg, £1,069/700kg, I and A Sinclair £1,226.40/730kg, William Johnston £1,122.20/620kg, Feargal McKenna £1,069.20/660kg, £858/600kg, Hugh O’Hagan £877.50/650kg, Desmond Lennox £877.20/510kg, E and J Doris £844.80/660kg, John O’Hagan £819/650kg, Eric Dallas £814.20/690kg, Edward O’Hagan £705.20/410kg, Peter O’Murray £680.40/540kg.