Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,475 for 690kg

There were more top prices this week at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart with cattle selling well.

Bullocks sold to £1,475 for 690kg, heifers sold to £1,400 for 620kg, weanlings sold to up to £990, suckler cows sold to £1,440 and fat cows sold to £1,424.50 for 770kg.

BULLOCKS: Ronald Davidson £1,475/690kg, Kevin Lagan £1,460/700kg, £1,380/660kg, £1,360/660kg, £1,335/620kg, £1,300/600kg, £1,280/570kg, Margaret Maxwell £1,390/650kg, £1,370/620kg, £1,255/630kg, £1,230/600kg, Ronald Davidson £1,360/610kg, £1,355/620kg, £1,340/570kg, John Cranston £1,350/510kg, £1,225/540kg, £1,195/530kg, £1,190/550kg, £1,190/500kg, Brendan Mulgrew £1,290/570kg, £1,260/580kg, £1,250/480kg, £1,215/530kg, £1,190/550kg, Victor Creighton £1,280/640kg, £1,235/640kg, Seamus McAtamney £1,260/560kg, £1,150/510kg, Gary Arthur £1,255/630kg, £1,230/570kg, £1,220/660kg, Ronald Davidson £1,225/630kg, Michael McCrory £1,195/560kg, John Cranson £1,170/480kg, £1,140/450kg, £1,130/490kg, £1,100/480kg, £1,100/520kg, £1,100/490kg, £1,100/420kg, £1,100/430kg, £1,100/570kg, £1,090/470kg, £1,075/490kg, Gary Arthur £1,140/560kg, £1,120/510kg, Norman Dallas £1,115/550kg, Francis Hughes £1,070/450kg.

HEIFERS: James and Brian McPeake £1,400/620kg, £1,400/620kg, £1,395/600kg, £1,275/570kg, William Moore £1,335/590kg, £1,160/560kg, £1,125/530kg, £1,095/510kg, £1,090/500kg, £1,070/530kg, Patrick Loughran £1,175/590kg, D and J McGurk £1,135/550kg, £1,065/580kg, £1,055/550kg, Frank Stewart £1,135/490kg, £1,045/500kg, £1,035/490kg, Dermot Nugent £1080/500kg, £1,075/510kg, £1,045/520kg, £1,000/510kg, £990/490kg, £900/480kg, £980/450kg, £940/470kg, Victor Creighton £1,035/570kg, £970/510kg, Emmett Bradley £1,015/460kg, Gerard Lagan £1,010/470kg, Frank Stewart £980/440kg, £960/440kg, £950/440kg, £875/380kg, D and J McGurk £970/460kg, Emmet McKenna £920/480kg, William Moore £910/510kg, Peter Quinn £905/430kg, Gerard Lagan £875/460kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: Damien McElduff £990/490kg, Gerard Lagan £955/400kg, Andrew Fleming £665/320kg, Robert Overend £620/270kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: Gerard Lagan £780/340kg, £655/320/kg, Kevin Kelly £690/330kg.

FAT COWS: M Mullan £1,424.50/770kg, Patrick Loughran £1,239/700kg, James Rainey £1,203.20kg, Richard Henderson £1,162/700kg, Daniel McElroy £1,159.10/670kg, Samuel McLean £1,140/750kg, James Rainey £1,088/640kg, Roisin Stewart £1,084.60/580kg, Andrew Fleming £1,073.10/730kg, M Mullam £1,051.90/670kg, William Davis £1,029.50/710kg, James Rainey £980/560kg, Eugene Donaghey £963.60/660kg, T and S McKenna £931.30/670kg, James Rainey £924/600kg, S and R McMaster £912.50/730kg, C Breadon £904.40/680kg, David and Clive McAdoo £897.60/660kg, James Tanney £890.50/650kg, £889.60/640kg, Raymond McTeague £855/.60/620kg.